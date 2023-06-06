Getting from the Orlando International Airport to Port Canaveral

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is approximately 45 minutes west of Port Canaveral cruise terminals. Port Canaveral and the nearby area have outlets for major car rental companies, all serviced by shuttles to the port terminals.

If you're flying into Orlando with time to spare, a nice option is to rent a car there, use it to explore the area around the Cape then return it at the port before your cruise.

Public Transit from the Orlando International Airport to Port Canaveral

Mass transit options are limited. The closest Amtrak train stations are in Sanford and Orlando, and the closest Greyhound terminal is in Titusville, which is a 25-minute drive from the port. From any of these, you'll need to take a taxi, as the port is not serviced by local public transportation.

More practically, cruise lines offer direct airport to cruise terminal shuttles for those who pre-book the service. Contact your cruise line to make arrangements. Some area hotels also offer cruise terminal shuttle service.

Orlando International Airport Taxi Service to Port Canaveral

Metered taxi service and rideshare services are readily available at MCO. Passengers are picked up on the second level on the arrivals curb.