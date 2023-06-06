Port of New Orleans Directions

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the New Orleans cruise port:

Via I-10: Whether you’re driving to Port NOLA from the east or the west on I-10, take Exit 34A (US 90 W) at Tchoupitoulas St. (it’s the last exit before crossing the river on the Crescent City Connection Bridge) and follow the ramp. Turn right onto Tchoupitoulas St, left onto Henderson St. and again left onto Port of New Orleans Pl.

You’ll need to cross the railroad tracks to enter the Port of New Orleans. Erato Street Cruise Terminal will be on your right. Julia St. Cruise Terminal is located just a little bit farther downriver, next to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk shopping complex.

Via the Crescent City Connection Bridges (US-90): Take Exit 11A towards Tchoupitoulas St. and stay right at the fork. Make a left on Henderson St. and again on Port of New Orleans Pl. You’ll find Erato Street Cruise Terminal on your right. Julia Street Cruise Terminal is adjacent to it along the same street.

From the City Center via Public Transportation: New Orleans is lacking in the public transportation arena. It's possible to use the city's streetcars to get to the New Orleans cruise port from some locations, but the network is very limited. The Riverfront Trolley line does stop just steps away from the nearby Convention Center, but it has a very limited route through the French Quarter.