Celebrity Summit Review

4.0 / 5.0
2,423 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Gina Kramer
Contributor

Immediately upon stepping foot onboard Celebrity Summit, one gets a sense of the ship's elegant yet youthful vibe. The design is contemporary with a whimsical flair, and while there are no water slides or rock climbing walls, you will find other playful areas, such as the pool deck, where with a game of cornhole (beanbag toss) is played while a DJ spins the latest hits in the background, or at the Sunset Bar, where you can dance along to live acoustic jams with your favorite cocktail in hand.

Foodies, in particular, will enjoy a cruise on Celebrity Summit for its variety of culinary offerings that range from the traditional to such unique dining experiences as a virtual dinner show called Le Petit Chef, where a 3D animated chef prepares your meal.

While there is plenty for everyone to enjoy on Celebrity Summit, suite passengers will find many more services that cater to them. The Retreat Lounge, for instance, offers concierge service, complimentary drinks and entertainment throughout the day. All the way up on Deck 12, the Retreat Sundeck provides suite passengers with their own sunbathing sanctuary, surrounded by unobstructed ocean views. All of these spaces give cruisers staying in Sky Suites and above a feeling of exclusivity and the ability to enjoy suite perks in private spaces outside of their cabin.

Celebrity's culinary and suite offerings certainly mesh with the line's modern aspirations, but not everything does. Some entertainment lounges feel dated, and we were underwhelmed by the variety of theater productions and some of the live musical acts. (That said, live music prevails on this ship during the evening hours, and you're likely to find something that suits your tastes.)

Overall, Celebrity Summit makes for a relaxing yet fun cruise experience, where food and cocktails take center stage, and Instagram-worthy moments abound. The crew, who are outgoing, engaging and committed, further elevate the experience, with plenty of senior staff engaging with passengers (photos with the captain, anyone?).

Pros

Smaller size means consistent service; heavy emphasis on food and wine, with good results.

Cons

Nighttime entertainment is hit or miss, with some live music shows more snooze fest than snappy.

Bottom Line

The ship presents some of the best features of Celebrity, without being too overwhelming.

About

Passengers: 2218
Crew: 936
Passenger to Crew: 2.37:1
Launched: 2001
Shore Excursions: 813

Sails To

Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada & New England, Western Caribbean, Panama Canal & Central America, Alaska, Southern Caribbean

Sails From

Miami, Bayonne, Cape Liberty, Bayonne, Boston, Vancouver, Seward, Reykjavik, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals in the main dining room, the Oceanview Cafe buffet area, selected eateries and room service before 11 p.m.

  • All theater shows and most evening entertainment options

  • Most daily activities unless noted below or in the daily program

  • Use of the fitness center, but not most fitness classes

  • Daily Gratuities (but only for those from Australia or New Zealand and paid in AU and NZ dollars)

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($15.50 per person, per day for standard cabins; $16 per person, per day, for Concierge and AquaClass rooms; and $19 per person, per day for suite passengers)

  • Automatic 20 percent gratuity on beverage, mini-bar, spa and salon purchases

  • All beverages except water, tea (including iced tea), basic coffees and select juices in the buffet

  • Meals at Tuscan Grille, Sushi on Five, Qsine, plus snacks at selected venues

  • Spa treatments at the OneSpaWorld

  • Most fitness classes

  • Entry to the Persian Garden thermal suite (except for those staying in AquaClass staterooms, for whom entry is complimentary)

  • Daily activities like wine tastings, select game shows, bingo and art auctions

  • Shore excursions

  • Casino play and tournaments

  • Wi-Fi packages

  • Photos and art gallery purchases

Fellow Passengers

Celebrity has been marketing itself to professionals 35 and older who love food and wine, although the ship still attracts a substantial number of baby boomers, as well as a large number of repeat customers. Passengers generally embody a low-key partying spirit -- in general, imbibing seems responsible.

Celebrity Summit Dress Code

Daytime: During the day, the dress code is resort casual.

Evening: Celebrity passengers tend to dress up for dinner -- typically button-down or dressy Tommy Bahama-type sport shirts and slacks for men and dresses or smart-casual pants for women. Formal night on Celebrity has been replaced by "evening chic" in the main dining room. This means that men can ditch the full suit and tie in favor of a sport coat and collared shirt, with designer jeans. Women can wear cocktail dresses, sundresses or designer jeans or nice pants. In the buffet, almost any form of dress is allowed except swimwear, flip-flops, spa robes and bare feet.

Not permitted: T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, tank tops, caps and pool wear are not allowed in the main dining room or specialty restaurants at any time. Shorts and flip-flops are not allowed during evening hours.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Celebrity Cruises.

Any Month

Where does Celebrity Summit sail from?

Celebrity Summit departs from Miami, Bayonne, Cape Liberty, Bayonne, Boston, Vancouver, Seward, Reykjavik, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, and San Juan

Where does Celebrity Summit sail to?

Celebrity Summit cruises to Miami, Key West, Nassau, Bayonne (Cape Liberty), King's Wharf, Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Quebec City, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Portland (Maine), Cozumel, St. John's (Newfoundland), Akureyri, Reykjavik, Rockland, Saint John (New Brunswick), Curacao, Bonaire, Aruba, Bimini, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Roatan, Costa Maya, Cartagena (Colombia), Colon (Cristobal), Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Puerto Vallarta, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau, Icy Strait, Seward, Skagway, Huatulco, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Labadee, Antigua, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts (Port Zante), San Juan, St. Maarten, Barbados, Grenada, Catalina Island (California), San Francisco, and Victoria

How much does it cost to go on Celebrity Summit?

Cruises on Celebrity Summit start from $306 per person.

Is Celebrity Summit a good ship to cruise on?

Celebrity Summit won 35 awards over the years.
Celebrity Summit Cruiser Reviews

Best cruise we’ve taken

The summit crew were the finest we’ve seen. We would definitely recommend the celebrity summit.Read More
Stuartgail

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Summit, The great, the good and the not so good.

I chose the Celebrity Summit out of Bayonne because of the itinerary(Rhode Island, Martha's Vineyard, Charleston, and 2 days in Bermuda). I live in New York and I love sailing out of Bayonne.Read More
Nurse321

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Excellent cruise on Celebrity Summit

We chose Summit because of the ports and we can drive to the terminal.Read More
jwoody50

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Long Time Cruiser, First Time Cruising Celebrity

Celebrity Summit Ship: Beautiful. Very well maintained. Saw workers constantly cleaning and sanitizing. Elevators were a breeze. No long waiting times.Read More
CruisinPandora

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

