About Carnival Cruises

Carnival specializes in fun, laid-back, family-friendly cruises. With few exceptions, Carnival sails exclusively from North American homeports and offers some of the lowest pricing in the industry, particularly on short three- and four-night Carnival Caribbean cruises.

Carnival Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Carnival cruise ships?

Carnival Cruise Line sells itself as the "fun" cruise line, and it attracts cruisers who are looking to have a good time with little to no pretensions. Carnival cruisers, who range from young to old, tend to be quite friendly, looking to strike up conversations with other people in the buffet, by the pool and, really, anywhere.

Carnival is also one of the most family-oriented lines in the industry, and you're bound to see lots of kids onboard, even during the school year. When school is out, you can expect the number of kids to be well into the hundreds.

The line is also popular for family reunions, and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

People on Carnival cruise ships hail primarily from the United States, mainly the south and Midwest, but you'll also meet folks from Canada, England and usually a handful of other European countries.

Find more info on the history and vision of Carnival Cruise Line from our industry experts.

Do I have to dress up on a Carnival cruise?

Carnival cruises are casual, with shorts, tee shirts, capris, swimsuits or swim cover-ups de rigueur during the day (no bathing suites in the dining venues, however). Most nights, the dress code on a Carnival Cruises remains much the same, minus the swimwear, though technically the cruise line asks that people not wear shorts into the main dining room. The policy is inconsistently upheld.

On "elegant" nights, you'll see a range of clothing from ball gowns, dresses that leave little to the imagination, tuxes and suits to the same shorts and tees people sport all day long. Most men, however, opt for long pants and collared shirts, while women don sundresses, or a skirt or pants with a blouse. Men are not required to wear a suit jacket or tie in any venue.

Is everything free on Carnival cruises?

No. While Carnival is one of the more inclusive cruise lines when it comes to dining, you will still have to pay extra for some specialty dining, all drinks (alcoholic and non, except water, select juice at breakfast, and coffee and tea), shore excursions, visits to the spa and any retail purchases, including photos.

What are Carnival’s most popular activities?

Aside from the main pool, which is the hub of much of the line's fun activities, almost every Carnival cruise ship also has at least one waterslide, with several having multi-slide water parks. Additionally, several have a top-deck SportSquare that features a colorful collection of outdoor amusements, including Ping-Pong, billiards, foosball, mini-golf, Twister and a SkyCourse ropes course. On the line's newest ships (Vista and Horizon), there's also the Carnival SkyRide, a recumbent bike attraction suspended 150 feet up in the air, requiring riders to pedal their way around an 800-foot track that wraps around the outer decks.

Inside, you'll find activities that range from trivia and Bingo during the day to comedy shows and high-tech song-and-dance revues at night. Carnival ships also have lively bar nightlife, especially on ships with a RedFrog Pub; there's also an always-busy casino.

Why go with Carnival?

  • Cruises are for families and fun-lovers of all ages.
  • "Fun Ships" offer great value for money.
  • The world's largest cruise line -- big ships with panache.

Best for: Budget-conscious, gregarious families, couples and solos looking for an unpretentious vibe that's all about having fun

Not for: Anyone who doesn't appreciate off-color humor, lively hairy chest contests, burgers and BBQ, and thumping music. Find more questions and answers about cruising on Carnival ships.

Carnival Cruise Line Cruiser Reviews

All around good but food options were slim.

One late night buffet was open and the line as well was 45 minutes plus.Most of the time the deli and the pizza place was the only thing open and it took 45 minutes to an hour to get through the line.Read More
User Avatar
Betty Bell

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

A blast

Had fun taking pictures with staff.Had the opportunity to relax and also join in on fun activities.Read More
User Avatar
Cyndi75078

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Disorganization and Long Lines

For first time cruisers it seems as if there are many things that aren't communicated as far as expectations or how to navigate the ship.Also, a heads up for first time cruisers to book an umbrella or cabana on the Princess Cays island would have been helpful because we tried to reserve one upon arrival and they had all been sold out.Read More
User Avatar
ktboriqua

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 42s

Excellent New Ship!

Overall, if you’re a seasoned cruise, or a novice, I highly recommend you give the Firenze a try!Service—you don’t go to a Best Western expecting to receive Four Seasons service…the same expectations should be had with Carnival.Read More
User Avatar
andruppets

many10+ Cruises

Age 28s

