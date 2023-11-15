  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Caribbean Cruises

Trunk Bay, St John Island, US Virgin Islands (Photo: Sorin Colac/Shutterstock)

About Caribbean Cruises

With an island for every taste, the Caribbean is the ultimate place for relaxation. You'll find white sands and turquoise water throughout the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico. Some islands are lush, with rainforests and mountain trails, while others have desert climates and coral beaches. Wherever you visit, taste regional specialties such as conch fritters and get out on the water with snorkeling and sailing excursions.

Looking to save money on your next cruise? Don't forget to check out our Caribbean cruise deals page featuring exclusive pricing for Cruise Critic members and website visitors.

  • More about the Caribbean

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Caribbean?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Caribbean?

We found you 2,357 cruises

Scarlet Lady

4 Nights
Fire And Sunset Soirées

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Key West • Bimini • Miami

1,033 Reviews
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway

9 Nights
Southern Caribbean - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Plata • Barbados •

Antigua • San Juan • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sirena

12 Nights
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • San Juan •

Codrington • Portsmouth • Barbados • St. Lucia

+4 more

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oceania Vista

7 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cozumel • Roatan •

Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • Miami

37 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Repositions - Other

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Southampton

464 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Princess Cays •

Cozumel • Roatan • Costa Maya • Fort Lauderdale

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye •

Roatan • Cozumel • Miami

270 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Southern Caribbean - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Catalina Island • Curacao • Aruba • Barbados

+7 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Plata • La Romana

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

2,393 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Turk •

Princess Cays • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights
8 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Bonaire • Aruba •

Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

1,946 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Southern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Puerto Plata • Aruba •

Curacao • Colon • Puerto Limon • Grand Cayman

+2 more

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Vincent • Antigua

+1 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay • Tortola •

St. Thomas • St. Maarten • San Juan

+2 more

2,567 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Repositions - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Miami

464 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

More about the Caribbean

What is the best time to cruise to the Caribbean?

The Caribbean is a year-round cruise destination spanning a region containing thousands of islands. Traveling during shoulder seasons in fall and spring months help to avoid crowds in port. For more information: Best Months to Cruise the Caribbean.

Which cruise lines go to the Caribbean?

The Caribbean is arguably the most popular cruise destination, and therefore nearly every cruise line has itineraries across the Eastern, Western or Southern Caribbean -- from the world's largest ships to small sailing yachts. Examples of cruise lines that go to the Caribbean include MSC Cruises, Norwegian, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Viking Ocean, Princess and Windstar. To help you decide: Compare Top Cruise Ships in the Caribbean.

What are some things to do in the Caribbean?

Apart from beaches and bars, the Caribbean contains endless islands with unique identities that offer historical and cultural attractions as well as active pursuits. Hike the Virgin Islands National Park in St. John, USVI; snorkel an underwater sculpture park in Grenada or zip line in an eco park in St. Maarten. For just a sample of what to do, check out: Best Western Caribbean Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Caribbean?

You can visit the Caribbean without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Examples include cruises that depart and return to Galveston, Tampa, Baltimore or Orlando. Some Caribbean ports, including Martinique and Guadeloupe, will not allow cruisers to get off the ship and enter the country without a passport, so check your itinerary and cruise line instructions.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Caribbean?

In addition to your lightweight clothes, pack sun protection while visiting the Caribbean -- and consider reef-safe sunscreen and bug spray. Sun showers can happen, so a thin waterproof layer or umbrella might keep you dry during a surprise thunderstorm.

Related Cruises

Amapala

Amber Cove (Puerto Plata)

1,032 Reviews

Anguilla

5 Reviews

Antigua

1,741 Reviews

Aruba

1,993 Reviews

Banana Coast (Trujillo)

44 Reviews

Barbados

1,756 Reviews

Belize City

2,516 Reviews

Bequia

40 Reviews

Bimini

326 Reviews

Bonaire

763 Reviews

Castaway Cay

518 Reviews

Cienfuegos

131 Reviews

Costa Maya

3,169 Reviews

Cozumel

7,793 Reviews

Curacao

1,494 Reviews

Dominica

758 Reviews

Falmouth

1,558 Reviews

Freeport

1,463 Reviews

Grand Cayman (Georgetown)

3,834 Reviews

Grand Turk

2,400 Reviews

Great Stirrup Cay

1,426 Reviews

Grenada

698 Reviews

Guadeloupe

109 Reviews

Half Moon Cay

1,369 Reviews

Harvest Caye

1,581 Reviews

Havana

215 Reviews

Iles des Saintes

14 Reviews

Isla Culebra

1 Review

Isla de La Juventud

1 Review

Jost Van Dyke

48 Reviews

Key West

2,108 Reviews

La Romana (Casa de Campo)

222 Reviews

Labadee

2,126 Reviews

Martinique

427 Reviews

Mayreau

9 Reviews

Montego Bay

524 Reviews

Montserrat

5 Reviews

Nassau

6,630 Reviews

Nevis

9 Reviews

Norman Island

1 Review

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

260 Reviews

Ocho Rios

1,209 Reviews

Perfect Day at CocoCay

279 Reviews

Pigeon Island

Playa del Carmen

18 Reviews

Trinidad

25 Reviews

Princess Cays

694 Reviews

Progreso

506 Reviews

Roatan

3,229 Reviews

Saba

2 Reviews

Samana and Cayo Levantado

22 Reviews

San Juan

4,357 Reviews

Santiago de Cuba

25 Reviews

Santo Domingo

17 Reviews

St. Barts

191 Reviews

St. Croix

462 Reviews

St. John (U.S.V.I.)

154 Reviews

St. Kitts (Port Zante)

2,010 Reviews

St. Lucia

1,587 Reviews

St. Maarten

5,250 Reviews

St. Martin

347 Reviews

St. Thomas

5,162 Reviews

St. Vincent

133 Reviews

Tobago Cays

14 Reviews

Tortola

1,567 Reviews

Virgin Gorda

76 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map