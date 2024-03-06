Margaritaville at Sea brings all the tropical fun and the late Jimmy Buffett vibes of the Margaritaville resorts to the ocean. The line currently operates two-day itineraries between Palm Beach and Freeport on Grand Bahama Island on its ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. A second ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander, debuts in summer 2024, sailing from Tampa to Key West and Mexico on four and five-day itineraries.

Not for: Anyone looking for a week-long cruise, or zip lines, skating rinks, and other add ons.

Whether just getting on the ship or coming back from the island, passengers hit the bars and lounges, the pools and spa, the salon and fitness area. This is fun cruising, and the tie-in with the late Jimmy Buffet means that there is an emphasis on live music, althought the entertainment goes far beyond Caribbean-style music. The casino has traditionally been popular on this ship. All venues have Buffett-themed names such as Landshark Sports Bar and the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar. Kids enjoy the various activities offered by the designated kids' clubs, available for cruisers ages 3 to 17.

No. On Margaritaville at Sea, passengers pay for shore excursions, onboard gratuities, Wi-Fi, specialty dining, spa services, soft drinks and alcohol and some room service items. Included in the cruise fare is dining in the main dining room, the buffet and live entertainment.

During the day the attire will be very casual, so don't be surprised to see a number of people wandering the ship in their swimsuits (although technically the dress code requires shirts and shoes). Most passengers dress up a bit in the evenings, with women often appearing in sundresses and men wearing long pants for dinner and entertainment.

Passengers will be people who have cruised before and those who have not, with a lot of crossover with the Margaritaville resorts on land. Expect to see couples, groups of friends, international travelers, families with children and local people on weekend getaways.

I enjoyed every minute of this cruise.Margaritaville really maximizes the time for you having the most out of your cruise.

Anna Banana was so fun and such a great ambassador for the cruise line.We opted to get the Faster to Chill boarding package and so glad we did!

Both Myriam and Philip remembered my kids names which are harder to pronounce.Philip was extremely active with the kids and created a bunch of fun games for them to play.

If you haven’t been on a cruise before or need one the is short but sweet, this is the one for you!!I like that this cruise ship is smaller than most but is still spacious.

