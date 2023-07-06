MSC Meraviglia is a 171,598-ton, 4,475-passenger ship with Mediterranean and Caribbean itineraries, the latter with a stop at Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island in the Bahamas. In 2023, the ship will sail from New York year-round, with cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda and Canada/New England.

MSC has always emphasized the "Mediterranean way of life" tag for its ships, but Meraviglia marks a move away from strictly that with some international (North American) concessions. Everything is in English (signage, first language, announcements), and there is an American steakhouse.

The MSC Meraviglia Deck Plan Cleverly Keeps Most Cabins Separate from Public Areas

Meraviglia boasts concepts similar to those made popular by other lines -- a teppanyaki restaurant (Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal's Oasis-class ships); a central promenade that is almost a carbon copy of Royal Caribbean's Quantum-class ships; a high-tech theater that looks like Royal's Quantum-class Two-70; duplex suites (Royal) and so on. Then it sprinkles its own touches -- the extraordinary MSC Meraviglia Yacht Club, possibly the finest key-card-access suite enclave at sea; a chocolate shop and cafe; a link up with LEGO and Eataly and that MSC signature -- genuine Swarovski crystal studded stairs, which form the centerpiece of the main atrium.

But none of it jars. And it so easily could. Despite the sheer number of passengers, we never witnessed pinch points onboard; there is always a venue or a spot you can go to get away from the craziness. And if there is one criticism, it's just that: Everything is kept at fever pitch, from the pool parties all day and most nights, the clubs, the parades and the shows -- it's nonstop. But hey, if you like that, then this is the ship for you. What is true is that all types of passengers are catered to here, with tons of things to do on MSC Meraviglia, from theme nights to waterslides, shows, a spa, dozens of bars and restaurants, trivia games, and kids’ clubs.

The line has also improved significantly in two areas in which it often came in for criticism: food and service. It's linked up with a couple of name chefs (Carlo Cracco and the chocolatier Jean-Philippe Maury); and has clearly been working hard on training. We found service universally of a high standard.

Although there are 19 decks, the majority of MSC Meragivlia’s cabins are spread over seven of them; the rest take up small sections on decks shared with public areas. This means that, unlike on other ships, there are hundreds of staterooms that are not directly above or below busy, loud restaurants, theaters or dance clubs, making them quieter.

All in all, MSC Meraviglia is a really well thought out and considered design, which takes the best of the brand and adds an international edge, with great success.

MSC Meraviglia or MSC Seaside? Two Excellent Options with Different Styles

Travelers exploring options for a Mediterranean sailing are often torn between MSC Meraviglia and MSC Seaside. While both cruise ships offer similar European itineraries, there are a few differences worth noting. MSC Meraviglia is slightly bigger and has a few more restaurants, but it’s in the design front where they differ most: MSC Seaside is all about the outdoors, with an outdoor spa and gym area, a zipline, and an outdoor seafront promenade lined with bars, shops and sun loungers. The MSC Meraviglia promenade, however, is covered by a stunning LED dome but has the same lively vibe.

MSC Meraviglia Experiences and Price/Fare Structure

MSC offers passengers three tiers of inclusions (or “experiences”), each with its own perks and price.

Bella Experience: This is the most basic package and comes with all the standard inclusions listed above.

Fantastica Experience: This tier is only available for passengers booking a Balcony, Ocean View or Interior cabin. Perks include the opportunity to choose the cabin and its location, free in-room breakfast, discounted beverage package rates and specialty restaurant meals, and 24-hour room service (with a set delivery fee).

Aurea Experience: Available for Suite passengers only, this tier adds a few extras to Fantastica, including welcome wine and sweets, free 24-hour room service, MyChoice dining options, free access to the Solarium and the adult-only Thermal Suite, in-room robes and slippers, pillow menus, and priority boarding.

In addition to these packages, passengers seeking a more exclusive experience can book a cabin in the MSC Meraviglia Yacht Club, which is a separate section within the ship with extra perks. 24-hour butler service, dedicated concierges, a la carte meals at the Yacht Club restaurant, free minibar items, free drinks in all Yacht Club bars and lounges, free Wi-Fi, and exclusive access to a sun deck and Top Sail Lounge are only some of the Yacht Club privileges.