Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Directions

If you’re taking a car to the cruise terminal, you’ll enter from the Bowne and Imlay Street intersection. Parking is on the south side of the terminal entrance (Brooklyn Pier 12) at 72 Imlay Street, overlooking the Statue of Liberty.

From Manhattan and Points North: Take the Battery Tunnel (I-478-E) into Brooklyn. Continue onto the westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278-W) and immediately take Exit 26 (Hamilton Avenue) on the right hand side onto the service road.

Stay to the left and make a left U-turn at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue with Clinton Street/9th Street, then continue west along the westbound Hamilton Avenue service road. Continue on the service road to its end at Van Brunt Street. Turn left at Van Brunt Street, travel two blocks, then turn right onto Bowne Street to enter the Cruise Port Terminal.

From Long Island and Points East: Take the Long Island Expressway west to the westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278-W, just after Exit 18 Maurice Avenue) and take Exit 26 (Hamilton Avenue) onto the service road.

Stay to the left and make a left U-turn at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue with Clinton Street/9th Street, then continue west along the westbound Hamilton Avenue service road. Continue on the service road to its end at Van Brunt Street. Turn left at Van Brunt Street, travel two blocks, then turn right onto Bowne Street to enter the Cruise Port Terminal.

From New Jersey and Points South and West: Take the New Jersey Turnpike north to Exit 13. Cross the Goethals Bridge to I-278, Staten Island Expressway, and cross the Verrazano Bridge into Brooklyn. Continue north on Gowanus/BQE and exit at Exit 26 (Hamilton Avenue).

After the exit, go down the ramp all the way to Van Brunt Street, make a left turn on Van Brunt and travel two blocks, turning right onto Bowne Street to enter the terminal.