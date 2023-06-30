Serenade of the Seas is the third Radiance-class ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet. The 90,090-ton, 2,100-passenger vessel fits just within Panamax measurements (with one foot on either side to spare), which means it, like Radiance, Brilliance and Jewel of the Seas, has maximum geographic flexibility and can sail to and from just about any region.

That flexibility extends to the onboard milieu. Serenade of the Seas' greatest strength is that it offers plenty of options, from dining to entertainment, and yet remains a mid-sized ship. It's a good choice for a wide range of traveler -- including families, singles, couples and groups.

Royal Caribbean carries through this ship the Radiance-class' most interesting distinction is the nearly three acres of exterior glass employed in its design -- including glass elevators with ocean views -- that incorporates the outdoors, beautifully, onboard.

The effect is simply dazzling -- and there are remarkable views from nearly every public room. The decorating scheme itself emphasizes elegance, grace, and beauty, and creates quite a harmonious environment. The ship is very easy to navigate, with indoor public rooms concentrated on decks five and six and more-active areas -- sports deck, pools, spa, fitness center -- on decks 11 and 12.

Health & Safety

Royal Caribbean is mandating vaccination for those 12 and older on Serenade of the Seas sailings from Seattle. Guests younger than the required age will be tested at embarkation, meaning unvaccinated children are allowed on the ships, up to the CDC limits of no more than five percent of the crew and passengers are unvaccinated.

Royal Caribbean ships are sailing with reduced overall capacity.

Before Boarding

Proof of completed vaccination at least 14 days prior to sailing

Complementary rapid PCR testing is done at embarkation for unvaccinated children ages 2-11 (2-15 in July)

Pre-embarkation in-app health questionnaire

In-app check-in and arrival time slot required

Masks required for all guests over age 2 during the entire embarkation and debarkation process, and while on any form of transportation

Passport, or U.S. birth certificate (with photo ID for guests over age 15)

Onboard

Guests not required to wear masks onboard in their staterooms, outdoors, or indoors while seated and actively eating or drinking

Children under age 2 do not need to wear a mask

Unvaccinated guests are provided specific hours to utilize some facilities like the fitness center; others, like the Casino Royal and Casino Bar, will be unavailable to unvaccinated guests throughout the cruise

Vaccinated guests and children too young to be vaccinated receive COVID-19 Assistance in the form of no-charge onboard medical treatment for COVID-19 and more lenient refund policies for cancellations or changes due to COVID-19

Additional screenings are done as needed

Capacity limits in bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues

Buffet food is served by staff

Physical distancing is suggested

Dining reservations are strongly recommended; parties are limited to eight and must be with your travel party or those of a linked reservation

Muster drill done individually using the Royal Caribbean App and/or the stateroom TV, followed by a check-in with your muster station

Sanitizing and hand-washing stations all over the ship

End of cruise testing required for unvaccinated guests over age 2

Off the ship