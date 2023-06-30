It doesn't take long for passengers on Navigator of the Seas to get into vacation mode. From the ship's Caribbean-themed pool deck -- with colorful cabanas, hammocks and in-water loungers -- to its bustling Royal Promenade lined with fun bars and eateries, you could easily feel like you're at a tropical resort from the moment you step onboard.
Navigator is an Amplified Voyager-class ship, which means you’ll find tons of things to do onboard, from enjoying the views from the water slides to trying to crack the code in the escape room, to sipping sunset drinks on the Lime and Coconut rooftop lounge.
Navigator of the Seas deck plans are smartly designed. A large percentage of cabins are placed away from the busiest public areas, allowing for quiet nights. If sleeping in is your goal for the sailing, pick a cabin on decks 7, 8 or 9, which are between other room-only decks. Navigator of the Seas rooms to avoid include those on decks 2 and 3 closest to the main theater, the ice rink, and the Main Dining Room, as well as those on deck 10, as many of them are below the pool deck and two restaurants that are often cleaned late at night.
The Navigator of the Seas capacity is 3,990 passengers, which means that you’ll be sharing space with tons of other people. However, foot traffic is generally smooth thanks to the ship’s smart layout and – more often than not – efficient elevators. Just try to avoid the Royal Promenade when there are sales and promotions in the shops, as there tend to be lines.
The most recent Navigator of the Seas refurbishment took place in 2019, and included a revamped pool area, new nightlife and dining venues, and more waterslides.
Those craving some warm weather often struggle to decide between the Freedom and the Navigator of the Seas. Freedom is just a tad bigger, but features most of the same amenities and restaurants as Navigator. The crowd, though, is slightly different: Freedom, despite being popular with families during school vacation periods, has a more party-oriented vibe, whereas the Navigator is somewhat more family-friendly year-round.
When it comes to dining, the Navigator of the Seas cruise ship offers a nice variety for different tastes and budgets. But most, including newer additions like Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, Hooked Seafood and Jamie's Italian, do charge extra.
There's far more to do on Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas than laze away, dine and imbibe. Daredevils will love the ship's Perfect Storm duo of waterslides -- The Blaster aqua coaster and Riptide headfirst mat racer -- in addition to glow-in-the-dark laser tag, an escape room and Royal Caribbean staples like the rock-climbing wall and FlowRider surf simulator.
Don't think the outdoor fun ends before dusk, either. The Navigator of the Seas pool deck remains a popular attraction at any time of day, mostly thanks to the lively Lime and Coconut, a three-level bar that transforms from a daytime sunbathing spot to a nighttime, open-air lounge with a string light-dimmed balcony and rooftop -- the perfect place to catch movies on the pool screen with a bag of popcorn.
This laid-back atmosphere is ideal for families and groups looking for a worry-free getaway, where they don't have to dress up and go out for dinner if they don't want to. (Though, ladies might be motivated by the blow-dry bar that offers updos with a side of Champagne.)
For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Navigator of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean's health and safety protocols. You can also refer to Cruise Critic's guide to masking requirements on the world's major cruise lines.
· Meals in the three main dining rooms and Windjammer Marketplace, as well as at Cafe Promenade and El Loco Fresh; continental room service breakfast is also included
Main theater entertainment
Most activities and events, except as noted
Use of the fitness center (but not most classes), as well as the ice-skating rink, sports court, water slides, Flowrider surf simulator and Splashpad
The Adventure Ocean Kids Club (ages 6 months to 17 years) up to 10 p.m.
Daily gratuities, only if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars
· Onboard gratuities (amounts vary depending on cabin type)
18 percent auto-gratuities applied to salon, spa and beverage purchases, as well as specialty dining reservations
Drinks excluding water, tea (including iced tea), basic coffee and selected juices from the Windjammer Marketplace buffet
Room Service (set delivery fee per order) excluding continental breakfast
Most alternative dining venues
Spa and salon treatments
Most fitness classes in the gym, along with personal training
Sessions in the Royal Escape Room
Activities like the behind-the-scenes ship tour, arcade games, arts and crafts, bingo, bottomless galley brunch and alcohol tastings
Shore excursions
Kids Club programming after 10:00 p.m. in Adventure Ocean
Wi-Fi access and packages
Photos, artwork and retail shop purchases
Families and groups, mostly hailing from the U.S., are what make up the majority of cruisers onboard Navigator of the Seas. You'll see kids everywhere, even at some of the bars and lounges.
Daytime: Passengers dress casually during the day.
Evening: At night, passengers are encouraged to wear smart casual attire (jeans and collared shirts for men, and sundresses and blouses for women are a few examples). Some specialty restaurants enforce more formal dress codes -- collared shirts with jackets for men, and dresses, skirts and pantsuits for women. Jeans are generally allowed in all venues at dinner. Navigator of the Seas formal nights are dressier. Outfit suggestions for these nights include suits and ties and tuxedos for men, and cocktail dresses or gowns for women. Depending on the length of your sailing there will be at least one designated formal night for which you might wish to dress up.
Not permitted: Shorts are not allowed at dinner, regardless of the venue (with the sole exception of the buffet).
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Royal Caribbean.
