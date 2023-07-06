The best of Noordam's onboard programming skews toward the educational, such as cooking presentations, Microsoft-sponsored computer workshops and BBC Earth documentary screenings. On our Alaska and New Zealand sailings, the piano bar was about as rowdy as things got, with merry singalongs running until midnight. Australian and New Zealand cruises attract a slightly more lively crowd, although the vibe still tends to be low-key. The excellent B.B. King's Blues Club is the top pick for those seeking some less sedate late-night fun.

By day, the Explorations Cafe -- with its clubby, coffeehouse vibe and free online access to the New York Times, plus a nice selection of books and games -- was a steady hub of activity. The comfortable recliners near the windows were also popular for reading or napping.

Compared with some HAL vessels' decor, Noordam's is downright glitzy. A three-story atrium midship sports a curvy green glass stairway crowned by a colossal Waterford Crystal compass. Gold-hued tiles mirror the surrounding walls. In the elevator lobbies, oversize urns sprout artificial foliage and busts of the Dutch royal family mix it up with ornate metal settees. However, there is little need to sit down when it comes to elevators. Noordam has an impressive number for such a small ship, which means there is seldom a wait for those who prefer not to take the stairs. As in other HAL vessels, some impressive and eclectic artwork provides lovely visual surprises throughout the ship. Historic photos of HAL cruisers from days gone by line the hallways and are a good fit for the ship's traditional feel.

The youngest of HAL's four early-2000s-vintage Vista-class ships, Noordam shows some signs of wear (separating wallpaper seams, worn carpet in areas). But the overall ambiance makes the ship a good choice for those who don't need waterslides or ziplines to find their bliss at sea.