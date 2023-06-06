Boston Cruise Port Directions

From the North (South on I-93)

Inside the Tip O'Neill Tunnel on I-93, take Exit 23 (Purchase Street). Turn left at the set of lights (at the top of the ramp) onto Seaport Boulevard. Continue straight on Seaport Boulevard, which changes to Northern Avenue.

At the end of Northern Avenue, turn right on Tide Street and make an immediate left onto Drydock Avenue. Follow Drydock Avenue and turn right on Black Falcon Avenue. There will be signs directing you to ship locations.

From the South (North on I-93)

Take Exit 20 to I-90 East/Logan Airport. Inside the tunnel, take Exit 25/South Boston. At the traffic lights, continue forward onto East Service Drive. At the next traffic signal, turn right onto Seaport Boulevard, which changes to Northern Avenue.

At the end of Northern Avenue, turn right on Tide Street and make an immediate left onto Drydock Avenue. Follow Drydock Avenue and turn right on Black Falcon Avenue.

From the West (Mass. Turnpike, I-90 Eastbound)

Follow the Massachusetts Turnpike/I-90 East toward Logan Airport. In the tunnel, take Exit 25/South Boston. From the traffic light there, continue straight onto East Service Drive. At the next traffic signal, turn right onto Seaport Boulevard, which changes to Northern Avenue.

At the end of Northern Avenue, turn right on Tide Street and make an immediate left onto Drydock Avenue. Follow Drydock Avenue and turn right on Black Falcon Avenue.

Getting to Boston Cruise Port from the Airport (Mass. Turnpike/I-90 Westbound)

When exiting Logan Airport, follow signs to enter the Ted Williams Tunnel. Take Exit 25 for South Boston and stay in the right lane. Turn right onto Congress Street and turn left onto B Street. At the next signal, turn right onto Seaport Boulevard, which then changes to Northern Avenue.

At the end of Northern Avenue, turn right on Tide Street and make an immediate left onto Drydock Avenue. Continue on Drydock Avenue and turn right onto Black Falcon Avenue. There will be signs directing you to ship locations.