Cruises out of Baltimore

We found you 40 cruises

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

11 Night
Canada & New England - Other

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda Cruise

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

9 Night
Bermuda & Perfect Day Cruise

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Bahamas Cruise

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Southern Caribbean

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Canada & New England

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Canada & New England

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Bermuda & Bahamas Cruise

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Bahamas

1,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Bermuda

1,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Bahamas

1,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Southern Caribbean Cruise

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
8 Nt S. E. Coast & Perfect Day Holiday

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Bahamas

1,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Baltimore Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Baltimore?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean International.

What cruise trip options do I have from Baltimore?

Most commonly, cruises from Baltimore go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Southern, and Panama Canal & Central America.

How many days are cruises from Baltimore?

Baltimore cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Baltimore cost?

Starting at just $214, choose the perfect cruise from Baltimore that fits your traveling desires.

Baltimore Cruise Reviews

PERFECT MIX OF RELAXATION AND ADVENTURE

This was an Ultra cruise out of Baltimore. We chose it because we are gamblers and the port is only a five hour drive away. We stayed at Best Western in Baltimore only a few miles from the port.Read More
User Avatar
LuckyMD

Great service makes up for dated ship

This small ship experience beats the mega ships in so many ways, including the ease of boarding and leaving at Baltimore.Read More
User Avatar
The Shadow

Norvegian Sun

We sailed from Baltimore Maryland on this beautiful cruise ship on 12/09/2023, our cruise started at 17:00 PM, we were served lunch and yet, on deck #11 they had a DJ playing music, while we were in ChesapeakeRead More
User Avatar
Tom Watson

Not a great RCL experience, surprisingly

Well, maybe we are just cruised out but our last cruise on the Vision out of Baltimore was at best, mediocre.Read More
User Avatar
poastar

