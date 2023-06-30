Carnival Elation was built in 1998 and is therefore noticeably smaller than the larger-than-life ships being built today. But that is not necessarily a bad thing. Despite its capacity of 2,190 passengers, this ship is large enough that it doesn't feel crowded, yet small enough that cruisers won't get lost trying to find the dining room or theater.

Elation shows its age in other ways too, with decor that is a blend of 1970s color and geometrics overload with garish Vegas touches, depending on which spot you're in. Even so, this doesn't distract passengers from having a good time.

The Carnival Elation Deck Plan Includes Eight Cabin Categories and 10 Dining Options

Carnival Elation deck plans are another sign that this is not one of the newer ships on the fleet: the layout is almost a carbon copy of other Fantasy-class vessels, with most cabins on the lower decks (except for a few on decks 9, 11 and 14), and both main dining rooms side-by-side on Deck 8 instead of taking the same spot on two separate levels to create a more decadent two-story space. Most of the action on the Carnival Elation cruise ship takes place on Decks 8 (Atlantic), 9 (Promenade) and 10 (Lido). Here, passengers can find most dining, drinking and entertainment venues, as well as the main atrium, the pools and the shops.

The design of most cabin decks mirrors the Carnival Elation Main Deck layout: the very front of the forward section is home to the Porthole staterooms, followed by Ocean View cabins; Balcony accommodations (which were added when the ship was refurbished in 2017) take the midship section, while the aft houses more Ocean View and Balcony units. Carnival Elation Inside cabins can be found on all stateroom decks, which are decks 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11 and 14.

If you’re worried about nighttime noise on Carnival Elation, the rooms to avoid are those located on Empress and Promenade decks (7 and 9, respectively), as they’re directly above and/or below busy public spaces.

Carnival Elation Activities Are Geared Toward Families, Young and Old

Although Carnival Elation features are not quite on par with those found on newer, bigger vessels, the ship offers a pretty decent array of amenities for the price. Plus, during the 2017 renovation, Carnival Elation received several Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades that give it a slightly newer feel, including new restaurant, bar and entertainment options, and even refreshed stateroom corridors. Families also will find improvements to Camp Ocean (the kids' camp), the onboard water park and the mini-golf course, leading to more enjoyment for kids and their parents.

There are plenty of things to do on Carnival Elation, but your sailing can be as busy or as relaxing as you'd like it to be. For those who want to be active, you can play in the water park, compete in a ping-pong tournament or join in many of the entertainment crew-led fun. If you're looking to relax, you can spend time on the Serenity Deck, hit up the library or just work on your tan around the pool. At night, take in a show in the main theater or enjoy the live music located around the ship.

One of the best attributes of Carnival Elation is its crew. They are friendly and never hesitate to answer a question, point you in the right direction and always do their best to get you what you need.

Carnival Cruise Line COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Carnival Elation, please refer to Carnival’s Health and Safety protocols. You can also use Cruise Critic's guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.