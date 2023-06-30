Foodies, in particular, will enjoy a cruise on Celebrity Summit for its variety of culinary offerings that range from the traditional to such unique dining experiences as a virtual dinner show called Le Petit Chef, where a 3D animated chef prepares your meal.

While there is plenty for everyone to enjoy on Celebrity Summit, suite passengers will find many more services that cater to them. The Retreat Lounge, for instance, offers concierge service, complimentary drinks and entertainment throughout the day. All the way up on Deck 12, the Retreat Sundeck provides suite passengers with their own sunbathing sanctuary, surrounded by unobstructed ocean views. All of these spaces give cruisers staying in Sky Suites and above a feeling of exclusivity and the ability to enjoy suite perks in private spaces outside of their cabin.

Celebrity's culinary and suite offerings certainly mesh with the line's modern aspirations, but not everything does. Some entertainment lounges feel dated, and we were underwhelmed by the variety of theater productions and some of the live musical acts. (That said, live music prevails on this ship during the evening hours, and you're likely to find something that suits your tastes.)

Overall, Celebrity Summit makes for a relaxing yet fun cruise experience, where food and cocktails take center stage, and Instagram-worthy moments abound. The crew, who are outgoing, engaging and committed, further elevate the experience, with plenty of senior staff engaging with passengers (photos with the captain, anyone?).