About Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises offers a trio of masted sailing ships, as well as a trio of all-suite small cruise ships. Passengers embrace a casual-yet-upscale environment and active exploration in port. Deck barbecues and beach parties are a highlight, as are water sports right from the ship.

Windstar Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Windstar cruise ships?

Windstar attracts adults all the way from 30 to 90 years, including honeymooners and people celebrating milestone birthdays or anniversaries. The core age, however, is 55 to 75, with most coming from North America; others come from New Zealand and Australia, the U.K. and other European countries. You won't find younger families onboard as Windstar draws the line at kids under 8.

Do I have to dress up on a Windstar cruise?

Not really. You can leave your formal dress and neckties at home and stick to country club casual sportswear. By day, most women wear walking shorts, slacks, skirts, sarongs and cover-ups; in the evenings resort-style dresses and dressy pants. Men usually wear walking or Bermuda shorts or khakis by day and lightweight trousers and collared shirts in the evening. Windstar doesn't allow shorts, flip-flops, jeans, hats or T-shirts during dinner at either of its dining venues.

Is everything free on Windstar cruises?

No. Although Windstar is a luxury line, its pricing is a la carte, which means the cruise fares are lower than most competitors. You choose what you want to pay for whether it be alcohol and soft drinks, Wi-Fi, shore excursions, gratuities and spa and beauty treatments.

The cruise fare covers all dining and unlimited use of the water sports platform, including equipment for snorkeling, stand-up paddle-boarding, kayaking, sailing, water skiing and windsurfing.

What are Windstar’s most popular activities?

There are few organized activities onboard a Windstar cruise, with most cruisers spending their time onshore exploring the ports being visited. The unregimented, relaxed life with outstanding food and service fits the passengers, and friendships spring up quickly. Many passengers take advantage of the water sports platform that's on most ships and all the toys that go with it. In the evening, passengers will chat in the main lounge, and while a house band might play for a little while, most cruisers get to bed early to take advantage of a full day in port the next day.

The line does have a robust partnership with the James Beard Foundation, with culinary demonstrations on every sailing that give passengers access to chef secrets.

On the sailing ships, the top deck will always be packed if the sails are scheduled to be unfurled.

Why go with Windstar?

  • Options to travel on masted sailing ships or all-suite yachts.
  • Intimate ships sail to destinations bigger ships can't.
  • Attentive service, with a passenger-crew ratio of 1.5 to 1.
  • Casual atmosphere with fine dining.

Best for: Couples, sailing enthusiasts and independent travelers who love to explore off-the-beaten-path

Not for: Anyone looking for a wide range of dining and nightlife options

Windstar Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Great Cruise in Mediterranean

We chose this cruise for several reasons: A) it was off season (April 28-May 5th) and while Mediterranean weather can be a bit of a gamble at that time of year (more on that later as the weather did impact our cruise), we were willing to give it a try; B) it was on one of the smaller sailing ships which our friends wanted to try (we had sailed only once on its twin Wind Star), C) the itinerary was going through island ports (Mallorca, Menorca, Corsica and Elba) and not through busier mainland ports and it also had a sea day (which we like).The bonus was that in each of our stops, we would likely be the only ship in town (even in Palma de Mallorca, our largest port on the cruise); D) the advertised price of the cruise was extremely attractive at US$1,799 when compared to other itineraries and finally E) the ship’s free laundry (we are 4-star Yacht Club members) would allow us to travel on carry-ons only (we were spending 3 days pre and post cruise in Barcelona and Rome).Read More
User Avatar
Misty Morning

many10+ Cruises

Age 61s

Windstar Star Breeze - Dreams of Tahiti

What I liked most about the Star Breeze is the size of the ship - no long lines, easy to get to where you need to be, crew always helpful and bending over backwards to make sure you are happy.Best cruise ship I have been on.Read More
User Avatar
nantasketbeach

few6-10 Cruises

Age 63s

It Was Nice But...

Expectations were a little higher than experience, such as the souvenir shop had limited clothing sizes and selection and I found the bed to be very uncomfortable without any topper to soften the hard mattress.Also disappointed with the on-board activities which seemed limited to games, books and eating.Read More
User Avatar
Ocean Sunrises

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 67s

Superb Tahitian cruise

Good points It starts with the ship’s modest size with only a few hundred passengers.We met so many lovely people on board and because of ship size, you get to bump into your new friends repeatedly.Read More
User Avatar
Bob WM

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 69s

