Los Angeles World Cruise Center Directions

If you intend on taking your car to the World Cruise Center, below are driving directions to the terminal.

From LAX: Travel southbound on the San Diego Freeway (405), and then southbound on the Harbor Freeway (I-110). Exit at Harbor Blvd. and proceed straight through the Harbor Blvd. intersection. Turn right to enter the World Cruise Center.

From Downtown Los Angeles: On the Harbor Freeway (110), travel southbound. Exit at Harbor Blvd. and proceed straight through the Harbor Blvd. intersection. Turn right to enter the World Cruise Center.

From Long Beach: Travel westbound on Ocean Blvd., Seaside Ave. and the Vincent Thomas Bridge (CA-47). Exit at Harbor Blvd. and proceed straight through the Harbor Blvd. intersection. Turn right to enter the World Cruise Center.