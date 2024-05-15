Viking Ocean Cruises

About Viking Ocean Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises is one of the youngest luxury fleets on the waves, with beautiful, largely inclusive 930-passenger ships that generally cater to adults 55 and older. Itineraries are packed with ports, and a shore excursion is included at every stop.

Viking Ocean Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Viking Ocean cruise ships?

Viking's passengers are generally English-speaking, well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-and-older age bracket. They're active and want an itinerary packed with ports and ample time for meaningful exploration. Children younger than 18 are not allowed onboard.

Do I have to dress up on a Viking Ocean cruise?

Not really. Viking has no formal nights and daytime dress is casual, while evenings are "elegant casual." Women appear at dinner in dresses, skirts or slacks with a sweater or blouse; men show up in slacks and a collared shirt. Bathing suits, cover-ups and exercise clothing may only be worn on the pool and sports decks and in the fitness center.

Is everything free on Viking Ocean cruises?

No, but a sizable amount is. You'll have a free shore excursion in each port, unlimited free Wi-Fi access and all restaurants are complimentary, including room service. Free wine, beer and soft drinks are available at lunch and dinner and self-service laundry and access to the spa thermal suite are all complimentary as well.

You do pay for spa and salon services, optional shore excursions, beverages outside of lunch and dinner (except specialty coffees, teas and bottled water, which are free), and purchases from the shops.

What are Viking Ocean’s most popular activities?

Most Viking Ocean cruisers spend their time ashore exploring, and when onboard want to expand their knowledge of the destination they're visiting by attending port lectures, checking out the onboard collection of books and talking to experts who have been brought onboard and range from archaeologists and historians to former news commentators and scientists.

Cruisers also gather for performances that represent the destination, from traditional Greek dance to Italian opera. There are movies on the pool deck (with Bose headphones to control volume individually), and the thermal suite in the spa is a favorite, with its snow grotto, sauna, steam room, pools and flickering vapor fireplace.

Why go with Viking Ocean?

  • Destination-rich itineraries
  • Small ships that access unique ports
  • Nordic-influenced spa with snow grotto
  • Wraparound promenade deck

Best for: Mature cruisers who enjoy casual sophistication and want longer stays in ports

Not for: Families with children under 18; anyone looking for big cruise ship amenities

Viking Ocean Cruises Cruiser Reviews

A wonderful trip!

The efficiency and attention to detail on the ship was outstanding.The handling of our luggage, excursions, guides, food/drink, entertainment, and ship staff (kudos to Fritzie) were all excellent.Read More
User Avatar
Dcm24.

few6-10 Cruises

Age 68s

An unforgettable cruise

We enjoyed the fact that we were given free time to look or shop during the excursion.Make sure you can walk, they give you guidelines on what is required for each excursion.Read More
User Avatar
Carol 54

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Best one so far

Specialty restaurants were nice, but advise looking at Chef Table menu before reservation.The Restaurant is very nice, but opened later for breakfast than the buffet.Read More
User Avatar
Happy2024

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 69s

Flawless first time with Viking...

In an era of over-promising, false claims, and other questionable ethics, Viking delivered a high value cruise experience.It was our first time with Viking and we already booked another cruise.Read More
User Avatar
Marty Moonman

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 65s

