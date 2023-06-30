  • Write a Review
Radiance of the Seas Review

4.0 / 5.0
1,223 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Tiana Templeman
Contributor

When Royal Caribbean debuted its first-in-class Radiance of the Seas in 2001, passengers raved about the light that came streaming through the ship's glassy exterior. Add this to a regular refurbishment program and it's no surprise Radiance of the Seas continues to retain loyal fans and win new ones, especially with the line's other ships increasing in size. With plenty of lounge areas and bars, this is a convivial ship that lends itself to socialising and good times, especially if you are up for a sing-along around the piano or a game of trivia in the Schooner Bar.

Radiance of the Seas is known as Royal Caribbean's "dining ship" in Australia as it has such a large number of free and for-a-fee dining options, especially given its modest size. With restaurants dedicated to juicy steaks, Italian, South American and Japanese cuisine -- and that's just the specialities -- it's the perfect ship for those who enjoy good food and cruising in equal measure.

However, the main attraction is still the midsized ship's warm, light-loving design. With vast expanses of open space and floor-to-ceiling windows at every turn, you might even find yourself wearing sunglasses inside. In fact, half of the ship's exterior is glass -- and there are even outside elevators spanning 12 decks. With sea views from many bars and lounges, there are plenty of places to curl up with a good book during the day or enjoy the sunset with a refreshing drink in hand as the evening’s live entertainment kicks off.

With some of the best features from other Royal Caribbean ships, Radiance offers plenty of diversity while maintaining an intimate vibe afforded by its modest size.

If you prefer a mainstream cruise experience on a smaller ship and enjoy dining out, you will find plenty to enjoy onboard Radiance of the Seas.

For more details about cabins, dining and things to do, see the separate sections of this review.

Pros

Social vibe and gorgeous ocean views from all over the ship

Cons

Families may miss ice skating, FlowRider and other whizbang activities on its larger vessels

Bottom Line

Ideal for cruisers who appreciate varied dining options and a midsized ship

About

Passengers: 2112
Crew: 894
Passenger to Crew: 2.36:1
Launched: 2001
Shore Excursions: 543

Sails To

Alaska, Western Caribbean, Bahamas, Panama Canal & Central America

Sails From

Seward, Vancouver, Tampa, San Diego, Los Angeles

Fellow Passengers

Royal Caribbean typically appeals to couples and singles in their 30s to 50s, as well as multigenerational families. The median age is in the low 40s on seven-night cruises and in the 30s on three-and four-night cruises. Passengers on cruises 10 days and longer tend to be 50-plus. Radiance of the Seas attracts passengers who are looking for an affordable, active vacation. When the ship sails in North America, count on cruising with mostly Americans and Canadians. When it repositions Down Under, Australians are the predominant nationality onboard.

Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas Dress Code

Onboard the overall vibe is relaxed with cropped trousers, jeans, T-shirts, vest tops, swimsuits, cover-ups and sundresses for women and swimwear, shorts, jeans, collared shirts and T-shirts for men dominating during the day. T-shirts, shorts and flip-flops/thongs are acceptable for lunch throughout the ship, but swimsuits, robes, bare feet, vest tops, baseball caps and pool wear are not permitted in the main restaurants or speciality restaurants at any time.

At dinner, the dress code is smart casual for women, which Royal Caribbean sets out as skirt or trousers (no holes, rips or tears) with a blouse. While jeans are perfectly acceptable, many women do opt for dresses and a smarter look. For men, the code is trousers (no holes, rips or tears) with a collared shirt. Two formal nights are typically scheduled on seven-day voyages, with the majority of men opting for a dark suit or sports jacket instead of a tuxedo.

Find a Radiance of the Seas Cruise from $220

Any Month

More about Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas

Where does Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas sail from?

Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas departs from Seward, Vancouver, Tampa, San Diego, and Los Angeles

Where does Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas sail to?

Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas cruises to Seward, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait, Ketchikan, Vancouver, Haines, Sitka, Tampa, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Nassau, San Diego, Cabo San Lucas, Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Fuerte Amador (Balboa), Cartagena (Colombia), Roatan, Progreso, Victoria, Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Catalina Island (California), Los Angeles, Mazatlan, Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Colon (Cristobal), Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Bimini, Freeport, Belize City, Puerto Vallarta, and Astoria, Oregon

How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas?

Cruises on Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas start from $220 per person.

Is Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas a good ship to cruise on?

Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas won 9 awards over the years.
Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas Cruiser Reviews

Radiance Lacks a Bit of Luster

Radiance is not my favorite ship and next year (we already booked out back-to-back Alaskan cruises) we’re going on Ovation of the Seas. Radiance needs work.Read More
viapanam

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Great Ship, Great Itinerary

The Good: Radiance of the Seas is a beautiful ship and this was the Captain’s second sailing on this ship. He was very visible and friendly.Read More
txgalcruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Royal vs Princess (Radiance vs Ruby)

Before moving to a comparison I will do a review of the Royal Radiance 9 day sailing 9-18 Feb. Six seniors traveling together taking advantage of very attractive pricing on this sailing.Read More
Arizona Budgies

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Radiance Not Exactly Radiant

My wife and I have been on over 30 cruises with all the major criuse lines. We were diappointed in the recent cruise with RCL on the Radiance of the Seas.Read More
Captain77

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

