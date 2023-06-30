The 4,180-passsenger Anthem of the Seas is the second vessel in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class. It is a bold, beautiful ship, with more restaurants, bars and entertainment onboard than you can hope to experience in a week. It's entertaining and flashy, and it reminds us of being in a Las Vegas hotel. The atmosphere is equal parts modern sophistication and straight-up fun.

The Anthem of the Seas Deck Plan is Easy to Navigate

Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas is a big ship. It features 2,090 cabins – which include several cabin categories that debuted on sister Quantum of the Seas – 18 restaurants, and tons of fun things for passengers of all ages, including numerous pools, a splash zone, a gym, a spa, kids’ and teens’ clubs, a casino, and an indoor sports and entertainment center. While the ship’s high-passenger capacity means you’ll be sharing public spaces with tons of other people, the adult-only Anthem of the Seas Solarium is a great respite from the crowds and the kids, complete with a pool, a couple of whirlpools, sun loungers, and a bistro.

Anthem of the Seas deck plans are well thought out. There are eight cabin-only decks, six of which are sandwiched between other cabin-only decks, which makes for quiet nights for a large percentage of passengers. Decks 7 through 10 are the best for light sleepers. The Anthem of the Seas deck 11 isn’t bad either, but it’s shared with the Adventure Ocean kids’ club – if a mid-afternoon nap is high on your priority list, you’re better off picking a room on a lower level.

Having launched in 2015, many may wonder, what was the Anthem of the Seas last refurbishment? Well, it hasn’t had one yet. The ship was scheduled to receive some upgrades in 2020, but they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the ship only underwent dry dock maintenance that year. Anthem is still in good shape, however, and with its great amenities, few will find it dated. In fact, technology-wise, this vessel raises the bar for the cruise industry. Not only does it offer superfast Internet, but it also uses iPad check-in, RFID bracelets, online bookings for restaurants and activities, and robot bartenders – and the good news is that it all seems to work.

Art throughout the ship is whimsical, fun and beautiful. It's epitomized by Gigi, a two-deck giraffe wearing an inner tube. Another fun piece on the Anthem of the Seas cruise ship is an interactive work that allows passengers to place their hands on a podium. Plates on the podium measure your heartbeat, which is then "shown" on a huge chandelier that beats in time. It stores 200 heartbeats, so when someone doesn't have their hands on the podium, the 200 lights blink to reflect each one.

In general, our one gripe about Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas is that you could spend a lot of money onboard, and the cruise fares are already pretty expensive. But if you're looking to have a blast on your cruise, and you like a choice of dining, bars and mind-blowing entertainment, this is the ship for you.

Anthem of the Seas Activities Offer Fun for All Ages

Anthem of the Seas is great option for solo travelers, couples and families alike. Some of the coolest innovations aboard the ship are the RipCord by iFly, a skydiving simulator; North Star, a jewel-shaped glass capsule that rises 300 feet above sea level, providing 360-degree views from high above the ship; and the SeaPlex, the largest indoor sports and entertainment complex at sea, with attractions ranging from bumper cars, roller skating and video gaming to a circus school, complete with flying trapeze classes. Daily activities on Anthem of the Seas include salsa lessons, workshops, trivia games, and table tennis competitions, among many others.

The ship's Esplanade and its adjacent area, called The Via, are the ship's hub of nighttime activity, with bars and restaurants throughout. (The two areas are separated by a stairwell and bank of elevators, and The Via houses high-end shops, as well as bars and restaurants.)

Onboard entertainment is exceptional, highlighted by West End musical "We Will Rock You." At night, the ship's innovative Two70 venue blends technology with live performance, including aerialists, singers and dancers.

Anthem of the Seas Restaurants are Varied and Tasty

In total, the ship features 18 dining venues, including one -- Jamie's Italian -- created in association with a celebrity chef. Also onboard is a restaurant called Wonderland, which is the cruise line's first real foray into molecular gastronomy. You'll pay for a number of the restaurants, but the extra-fee venues by far offer the best food onboard.

Allure of the Seas vs Anthem of the Seas

Cruisers often struggle to decide between Allure and the Seas and Anthem of the Seas. While European itineraries are available on both, each ship has its own vibe and unique offerings that cater to different demographics.

If non-stop fun and entertainment is what you’re after, Allure might be a better option for you. It is a bigger ship and features a few great amenities that are not available on Anthem of the Seas, including ice skating, water slides, a zipline, an Aqua Theater, and an escape room. The Anthem, however, offers bigger and better kids’ and teens’ clubs, as well as indoor areas, including family and adult-only pools, and the SeaPlex — which is a huge perk for those visiting colder regions.

Allure also has more restaurants than Anthem, more entertainment options, and an Oasis-class favorite: the neighborhood concept. This means that, unfortunately, Anthem of the Seas has no Central Park, which is one of our favorite sports on Allure.

Both ships, however, have Broadway-class shows: ‘We Will Rock You’ on Anthem; ‘Mamma Mia’ on Allure.

Royal Caribbean COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Anthem of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean's Health and Safety protocols. You can also use Cruise Critic's guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.