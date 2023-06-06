Port of Miami Directions

If you're planning to take your car, below are directions to Port of Miami:

Via the Port of Miami Tunnel

From the North to PortMiami: Take I-95 South to Eastbound I-395 (Miami Beach) ramp. Continue on I-395 East, go over the MacArthur Causeway ICW Bridge and the tunnel entrance is on your left.

From the South to PortMiami: Take SR-826 North to SR-836 East, head eastbound on SR-836 to I-395 East (Miami Beach). Continue on I-395 East/MacArthur Causeway and the tunnel entrance is on your left.

From the West to PortMiami: Take I-95 North to Eastbound I-395 (Miami Beach) ramp. Continue on I-395 East/MacArthur Causeway and the tunnel entrance is on your left.

From Miami Beach to PortMiami: Take I-395/MacArthur Causeway Westbound and exit on Biscayne Boulevard ramp. Make a U-turn on N. Bayshore Drive to enter Eastbound MacArthur Causeway. Continue on Eastbound I-395 and the tunnel entrance is on your left.

Via Downtown/Port Bridge

From the North to PortMiami: Take I-95 South and exit 3B-Bayside. Head south to Northeast 5th Street and turn left. Fifth Street will lead onto the PortMiami bridge. Continue over the bridge and follow signage to your designated terminal.

From the South to PortMiami: Take I-95 North and exit at Northwest 2nd Street. Head straight to NW 5th Street and make a right. Fifth Street will lead onto the PortMiami bridge. Continue over the bridge and follow signage to your designated terminal.