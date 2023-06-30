It doesn't take long for passengers on Navigator of the Seas to get into vacation mode. From the ship's Caribbean-themed pool deck -- with colorful cabanas, hammocks and in-water loungers -- to its bustling Royal Promenade lined with fun bars and eateries, you could easily feel like you're at a tropical resort from the moment you step onboard.

Navigator is an Amplified Voyager-class ship, which means you’ll find tons of things to do onboard, from enjoying the views from the water slides to trying to crack the code in the escape room, to sipping sunset drinks on the Lime and Coconut rooftop lounge.

The Navigator of the Seas Deck Plan Includes Plenty of Quiet Cabins

Navigator of the Seas deck plans are smartly designed. A large percentage of cabins are placed away from the busiest public areas, allowing for quiet nights. If sleeping in is your goal for the sailing, pick a cabin on decks 7, 8 or 9, which are between other room-only decks. Navigator of the Seas rooms to avoid include those on decks 2 and 3 closest to the main theater, the ice rink, and the Main Dining Room, as well as those on deck 10, as many of them are below the pool deck and two restaurants that are often cleaned late at night.

The Navigator of the Seas capacity is 3,990 passengers, which means that you’ll be sharing space with tons of other people. However, foot traffic is generally smooth thanks to the ship’s smart layout and – more often than not – efficient elevators. Just try to avoid the Royal Promenade when there are sales and promotions in the shops, as there tend to be lines.

The most recent Navigator of the Seas refurbishment took place in 2019, and included a revamped pool area, new nightlife and dining venues, and more waterslides.

Freedom of the Seas vs. Navigator of the Seas

Those craving some warm weather often struggle to decide between the Freedom and the Navigator of the Seas. Freedom is just a tad bigger, but features most of the same amenities and restaurants as Navigator. The crowd, though, is slightly different: Freedom, despite being popular with families during school vacation periods, has a more party-oriented vibe, whereas the Navigator is somewhat more family-friendly year-round.

Navigator of the Seas Restaurants Cater to all Tastes – But Many are Extra

When it comes to dining, the Navigator of the Seas cruise ship offers a nice variety for different tastes and budgets. But most, including newer additions like Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, Hooked Seafood and Jamie's Italian, do charge extra.

Navigator of the Seas Amenities Offer Tons of Fun Options for Families

There's far more to do on Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas than laze away, dine and imbibe. Daredevils will love the ship's Perfect Storm duo of waterslides -- The Blaster aqua coaster and Riptide headfirst mat racer -- in addition to glow-in-the-dark laser tag, an escape room and Royal Caribbean staples like the rock-climbing wall and FlowRider surf simulator.

Don't think the outdoor fun ends before dusk, either. The Navigator of the Seas pool deck remains a popular attraction at any time of day, mostly thanks to the lively Lime and Coconut, a three-level bar that transforms from a daytime sunbathing spot to a nighttime, open-air lounge with a string light-dimmed balcony and rooftop -- the perfect place to catch movies on the pool screen with a bag of popcorn.

This laid-back atmosphere is ideal for families and groups looking for a worry-free getaway, where they don't have to dress up and go out for dinner if they don't want to. (Though, ladies might be motivated by the blow-dry bar that offers updos with a side of Champagne.)

Navigator of the Seas COVID-19 Rules

​For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Navigator of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean's health and safety protocols. You can also refer to Cruise Critic's guide to masking requirements on the world's major cruise lines.