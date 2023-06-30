Brilliance of the Seas is the second Radiance-class ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet. The ship's mediumish size -- it holds some 2,112 passengers at double occupancy -- allows cruisers to feel they have the best of both worlds: a vessel with ample activities and crew who provide attentive service. The latter is definitely noteworthy on Brilliance: room attendants, entertainment staff, spa attendants and waiters are particularly approachable and helpful.
As with all ships in the Radiance series, passengers are never at a loss for a view: the ship's stunning nine-story central atrium is surrounded by glass, and elevators face the outside. Nearly every public area has a stunning view. Brilliance is suitably named, as the design of the ship is innovatively designed to be easy to navigate. The plethora of outdoor features, such as the rock climbing wall and mini-golf course are easy to find and no reservations are required.
Ship venues are generally not congested. Even the most crowded venues -- poolside in the afternoons and Windjammer during lunch hours -- generally have available seating.
Meals in the Minstrel Dining Room and Windjammer Marketplace buffet, as well as snacks and meals at the Park Cafe; also continental breakfast choices from room service
Main theater shows and entertainment
Most daily activities and events, unless otherwise noted
Use of the fitness center (excluding most classes)
Use of the rock climbing wall, Sports Court, mini-golf course and kid’s water slide
Adventure Ocean Kids Programs until 10 p.m.
Gratuities, <strong>only</strong> if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars
Daily gratuities ($14.50 per person, per day for Junior Suites and below; $17.50 per person, per day for Grand Suites and above)
Room service (except complimentary continental breakfast)
Drinks, excluding water, tea (including iced tea), coffee, lemonade and selected juices from Windjammer Buffet
Most specialty dining
Gratuities (18 percent) added to all specialty dining, beverage, spa and salon purchases
Spa and salon treatments and services
Activities like bingo, arcade play, arts and crafts classes, alcohol tastings, sushi demonstrations and casino gaming
Most fitness classes
Programming in Adventure Ocean after 10:00 p.m.
Internet access and packages
Shore tours
Photo and art purchases onboard
Passenger demographics vary by the time of year and itinerary. In general, older Gen X and younger baby boomer passengers are in the majority on the ship. Families with children are in the minority year-round, but are more common during winter and spring breaks on the Caribbean itineraries and during the summer for Mediterranean voyages.
Daytime: The dress code on board is usually "cruise casual" and you'll see plenty of T-shirts and shorts.
Evening: In the evenings, approximately 10 percent of passengers wear jeans, but most wear khakis and casual dresses. Expect one formal night on which most men wear suits and women don cocktail dresses, with only a few opting for tuxedos and long dresses. One "smart casual" dinner night brings out the dress slacks and blouses.
Not permitted: Baseball caps, swimsuits and tank tops are never allowed in the restaurants in the evening.
