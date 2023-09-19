Cruises out of Seattle

Seattle (Photo:f11photo/Shutterstock)

Cruises from Seattle

Start planing your next cruise vacation from the beautiful port of Seattle, Washington with Cruise Critic. Cruise Critic is a comprehensive platform that allows you to easily compare prices from top cruise lines and online travel agents. Find the best rates and enjoy exclusive bonus offers, including free drinks, dining credits, shore excursions, free cabin upgrade, and even free sailing for kids.

Many top-rated cruise lines offer cruise itineraries out of Seattle, such as Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Celebrity Cruises. Set course north to experience the beauty of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. Or head to warmer weather and cruise to the tropical paradise of the South Pacific. You can even sail to Japan on a transpacific cruise.

Cruise Critic is here to make your planning and booking process seamless. Read our first-hand member reviews for cruises out of Seattle to make informed decisions. Save your favorite cruises and track pricing trends to secure the best deal available. With our historical pricing data, you can ensure that you’re getting a great deal. Have questions about cruising from Seattle? The West Coast Departure cruise forum is an excellent resource for advice and insights from our online community of fellow cruisers. Explore your options today and set sail on your dream cruise from Seattle with Cruise Critic!

  • Common Seattle Cruise questions

  • What cruise lines depart from Seattle?

  • What cruise trip options do I have from Seattle?

Cruises out of Seattle

We found you 109 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

2 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

21 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

440 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess at Sea (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Far East Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

2 Night
Pacific Northwest

1,127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Alaska Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Pacific Northwest Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Explorer

1,127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Explorer

1,207 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Alaska Cruise

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

750 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
North Pacific Crossing

1,127 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

1 Night
Pacific Northwest

1,207 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Seattle Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Seattle?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, and Cunard Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Seattle?

Most commonly, cruises from Seattle go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Alaska, Asia, Hawaii, and Panama Canal & Central America.

How many days are cruises from Seattle?

Seattle cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Seattle cost?

Starting at just $94, choose the perfect cruise from Seattle that fits your traveling desires.

Seattle Cruise Reviews

Amazing Alaska cruise on the Encore

The only negative was the debarkation process in Seattle, this was a long and time consuming process, however I had no onward travel plans that day so that wasn't much of an issue.Read More
User Avatar
bhodgkinson97

Horrible sleep

We cruised 5/18/24-5/25/24 from Seattle Washington to Alaska. The crew members were very nice and helpful. Our stateroom attendant Sagar kept our room very clean and stocked up.Read More
User Avatar
Butterfly326

Luxury, Cuisine, and Convenience

I just returned from a sensational 7-day cruise on the Majestic Princess, round-trip from Seattle (5/12-5/19).Read More
User Avatar
suzyh

Satisfied, but not 100%

Conclusions: I and my family are happy for this Norwegian Encore Alaska 7 days cruise from Seattle, and overall satisfied.Read More
User Avatar
nemothecaptain

