The Manhattan Cruise Terminal is located on New York City's west side, specifically in an area referred to as Hell's Kitchen. This photogenic terminal is on the Hudson River, having cruise ships sail under the Verrazano Bridge and past the Statue of Liberty. The Manhattan Cruise Terminal is serviced by three airports: John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark.
Read on for our Manhattan Cruise Terminal breakdown, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more.
Manhattan Cruise Terminal 711 12th Avenue (between W. 48th and W. 52nd streets) New York, NY 10019
The Manhattan Cruise Terminal has the following cruise lines:
Norwegian Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line Holland America Line Seabourn Cruise Line Cunard Line MSC Cruises Oceania Cruises Regent Seven Seas Cruises Viking Ocean Cruises Princess Cruises Silversea Cruises Explora Cruises Viking Expeditions
If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Manhattan Cruise Terminal:
Via the Holland Tunnel: Take exit 1 and make a right onto West St/12thAve. Make a left on W 55th St and you’ll find the entrance to the terminal.
Via the Lincoln Tunnel: Take NJ-495 East/Lincoln Tunnel and NY-495 East towards Dyer Ave. Take the 42nd St/I-495 East/NY-9A exit and turn left on W 42nd St towards NY-9AN/12th Ave. The Manhattan Cruise Terminal entrance is at the intersection of W 55th St and 12th Ave.
Via the Washington Bridge: Use the bridge’s left lanes to take Exit 1 towards Henry Hudson Parkway. Go southbound on Henry Hudson Parkway until you reach W 55th St. The terminal entrance will be on the right.
Take the Queens-Midtown Tunnel and go west on 34th St until you reach 12th Ave. Head north on 12th Ave. and make a left on W 55th Street. You’ll find the terminal entrance straight ahead.
The parking lot is atop the Manhattan cruise terminal, but it's fairly pricey. Per-day rates are available for up to 10 nights, while there’s a flat rate for stays between 11 and 14 nights.
Payment is due upon arrival into the parking lot and reservations are not accepted. The official port parking accepts all major credit cards. There's also plenty of parking available at independent garages all throughout the west side of Manhattan.
Note that passengers will not be able to drop off luggage at the Manhattan cruise terminal before parking their vehicle, as they’ll have to exit the terminal to park. There are no storage lockers at the Manhattan cruise port.
Cruisers departing from the Manhattan cruise port can fly into New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport or LaGuardia Airport, or into New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport. Shuttles, taxis and public transport are available at all airports; Uber and Lyft also operate at JFK and LaGuardia.
Go Airlink Airport Shuttle provides daily transportation service from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark to Manhattan Cruise Terminal. Newark Liberty Airport Express Bus provides daily transportation every 15 to 30 minutes from Newark International Airport to Port Authority Bus Terminal. From Port Authority, a short taxi ride to the Manhattan cruise terminal is required.
There can be heavy traffic into the city from Queens and Brooklyn. So, depending on the time you’re traveling, taking the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) from JFK to New York’s Penn Station and then a 10-minute cab ride to the Manhattan cruise port may be faster.
Taxis are readily available outside all airports that serve the Manhattan Cruise Terminal. Once you’ve collected your bags, follow the signs to the taxi stand. It’s common to find long lines.
Accepting rides from non-official cab drivers is highly discouraged. There is a flat fare, as well as tax surcharges from Manhattan to JFK; there is no fixed rate between Manhattan and LaGuardia or Newark International Airport.
Once at the Manhattan cruise port, the driver can either drop you off across the street or drive up the ramp to the second level (the entrance to the second level is on 55th Street). Check-in is on the second level, so you'll need to take the elevator or the escalator.
There is a small coffee/snack shop inside the Manhattan cruise terminal. Selection is very limited.
For last-minute essentials, like toiletries, soda and water, you'll need to head east to the area around 9th Avenue. There are additional options for a quick bite if you walk south along 10th and 9th avenues.
If a sit-down meal is what you’d prefer, you’ll have to go closer to the Times Square or Columbus Circle areas, where you will also find plenty of chain stores and eateries.
Amtrak offers service to New York City along the Northeast Corridor from Boston, Providence, Hartford, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C. to New York's Penn Station. From Penn Station, you'll need to take a taxi to get to the Manhattan port.
There are no wheelchairs available at Manhattan port. If you will need a wheelchair and aren't bringing your own, you must request one from your cruise line ahead of time.
Elevators to access the Customs Hall are located at the head of each pier.
Porters are available at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal and can both receive and take luggage to the cruise ship.
There are plenty of bathrooms within the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.
Before going through security, there are limited seat options, but once through security and past check-in, there are plenty of seats. During the busiest hours (about noon to 1:30 p.m.), you might have trouble finding a seat.
The Manhattan Cruise Terminal is located alongside a busy highway. Watch out for cars and speeding bicycles when you cross the street, as you'll need to cross a bike path and the highway to get to the terminal.
There are two cruise piers at Manhattan Port (Pier 88 at 48th Street and Pier 90 at 52nd Street). When only one cruise ship is in port, it will embark or disembark from Pier 90. Check in for both piers is on Level Two of the Manhattan cruise terminal; there is only one entrance for each.
Unless you've been dropped off on Level Two, you will need to take the elevator up from street level or down from the parking level. Once inside, terminal employees will guide you to the appropriate line. Lines are divided by loyalty program membership level, as well as cabin category.
Upon disembarkation from your cruise, you'll be picking up your bags and going through customs on the street level of the Manhattan port. As with all cruise line disembarkation, you'll find your luggage by the color-coded tags you were given on the last night of the cruise.
Once you've found your bags, make your way through customs. If you're being picked up by a private car, you'll need to go up one level to the pick-up/drop-off zone.