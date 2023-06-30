The ship offers an active onboard atmosphere with the Green Thunder and Splashdown children's water slides, a drenching bucket, RedFrog Pub that sells Aussie beers (including the specially crafted Thirsty Frog Summer Ale) when its sailing in Australia, and the Cherry on Top candy store. On the entertainment side, Carnival Legend features Playlist Production music shows (think Motown and Epic Rock shows), as well as family entertainment that includes Seuss at Sea and Hasbro, the Game Show.

Australian cruisers will find Australian power outlets in cabins, and poker machines (slot machines) in the casino.

Although refreshed in 2014, the decor of the main public areas remains unchanged, and the central theme onboard Carnival Legend -- great legends of the world -- is carried throughout the ship's 12 passenger decks, 16 lounges and indoor and outdoor promenades. Many Australians not used to the glitz and neon of Carnival Cruise Line's ships are likely to find the "legends" and the Grecian urn motif a bit much, not to mention the huge painting of Colossus straddling the central atrium area (rather than Rhodes).

At 88,500 tons and carrying 2,124 passengers (2,680 at full capacity), Carnival Legend just skirts the high side of midsized -- large enough, but not particularly crowded, except at breakfast and lunch in the buffet. We found it quite easy to find our way around soon after boarding, and the Carnival crew were always ready to lend a helping hand when needed.