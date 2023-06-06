Port Everglades Directions

Port Everglades has three entrances to enter the cruise port in Fort Lauderdale: the 17th Street Causeway entrance located at Eisenhower Boulevard (Northport, closest to the shops and restaurants); the State Road 84 entrance located off U.S. 1 (Midport, closest to the airport hotels); and the I-595 East entrance (Southport, closest to the airport).

From I-95 South: Take Exit 26 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.

From I-95 North: Take Exit 24 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.

From I-75 North or South: Take Exit 19 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.

From the Florida Turnpike North or South: Take Exit 54 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.

From within Fort Lauderdale: The 17th Street Causeway and State Road 84 entrances offer convenient local access. Signage within Port Everglades offers guidance to parking garages and passenger drop-off areas.