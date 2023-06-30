Immediately upon stepping foot onboard Celebrity Summit, one gets a sense of the ship's elegant yet youthful vibe. The design is contemporary with a whimsical flair, and while there are no water slides or rock climbing walls, you will find other playful areas, such as the pool deck, where with a game of cornhole (beanbag toss) is played while a DJ spins the latest hits in the background, or at the Sunset Bar, where you can dance along to live acoustic jams with your favorite cocktail in hand.
Foodies, in particular, will enjoy a cruise on Celebrity Summit for its variety of culinary offerings that range from the traditional to such unique dining experiences as a virtual dinner show called Le Petit Chef, where a 3D animated chef prepares your meal.
While there is plenty for everyone to enjoy on Celebrity Summit, suite passengers will find many more services that cater to them. The Retreat Lounge, for instance, offers concierge service, complimentary drinks and entertainment throughout the day. All the way up on Deck 12, the Retreat Sundeck provides suite passengers with their own sunbathing sanctuary, surrounded by unobstructed ocean views. All of these spaces give cruisers staying in Sky Suites and above a feeling of exclusivity and the ability to enjoy suite perks in private spaces outside of their cabin.
Celebrity's culinary and suite offerings certainly mesh with the line's modern aspirations, but not everything does. Some entertainment lounges feel dated, and we were underwhelmed by the variety of theater productions and some of the live musical acts. (That said, live music prevails on this ship during the evening hours, and you're likely to find something that suits your tastes.)
Overall, Celebrity Summit makes for a relaxing yet fun cruise experience, where food and cocktails take center stage, and Instagram-worthy moments abound. The crew, who are outgoing, engaging and committed, further elevate the experience, with plenty of senior staff engaging with passengers (photos with the captain, anyone?).
Meals in the main dining room, the Oceanview Cafe buffet area, selected eateries and room service before 11 p.m.
All theater shows and most evening entertainment options
Most daily activities unless noted below or in the daily program
Use of the fitness center, but not most fitness classes
Daily Gratuities (but only for those from Australia or New Zealand and paid in AU and NZ dollars)
Gratuities ($15.50 per person, per day for standard cabins; $16 per person, per day, for Concierge and AquaClass rooms; and $19 per person, per day for suite passengers)
Automatic 20 percent gratuity on beverage, mini-bar, spa and salon purchases
All beverages except water, tea (including iced tea), basic coffees and select juices in the buffet
Meals at Tuscan Grille, Sushi on Five, Qsine, plus snacks at selected venues
Spa treatments at the OneSpaWorld
Most fitness classes
Entry to the Persian Garden thermal suite (except for those staying in AquaClass staterooms, for whom entry is complimentary)
Daily activities like wine tastings, select game shows, bingo and art auctions
Shore excursions
Casino play and tournaments
Wi-Fi packages
Photos and art gallery purchases
Celebrity has been marketing itself to professionals 35 and older who love food and wine, although the ship still attracts a substantial number of baby boomers, as well as a large number of repeat customers. Passengers generally embody a low-key partying spirit -- in general, imbibing seems responsible.
Daytime: During the day, the dress code is resort casual.
Evening: Celebrity passengers tend to dress up for dinner -- typically button-down or dressy Tommy Bahama-type sport shirts and slacks for men and dresses or smart-casual pants for women. Formal night on Celebrity has been replaced by "evening chic" in the main dining room. This means that men can ditch the full suit and tie in favor of a sport coat and collared shirt, with designer jeans. Women can wear cocktail dresses, sundresses or designer jeans or nice pants. In the buffet, almost any form of dress is allowed except swimwear, flip-flops, spa robes and bare feet.
Not permitted: T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, tank tops, caps and pool wear are not allowed in the main dining room or specialty restaurants at any time. Shorts and flip-flops are not allowed during evening hours.
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Celebrity Cruises.
