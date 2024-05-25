Royal Caribbean Cruises

Harmony of the Seas

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean emphasizes the "wow" factor with the most high-tech fun at sea on most, but not all, its cruise ships. Boasting surf and skydive simulators, rock climbing walls and mini-golf, plus Broadway-style shows and several onboard eateries, this family-friendly line sails all over the world.

Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

6 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

1,567 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

8 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

1,239 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda Cruise

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

4 Night
Canada Cruise

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Canada Cruise

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

396 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

2,084 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
14 Night
14 Nt Italy, Spain, Azores Transatlantic

131 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
5 Night
Bermuda Cruise

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
12 Night
Greece, Italy & Turkey Cruise

131 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
11 Night
Southern Caribbean Cruise

131 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Western Mediterranean

1,497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Royal Caribbean cruise ships?

For the most part, Royal Caribbean ships that sail from the United States attract a wide variety of North American passengers, mostly between the ages of 30 and 55 on the seven-night and shorter cruises, and 50 and over on cruises longer than seven nights. Seven-night and shorter cruises are also popular with families, especially during American school vacation periods, when the ships will often be at filled at well past double capacity and carrying more than a thousand kids.

Cruises from the U.K. -- as well as Mediterranean, Asia and Australia cruises -- attract a significant number of locals from each area, as well as Royal Caribbean's usual North Americans.

Find more info on the history and vision of Royal Caribbean from our industry experts.

Do I have to dress up on a Royal Caribbean cruise?

Royal Caribbean's dress code is casual during the day; at night there's either casual, smart-casual or formal dress code depending on the schedule. Casual attire includes jeans and collared shirts for men and sundresses or pants with blouses for women; smart-casual means collared shirts, dresses, skirts and blouses, or pantsuits; and on formal nights, suits and ties, tuxedos, cocktail dresses or evening gowns are expected. If you want to avoid dressing up altogether on any night, the extensive Windjammer Cafe is always casual dress.

Caps, tank tops and bathing suits are never allowed in the main dining room or specialty restaurants; shorts are not permitted during dinner and footwear is always required.

Is everything free on Royal Caribbean cruises?

No. Royal Caribbean ships really vary in terms of complimentary dining, with the main dining room and huge Windjammer Cafe as constants. Coffee, tea, milk, lemonade and a few other beverages are available without cost at all times, as well. Most specialty restaurants carry an additional charge, but there are options that are free, including pizza, the Boardwalk Dog House, the Park Cafe (on select ships) and more, depending on the ship. Ice cream, scooped at mealtimes and from machines in between (apart from Ben & Jerry's) is also free. Other dining choices with additional cost run the gamut from Asian to a steakhouse, deli and Mexican and Italian restaurants. Room service carries a $7.95 cost per order, with the exception of Continental breakfast.

What are Royal Caribbean’s most popular activities?

The main pool areas are a magnet onboard any Royal Caribbean ship, as is the peaceful adults-only Solarium. Cruisers line up for the most adrenaline-pumping activities, whether to surf Royal Caribbean's FlowRider or try out new experiences from simulated skydiving and ice skating to bumper cars and escape rooms.

Broadway shows (on the ships that have them) are also quite popular and fill up any night they're on offer. Equally as in demand are the high-flying and diving acrobatics of the AquaTheater and the ice-skating shows on the Freedom- and Voyager-class ships.

Why go with Royal Caribbean?

  • Onboard fun includes FlowRider surf simulators and rock climbing walls
  • Has two private islands in the Caribbean and Bahamas: Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay
  • Sails wide range of itineraries to countries across six continents

Best for: Groups, couples and families who like (very) big ships with a vast amount of entertainment, day and night

Not for: Those who are after a quiet, intimate, small-ship experience; gourmands; couples avoiding kids

Royal Caribbean International Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Icon sucks for someone in their seventies

This is a beautiful ship but finding my way around was very difficult so I ate most of my meals from room service because I plainly couldn’t find open restaurants that had food that fit my appetite.We are in our seventies and booked a balcony room not knowing there was inside balconies as we normally have a ocean side balcony so we can sit outside relax and watch the water go by but on this cruise we were put in the very rear of the ship over the kids water park so all we hear is a bunch of screaming kids and our view is lookin at rooms across from us.Read More
User Avatar
Thrtle

many10+ Cruises

Age 71s

First time cruisin’, family of 3!

Our son loved Adventure Ocean.We spent quite a bit of time in the casino and on the pool deck.Read More
User Avatar
Mandie_reads

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 34s

Grandeur Was Far From Grand

The food was deplorable in the dining room and the head waiter was wearing a dirty, soiled suit jacket.The ship was in deplorable condition, the rooms were dirty, the casino was full of dirty ashtrays and glasses and the staff was indifferent and some were just plain rude.Read More
User Avatar
Katcruzer

many10+ Cruises

Age 68s

Find a Different Ship !!!

Plan ahead there are plenty of things to do in Port with out going through the cruise line.Getting off at Port is a joke.Read More
User Avatar
Cruise 954

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 41s

