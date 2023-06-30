Celebrity attracts upper middle­class passengers, many of whom are experienced, savvy travelers who have sailed on the ship several times. Passenger demographics depend on the season and itinerary, with summer and seasonal holidays drawing more families with children than other times of the year. The ice-frosted martini bar and casino are lively evening venues, but this is not a late-night disco-loving party boat. Passengers are typically in the 40 to 70 age range, although it's not uncommon to see some couples in their 20s and 30s – many enjoying honeymoons or a first cruise.

Americans, Canadians and Europeans usually make up the largest passenger groups, though the mix can significantly change with the itinerary. When the ship is in Europe, the passenger mix is international, with a roughly even blend of North American and European cruisers, mostly hailing from England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. For Asian routes, the number of Asians and Asian-Americans spikes significantly, as does the number of Australians and New Zealanders. Eastern Mediterranean cruises see a marked increase in cruisers from Slavic and Eastern European countries. In the Caribbean, expect the breakdown to skew much more toward North American, especially from wintry areas of the United States and Canada.