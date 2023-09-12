Common Baltimore Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Baltimore?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean International.
What cruise trip options do I have from Baltimore?
Most commonly, cruises from Baltimore go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Southern, and Panama Canal & Central America.
How many days are cruises from Baltimore?
Baltimore cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Baltimore cost?
Starting at just $214, choose the perfect cruise from Baltimore that fits your traveling desires.