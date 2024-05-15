Is everything free on Viking Ocean cruises?

No, but a sizable amount is. You'll have a free shore excursion in each port, unlimited free Wi-Fi access and all restaurants are complimentary, including room service. Free wine, beer and soft drinks are available at lunch and dinner and self-service laundry and access to the spa thermal suite are all complimentary as well.

You do pay for spa and salon services, optional shore excursions, beverages outside of lunch and dinner (except specialty coffees, teas and bottled water, which are free), and purchases from the shops.