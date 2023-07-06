  • Write a Review
Norwegian Jade Review

4.0 / 5.0
2,000 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor

Launched in 2006, Norwegian Jade isn't Norwegian Cruise Line's newest vessel, but via the Norwegian Edge project, the cruise line has made it look and feel new throughout. Cabins have been refurbished; carpeting and furniture have been replaced; some existing restaurants have been moved (Moderno Churrascaria) or expanded (Cagney's), while new ones were added (O'Sheehan's); and the formerly garish orange, purple and pink color palette has largely been replaced with more subdued tones.

What first greets you at embarkation is the vessel's revamped atrium area on Deck 7. It sports modern furniture in subdued hues of black, tan and cream. The neutrality of it all is nicely offset by a funky custom chandelier, which hangs overhead and features color-changing lights.

Although Norwegian has a reputation for nickel-and-diming its customers, we found the number and cost of for-fee offerings comparable to those of other lines. There were also plenty of free options, the quality and variety of which were above average. To boot, service was some of the best we've had at sea, with crew seeming to genuinely enjoy their jobs.

Entertainment on Norwegian Jade is in a category all its own. Shows included a comedian, a magician, a country music medley and an absolutely phenomenal Cirque du Soleil-type performance that included acrobats, aerialists, dancing and magic.

Above all, despite its age, Norwegian Jade holds its own among some of the newer, larger, more flashy ships in the fleet.

Pros

Venues are spread evenly throughout the ship, limiting congestion

Cons

Standard cabins are a bit on the small side

Bottom Line

Recent refurbishments have the ship looking and feeling like new

About

Passengers: 2402
Crew: 1100
Passenger to Crew: 2.18:1
Launched: 2006
Shore Excursions: 1170

Sails To

Europe, Western Caribbean, Caribbean, Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean, Alaska, Canada & New England

Sails From

Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Tampa, Lisbon, Port Canaveral, Vancouver, Whittier, Manhattan, Boston, Reykjavik

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals in two main dining rooms and at Jasmine Garden, O'Sheehan's bar and grill and the Garden Cafe buffet; also Continental breakfast room service

  • Main theater production shows and live music in various venues

  • Most onboard activities, except as noted

  • Use of the fitness center (excluding most classes and training sessions)

  • Use of the sports deck

  • Splash Academy kids club

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Daily service fees of $15 per person, per day for those in standard staterooms or $18 per person, per day, for anyone in The Haven, Concierge-level cabins and all suites

  • Drinks, except water, tea, coffee and select juices from the buffet

  • Gratuities of 20 percent on beverage, spa and salon purchases

  • Room service fee of $9.95 (waived for suites and continental breakfast orders)

  • Most specialty dining, on an a la carte basis, plus 20 percent service charge

  • Spa and salon services, plus access to the spa's Thermal Suite

  • Most fitness center classes

  • Select daily activities including bingo, alcohol tastings,bingo, and games like Deal or No Deal

  • After-hours kids supervision programs at the Splash Academy

  • Shore excursions

  • Internet access and packages

  • Photos taken by shipboard photographers, artwork from the art gallery

Fellow Passengers

The majority of passengers on Norwegian Jade's Europe-based itineraries are from the U.K. The rest are a mixture of people from Australia, France, Spain, North America, Mexico, Japan and Korea. The average age hovers around 55, with the largest number of passengers in the 55 to 70 range. During summer months, expect a sizable influx in families. Caribbean itineraries draw a younger, more American passenger base, including families.

Norwegian Jade Dress Code

Daytime: Norwegian Jade's dress code is relaxed, with many people adopting a casual style -- bathing suits, T-shirts, shorts and jeans -- during the day.

Evening: At night, passengers tend to dress smartly but comfortably, with most opting for slacks and blouses or collared shirts. Norwegian ships don't have formal nights, but each sailing offers at least one "Dress Up or Not Night," on which passengers can dress up if they want to. Few on our Caribbean sailing chose to do so; Europe voyages tend to be a bit dressier.

Not permitted: The only prohibitions are tank tops for men, flip-flops, baseball caps, visors, overly ripped-up jeans and swimwear. These are permitted in the Garden Cafe, though cover-ups or shirts and shorts must be worn over swimsuits and bare feet are not allowed.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Norwegian Cruise Line.

Find a Norwegian Jade Cruise from $399

Any Month

More about Norwegian Jade

Where does Norwegian Jade sail from?

Norwegian Jade departs from Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Tampa, Lisbon, Port Canaveral, Vancouver, Whittier, Manhattan, Boston, and Reykjavik

Where does Norwegian Jade sail to?

Norwegian Jade cruises to Athens (Piraeus), Kusadasi, Patmos, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Limassol, Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum, Mykonos, Paros, Crete (Heraklion), Tampa, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Roatan, Cozumel, Key West, Tortola, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts (Port Zante), San Juan, Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia), Florence (Livorno), Cannes, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Barcelona, Ibiza, Seville, Lisbon, Madeira (Funchal), Ponta Delgada, King's Wharf, New York (Manhattan), Port Canaveral (Orlando), Nassau, Great Stirrup Cay, Freeport, Aruba, Curacao, Grenada, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Ocho Rios, Istanbul, Vancouver, Icy Strait, Juneau, Skagway, Whittier, Ketchikan, Barbados, Charleston, Newport, Boston, Halifax, St. John's (Newfoundland), Akureyri, Reykjavik, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Corner Brook, Portland (Maine), and Saint John (New Brunswick)

How much does it cost to go on Norwegian Jade?

Cruises on Norwegian Jade start from $399 per person.

Is Norwegian Jade a good ship to cruise on?

Norwegian Jade won 4 awards over the years.
Norwegian Jade Cruiser Reviews

Good quality, nice itinerary

The Norwegian Jade is in good shape and the crew always wore a smile on their faces.Read More
tgarron

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

A very enjoyable yet fast paced adventure.

The Norwegian Jade is a beautiful ship that has recently seen an overhaul. It is clean and well appointed. However there are ome things to not that are very minor. The Atrium does not have a bar.Read More
Helojockey12

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Amazing mid East venues, on an elderly ship that still comes through

But Norwegian did a good job with the tour organization and we ate, drank and slept very well. So overall, a GOOD EXPERIENCERead More
ofbp Walt

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Holy Lands 9-Day Cruise

This was my first time cruising in Europe so I don't know if this is a Europe/Greece issue or a Norwegian Jade issue. we were asked to input arrival times and they were not honored at all so you couldRead More
anon1234

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

