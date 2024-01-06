What are Windstar’s most popular activities?

There are few organized activities onboard a Windstar cruise, with most cruisers spending their time onshore exploring the ports being visited. The unregimented, relaxed life with outstanding food and service fits the passengers, and friendships spring up quickly. Many passengers take advantage of the water sports platform that's on most ships and all the toys that go with it. In the evening, passengers will chat in the main lounge, and while a house band might play for a little while, most cruisers get to bed early to take advantage of a full day in port the next day.

The line does have a robust partnership with the James Beard Foundation, with culinary demonstrations on every sailing that give passengers access to chef secrets.

On the sailing ships, the top deck will always be packed if the sails are scheduled to be unfurled.