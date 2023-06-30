Serenade of the Seas is the third Radiance-class ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet. The 90,090-ton, 2,100-passenger vessel fits just within Panamax measurements (with one foot on either side to spare), which means it, like Radiance, Brilliance and Jewel of the Seas, has maximum geographic flexibility and can sail to and from just about any region.
That flexibility extends to the onboard milieu. Serenade of the Seas' greatest strength is that it offers plenty of options, from dining to entertainment, and yet remains a mid-sized ship. It's a good choice for a wide range of traveler -- including families, singles, couples and groups.
Royal Caribbean carries through this ship the Radiance-class' most interesting distinction is the nearly three acres of exterior glass employed in its design -- including glass elevators with ocean views -- that incorporates the outdoors, beautifully, onboard.
The effect is simply dazzling -- and there are remarkable views from nearly every public room. The decorating scheme itself emphasizes elegance, grace, and beauty, and creates quite a harmonious environment. The ship is very easy to navigate, with indoor public rooms concentrated on decks five and six and more-active areas -- sports deck, pools, spa, fitness center -- on decks 11 and 12.
Royal Caribbean is mandating vaccination for those 12 and older on Serenade of the Seas sailings from Seattle. Guests younger than the required age will be tested at embarkation, meaning unvaccinated children are allowed on the ships, up to the CDC limits of no more than five percent of the crew and passengers are unvaccinated.
Royal Caribbean ships are sailing with reduced overall capacity.
Before Boarding
Proof of completed vaccination at least 14 days prior to sailing
Complementary rapid PCR testing is done at embarkation for unvaccinated children ages 2-11 (2-15 in July)
Pre-embarkation in-app health questionnaire
In-app check-in and arrival time slot required
Masks required for all guests over age 2 during the entire embarkation and debarkation process, and while on any form of transportation
Passport, or U.S. birth certificate (with photo ID for guests over age 15)
Onboard
Guests not required to wear masks onboard in their staterooms, outdoors, or indoors while seated and actively eating or drinking
Children under age 2 do not need to wear a mask
Unvaccinated guests are provided specific hours to utilize some facilities like the fitness center; others, like the Casino Royal and Casino Bar, will be unavailable to unvaccinated guests throughout the cruise
Vaccinated guests and children too young to be vaccinated receive COVID-19 Assistance in the form of no-charge onboard medical treatment for COVID-19 and more lenient refund policies for cancellations or changes due to COVID-19
Additional screenings are done as needed
Capacity limits in bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues
Buffet food is served by staff
Physical distancing is suggested
Dining reservations are strongly recommended; parties are limited to eight and must be with your travel party or those of a linked reservation
Muster drill done individually using the Royal Caribbean App and/or the stateroom TV, followed by a check-in with your muster station
Sanitizing and hand-washing stations all over the ship
End of cruise testing required for unvaccinated guests over age 2
Off the ship
Vaccinated guests may explore independently in all ports of call
Unvaccinated guests are limited to controlled tours in ports
Meals in the Reflections Dining Room and Windjammer Marketplace, plus snacks and meals at Park Cafe; room service breakfast (continental breakfast options only)
Shows in the main theater and most daily events and activities, unless otherwise noted
Use of the gym, but not most classes
Use of the rock climbing wall, Sports Court, mini-golf course and kid’s water slide
Adventure Ocean Kids club activities through 10 p.m.
Gratuities, <strong>only</strong> if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars
Daily gratuities of $14.50 per person, per day for anyone staying in a Junior Suite or below or $17.50 per person, per day for those staying in Grand Suites and above
Room service orders (except complimentary continental breakfast)
All drinks except water, tea (including iced tea), coffee, lemonade and select juices from Windjammer Buffet or Rita’s Bar
Most specialty restaurants
Spa and salon services, most fitness classes
Auto-gratuities (18 percent) added to all specialty dining reservations, as well as beverage, spa and salon purchases
Select activities including but not limited to arts and crafts classes, bingo, arcade play, alcohol tastings, sushi classes and casino gaming
Adventure Ocean programs after 10:00 p.m.
Shore excursions
Wi-Fi
Photos and art purchases
While passengers onboard will vary based on itinerary and time of year, Serenade of the Seas has captured a wide ranging passenger demographic (older in non-school holiday periods, more families during winter and summer holidays). The ship's appeal is, like its other Radiance class counterparts, is its size. It's new enough to feature contemporary amenities (like balconies and alternative restaurants) and yet -- not so huge as Voyager class vessels.
Daytime: The dress code onboard is cruise casual.
Evening: Expect a formal night and at least one "smart casual" dinner, which means business formal, thought not quite black tie (think dress slacks and nice sweaters). Only a handful of men wore tuxedos on formal night, and the majority of women passed on the full-length gowns in favor of shorter cocktail dresses.
Not permitted: Tank tops are prohibited in the main dining room and specialty restaurants at dinner. Shoes must be worn in all dining venues at all times.
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Royal Caribbean.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Get Serenade of the Seas price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email
I love this ship!
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Amazing Cruise
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 20s
Spring cruise with our family
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Wonderful week about this beautiful ship!
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s