Launched in 1998, passengers aren't cruising aboard Carnival Paradise for its snazzy new, over-the-top features. Instead, the Fantasy-class ship has created plenty of happy customers by delivering the experience Carnival is known for: friendly service and a fun-filled vacation at a bargain price.

The Carnival Paradise Deck Plan Is Easy to Navigate

Although we love Carnival Paradise for its laid-back, fun atmosphere, the ship isn't without its drawbacks; even though its capacity is 2,124 guests at double occupancy (a few hundred fewer passengers than some of its younger sister ships), Paradise feels crowded. Being an older ship, the Carnival Paradise deck plans have a more traditional design, with most of the action smack in the middle of the ship, making the central indoor promenade congested at times. Trying to find a quiet place can be challenging, but Paradise does have some quiet nooks like the adults-only Serenity area on Deck 9, soothing spa and fabulous library. There are also fewer restaurants on Carnival Paradise than on larger ships: a buffet, two main dining rooms, a couple of free specialty venues, and a couple of for-fee cafes sprinkled throughout the ship.

Despite Carnival Paradise’s size (855 feet), it’s not hard to learn – or at least guess with a high chance of success – where things are onboard. Cabins take up decks 4 (Riviera), 5 (Main), 6 (Upper), and 7 (Empress), plus compact sections on decks 11 (Verandah) and 14 (Grand). Plus, color coding on hallways makes it easy to find your cabin. The rest of the decks house the ship’s dining and entertainment venues and the pools. You’ll probably know your way around Paradise within 24 hours of boarding.

The Carnival Paradise 2018 Update Added Rooms and Amenities

Carnival Paradise was refurbished in 2018, adding some of the features found in newer Carnival ships, including a large waterpark, a mini-golf course, and upgraded kids’ and teens’ clubs. The renovation also added multiple staterooms and balconies to existing ocean-view cabins. New dining venues include two of Carnival’s most-loved restaurants: Guy’s Burger Joint and BlueIguana Cantina.

Despite the upgrades (or maybe because of them), it's difficult to pinpoint a theme for Carnival Paradise's decor because there are places where it feels like flashy Art Deco, and other areas where it is more subdued and contemporary. There are nods to nautical history throughout, and thrown in the mix are columns with turquoise Russian eggs perched on top. Don't overanalyze it; the ship's charm comes from a combination of it all.

Still, what Carnival Paradise lacks in consistent appearance it makes up for with a packed activity schedule that gets everyone involved. The ship also shines with its entertainment, including theater productions, dancing and live music: It’s difficult not to get caught up in the upbeat energy. If you’re going on a cruise to have a good time, you will do just that onboard Paradise.

Carnival Cruise Line COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Carnival Paradise, please refer to Carnival’s Health and Safety protocols. You can also use Cruise Critic's guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.