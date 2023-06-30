Adventure of the Seas was built in 1999 and debuted in 2001 as the third in the series of Royal Caribbean's game-changing Voyager-class vessels. Though Adventure has been bypassed in size and amenities by the Freedom-class trio, the Quantum-class ships and the massive Oasis-class quintuplets, it's still among the world's larger ships, with a range of the most uncruise-like venues at sea, such as an ice-skating rink and rock-climbing wall -- not to mention the bustling hub that is Royal Promenade, a shopping mall-esque boulevard of retail stores, bars and cafes. The Adventure of the Seas length is equivalent to 3 soccer fields (1,020 feet long) and at maximum capacity can hold 3,807 guests.

The Adventure of the Seas Deck Plan Combines Family Fun and Adult-Only Areas

The Adventure of the Seas deck plan is almost a carbon copy of its sister ships’, with a number of elements that allow both a good night’s sleep and great passenger flow. Only a relatively small percentage of rooms share deck with public spaces, which helps keep the noise at bay on most levels. Light sleepers may want to avoid cabins on decks 2, 3 and 6, but most others should offer pretty quiet nights.

Ambience variety is key – and Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas does it well. The Lyric Theater has a nifty Art Nouveau interior; the adult-only solarium pool evokes the glories of Venice; and the Casino Royal centers on a Hollywood theme. The English Pub is perfect for Anglo-philes, Champagne Bar is elegant and Boleros nightclub resonates with a Latin vibe.

This ship is so well designed -- with lots of very distinctly themed rooms and with even the larger venues like the Lyric Theater and Imperial Lounge feeling unexpectedly cozy -- that Adventure of the Seas has the potential to spoil first-timers and even seduce some of us crusty ol' cruise traditionalists.

There are so many things to do on Adventure of the Seas that passengers will struggle to do everything during a week-long sailing – movie nights, rock-climbing walls, ice skating, mini-golf, tons of workshops, a gym, a spa and plenty of shows keep guests of all ages busy. Does Adventure of the Seas have slides? you may wonder – yes, two of them actually, and they’re called The Perfect Storm.

While this cruise ship is clearly geared towards families, adults can also find pockets of peace here and there – in particular, at the adults-only Solarium, which features a small pool, two whirlpools, a sun deck, and a bar. Although it’s on Adventure of the Seas deck 11, the adult-only area is enclosed and the noise from the family pool, the splash pool for kids, and the Windjammer buffet doesn’t carry.

The 2018 Adventure of the Seas refurbishment left the ship sparkling, and added new specialty dining venues, and generally refreshed all public areas and cabins.

Brilliance of the Seas vs Adventure of the Seas

We love Royal Caribbean because it manages to cater to a wide range of cruisers. While the Voyager class to which Adventure of the Seas belongs and the larger Oasis- and Quantum-class ships are wonderful options for families seeking a fun-filled, bustling vacation at sea, Brilliance of the Seas and other Radiance class vessels are the way to go if you want a more traditional cruising experience. They may not have as many bells and whistles as the newer ships (no massive water slides, fewer dining options) but Radiance vessels are mellower and quieter.

If you’re trying to decide between Brilliance of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas, for example, you may want to ask yourself whether you want loud music, non-stop family entertainment and high-adrenaline activities (go for Adventure) or a more relaxing, classic cruising experience that also offers a few child-friendly amenities, including a kids’ club and a splash area (book Brilliance).

Royal Caribbean COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Adventure of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean's Health and Safety protocols. You can also use Cruise Critic's guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.