Below, you'll find some of the biggest cruise ports from New York City to Florida, Seattle and everywhere in between. Read on to discover which cruise homeports are closest to you and start planning your cruise vacation.

What's better? With only a few exceptions, cruise homeports in North America tend to be located near the heart of the action in their respective cities. That gives you an additional incentive to enjoy some sightseeing on the way to your ship.

Driving to your cruise vacation can be more convenient and less costly than flying, even if that port is a few hours away. As airlines and airports continue to struggle with staff shortages contributing to lost luggage, delays and cancellations, interest in cruises that are within driving distance has risen.

Northeast Cruise Ports

Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Baltimore:

Strategically located on the upper northwest shore of Chesapeake Bay, Maryland's largest city has one of the premier ports of the Mid-Atlantic region. And there's plenty for cruisers to discover in town as well. Fort McHenry, where the national anthem was composed by Francis Scott Key, sits next to the port while other attractions -- like the National Aquarium, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture, and the National Historic Seaport -- are located in nearby Inner Harbor. And if you have the time, a quick jaunt to nearby Annapolis is another great way to enjoy Maryland's history.

The Baltimore cruise port, officially known as Cruise Maryland, is home to two year-round cruise ships: Carnival Legend and Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas. Both offer itineraries from Baltimore that sail to the Bahamas, Bermuda and the Caribbean, as well as occasional New England and Canada cruises.

Cities Within Driving Distance of Baltimore: Atlantic City, NJ (2 hours, 40 minutes); Washington, D.C. (1 hour); Philadelphia (1 hour, 20 minutes); Hershey, PA (1 hour, 40 minutes); Harrisburg, PA (1 hour, 20 minutes); Allentown, PA (2 hours, 40 minutes); Charlottesville, VA (3 hours, 30 minutes); and Richmond, VA (3 hours, 30 minutes).

Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Bayonne (Cape Liberty), NJ:

Cape Liberty sits just across the Hudson River from New York City in Bayonne, New Jersey. While less glitzy than its counterparts in Manhattan, at Cape Liberty you're still close enough to the Big Apple's main attractions, which are just a short drive or ferry ride away. In fact, the port is also just a couple of miles south of Liberty State Park, where you can catch a ferry to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, or simply enjoy the views of the New York City skyline.

Royal Caribbean has made Cape Liberty its main homeport in the New York City area, with year-round presence on ships like Adventure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas. RCL's itineraries from Cape Liberty sail to Bermuda, Bahamas, and Canada and New England. Celebrity's Summit and Beyond homeport in Cape Liberty, offering itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Bermuda.

Cities and Regions Within Driving Distance of Bayonne (Cape Liberty), NJ: Long Island, NY (1 hour, 30 minutes); New Haven, CT (2 hours); Allentown, PA (1 hour, 30 minutes); Philadelphia (1 hour, 30 minutes); Atlantic City, NJ (2 hours); and Hartford, CT (2 hours, 30 minutes).

Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Boston:

The capital of Massachusetts is also the capital of cruises throughout the Canada and New England region. Located on the south side of Boston Harbor, nearby attractions include the New England Aquarium, the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, and the Boston Fish Pier to name a few. Big on history, Boston is also big on food. Italian eateries abound in the North End, while authentic Chinese and Pan-Asian cuisine can be had in Chinatown and Allston. Plus, the home of Sam Adams and the real Cheers bar mean that there are no shortage of watering holes.

Boston is particularly popular for Canada and New England sailings, but also for voyages to the Caribbean, Bermuda and transatlantic crossings to and from Europe. Norwegian, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and Holland America all homeport out of Boston for roundtrip itineraries to Bermuda and Canada/New England. Windstar also offers one-way voyages from Boston to the Caribbean and Montreal on Star Pride.

Cities Within Driving Distance of Boston: Providence, RI (1 hour); Hartford, CT (1 hour, 30 minutes); New Haven, CT (2 hours, 15 minutes); Springfield, MA (1 hour, 30 minutes); Manchester, NH (1 hour); Portland, Maine (1 hour, 50 minutes) and Albany, NY (2 hours, 45 minutes).

Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Brooklyn, NY:

Brooklyn's cruise port was built in 2006 to alleviate crowding at Manhattan's cruise terminal. While you won't be near the heart of the trendy borough's action, it's an easy enough cab ride to Brooklyn destinations like Williamsburg, Brooklyn Bridge Park and Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Plus, Lower Manhattan is just minutes away across the New York Harbor (and views of the skyline are stunning).

Two main cruise lines currently homeport from Brooklyn: Princess, with Enchanted Princess and Caribbean Princess covering Canada and New England as well as Caribbean itineraries; and Cunard's Queen Mary 2 offering transatlantic voyages. In April 2023, MSC Meraviglia will homeport in Brooklyn, offering voyages of six to 11 nights to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Bermuda, and Canada and New England. This will mark the first time MSC has based one of its ships out of the New York area.

Cities Within Driving Distance of Brooklyn, NY: Long Island, NY (1 hour); New Haven, CT (1 hour, 30 minutes); Allentown, PA (1 hour, 50 minutes); Philadelphia, PA (1 hour, 45 minutes); Atlantic City, NJ (2 hours, 10 minutes); and Hartford, CT (2 hours, 10 minutes).

Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in NYC (Manhattan):

Operating since 1932, the Manhattan Cruise Terminal is the oldest cruise terminal in the United States. And the location is unbeatable: right on the Hudson River, between West 44 and West 52 Streets, you're a handful of blocks away from Times Square, Central Park South and Midtown Manhattan's myriad attractions. Port Authority Bus Terminal is also nearby for those coming into the city on public transit, and Penn Station is a five-minute taxi ride from the cruise port.

Cities and Regions Within Driving Distance of Manhattan: Long Island, NY (1 hour); New Haven, CT (1 hour, 25 minutes); Allentown, PA (1 hour, 50 minutes); Philadelphia (2 hours, 15 minutes); Atlantic City, NJ (2 hours, 15 minutes); and Hartford, CT (2 hours).

Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Montreal:

Montreal is a hub for cruises sailing Canada and New England routes and is an awesome embarkation destination. On the west bank of the St. Lawrence River, Montreal's Iberville Cruise Terminal is located not only within the bustling downtown area, but also in the historic part of the city, placing you right within the iconic Vieux Port area of the city. In fact, you can see the twin bell towers of Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica from the dock and in less than a 10-minute walk, you can be inside the church.

Montreal's cruise season runs from late May to mid-October, with a greater concentration of itineraries taking place in the fall to take advantage of the region's spectacular autumn foliage. During this time, Holland America Line, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas and Seabourn all homeport in Montreal, while other cruise lines offer one-way sailings, including Windstar, Ponant and Viking.

Cities Within Driving Distance of Montreal: Ottawa, ON (2 hours); Sherbrooke, QC (1 hour, 30 minutes); Kingston, ON (3 hours); Burlington, VT (1 hour, 45 minutes); Syracuse, NY (4 hours, 10 minutes); and Albany, NY (3 hours, 30 minutes). Rail service is also available from Ottawa and Toronto on Via Rail.

Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Quebec City, QC, CA:

Located by Quebec City's charming Old City, the Port of Quebec is nestled in the heart of the Quebecois capital. Expect easy access to charming cobblestone streets, local shops and restaurants, all making this Old World-style North American port a favorite among cruisers. Some of the city's most emblematic attractions are within an easy walk, including the Place Royale, the Museum of Civilization, the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac, the Petit Champlain district or the Citadelle de Quebec. Or you can simply meander and enjoy the countless sidewalk cafes, art galleries and antique shops that breathe life into Vieux Quebec's streets.

Quebec City's Ross Gaudreault Cruise Terminal hosts ships from various cruise lines that homeport here, including Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Cunard, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean. The port becomes a busy hub during the popular Canada/New England cruise season, welcoming passengers that sail up the St. Lawrence River.