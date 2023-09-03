Is everything free on Ponant cruises?

No. One difference between Ponant's cruises and those of other upscale lines is that the onboard pricing is more a la carte. You will pay extra for shore excursions, gratuities, spa and beauty services and other amenities and services, with varying policies for people booking in different countries.

The cruise fare includes all dining on board, beverages at all times (mineral water, soft drinks, wine, beer, Henri Abele Brut Champagne, spirits, coffee, tea), unlimited Wi-Fi and port taxes.