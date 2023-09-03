Ponant Cruises

393 Reviews
Le Lyrial (Photo: Ponant Cruises)

About Ponant Cruises

European and Americans who have sailed on the cruise line's intimate, upscale ships love the line for its social atmosphere and Mediterranean and exotic itineraries. Good value for money for an upmarket experience with a strong French influence.

  • More about Ponant

  • Who goes on Ponant cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Ponant cruise?

We found you 284 cruises

Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot. (Photo: Nicolas Dubreuil)

5 Night
World Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Le Soleal
Le Soleal

7 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

81 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
L'Austral
L'Austral

19 Night
World Cruise

114 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

16 Night
South Pacific Cruise

81 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

114 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
World Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
World Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Alaska Cruise

81 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

17 Night
World Cruise

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
South Pacific Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

8 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

81 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Arctic Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
South Pacific Cruise

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Ponant Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Ponant cruise ships?

With the bilingual staff fluent in French and English, the passenger mix is strongly French and European, although a small, but growing number of North Americans are finding the line. The average age on a Ponant cruise is early 60s, and most passengers are married and college educated. There are some designated family-friendly cruises, and the line does offer special rates for kids up to age 17 traveling with their parents, but, in general, you will not find many kids onboard.

Do I have to dress up on a Ponant cruise?

We'd say yes. Though there isn't a specific dress code, you'll be uncomfortable if you don't show up for dinner in country club casual dress at the bare minimum. The French passengers generally wear chic designer clothing, high heels for women and jackets and ties for men. The dress code by day is casual, but you won't see shorts, jeans or T-shirts in the evening. Each sailing also hosts one or two gala dinners, where the line recommends a formal cocktail dress or dark suit.

Is everything free on Ponant cruises?

No. One difference between Ponant's cruises and those of other upscale lines is that the onboard pricing is more a la carte. You will pay extra for shore excursions, gratuities, spa and beauty services and other amenities and services, with varying policies for people booking in different countries.

The cruise fare includes all dining on board, beverages at all times (mineral water, soft drinks, wine, beer, Henri Abele Brut Champagne, spirits, coffee, tea), unlimited Wi-Fi and port taxes.

What are Ponant’s most popular activities?

As elegant as it is, Ponant is an expedition line, so the destination is the center of activities, with presentations from naturalists and various experts enhancing the shore excursions. Lectures are offered separately in French and English.

While sailing, passengers choose their own activities as they feel moved. Many head for the heated seawater pool or the solarium and relax in the hammam. Ponant ships have no casinos but do have comfortable lounges where cruisers often sit to read and chat. In the evenings there is music or cabaret in the theater.

Why go with Ponant?

  • Intimate ships with elegant, yet casual onboard atmosphere.
  • Authentic French cuisine cooked by French chefs.
  • Offers sailings to exotic destinations around the world.

Best for: Luxury expedition travelers, Francophiles and those who would like to sail their own yachts to exotic destinations

Not for: Those who don't enjoy traveling with an international crowd or who adore casinos and a wide choice of entertainment and dining

Ponant Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Disappointing Quality from Ponant

Tauck has a very good reputation for customer service and we thought that Ponant would be equal to that level of comfort and quality, but that was not the case.Our maid came by later to tell us that he thought the problem was in the cabin next to ours and would fix it, which did eventually happen.Read More
User Avatar
NewtoRiver01

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

A gorgeous ship whose staff still leave me wanting

although the buffet style restaurant (Le Comète) that at least offered one alternative to the full course "at the table" dinner (that takes 2h30) never managed to serve food that was more than lukewarm.The ships look sleek (and Le Lyrial is gorgeous to look at while it's waiting for you in a Scottish Loch) and go where others cannot, but the service always misses something that makes you wonder while they can't get some basic things fixed (getting your glass refilled with water during dinner has been an issue for years, and figuring out how much you will have in port ...Read More
User Avatar
Belgian cruiser1

many10+ Cruises

Age 61s

Extremely disappointing

Waiters knew little about wine offered though they were always pleasant and tried hard.Food and wine only fair throughout the 7 days.Read More
User Avatar
Michael and Jenny B

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 68s

Great Luxury Expedition cruise in Japan !

Mostly around the food; this was not the Queen Mary 2 on an ocean crossing, people were on this cruise for the expedition aspects and they really delivered.This was our first cruise ever as we did not want to be on a boat with 5,000 other people.Read More
User Avatar
pproctor10

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 68s

