Radiance of the Seas is known as Royal Caribbean's "dining ship" in Australia as it has such a large number of free and for-a-fee dining options, especially given its modest size. With restaurants dedicated to juicy steaks, Italian, South American and Japanese cuisine -- and that's just the specialities -- it's the perfect ship for those who enjoy good food and cruising in equal measure.

However, the main attraction is still the midsized ship's warm, light-loving design. With vast expanses of open space and floor-to-ceiling windows at every turn, you might even find yourself wearing sunglasses inside. In fact, half of the ship's exterior is glass -- and there are even outside elevators spanning 12 decks. With sea views from many bars and lounges, there are plenty of places to curl up with a good book during the day or enjoy the sunset with a refreshing drink in hand as the evening’s live entertainment kicks off.

With some of the best features from other Royal Caribbean ships, Radiance offers plenty of diversity while maintaining an intimate vibe afforded by its modest size.

If you prefer a mainstream cruise experience on a smaller ship and enjoy dining out, you will find plenty to enjoy onboard Radiance of the Seas.

For more details about cabins, dining and things to do, see the separate sections of this review.