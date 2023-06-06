The Port of Seattle operates two cruise terminals, one downtown and one northwest of downtown. Seven major lines homeport in Seattle for the Alaska sailing season (April through October) with additional itineraries embarking for the West Coast, Hawaii, Asia and Panama Canal.
Read on for our breakdown of Port of Seattle, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more.
The Port of Seattle offers two separate Seattle cruise terminals a few miles from one another.
Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 2225 Alaskan Way South Seattle, WA 98121
Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91 2001 West Garfield Street Seattle, WA 98119
Port of Seattle Pier 66: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Oceania Cruises Port of Seattle Pier 91: Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean
If you intend on taking your car to the Port of Seattle, below are driving directions to both terminals.
From Interstate 5 Northbound: Take Mercer St. westbound (Exit 167). Turn left on 5th Ave. N., right on Broad St. and then left on Alaskan Way. Follow until you reach Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal Pier 66.
From Interstate 5 Southbound: Take Mercer St. westbound (Exit 167) and turn left onto 5th Ave. N. Turn right onto Broad St. and then left on Alaskan Way. Follow Alaskan Way to Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal Pier 66.
From Interstate 5 Northbound: Take the Mercer Street Exit from I-5 (Exit 167) and continue from Mercer Street Westbound onto Elliott Ave. Follow signs to the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91.
From Interstate 5 Southbound: Take Mercer Street Exit from I-5 (Exit 167). Continue from Mercer Street Westbound onto Elliott Ave. Follow signs to the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91.
Alternative route: Exit on Union St. (Exit 165B) and continue on Union St. to 4th Ave. Turn right on 4th Ave., then turn left onto Wall St. Turn right on Western Ave. and follow signs to the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91.
Secure parking is available for cruisers at both terminals. Pier 66 passengers may park at the Bell Street Garage across from the terminal. This covered garage has a sky bridge connecting the garage to the terminal.
Pier 91 passengers may park onsite in an outdoor lot, with shuttles offered between the lot and the terminal.
There are no cell phone waiting areas at the Bell Street/Pier 66 terminal, but there is one at the Smith Cove Terminal at Pier 91 for anyone waiting to pick up disembarking passengers.
Passengers arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) should anticipate a 25-minute drive to downtown's Pier 66 or a 35-minute drive to Pier 91.
Public transit between Seattle's airport and the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91 is not convenient due to lengthy transfers. Instead, air travelers en route to Pier 66 may use the Link Light Rail to reach a central downtown location near hotels.
Cruise lines also offer airport to cruise terminal shuttles for guests arriving on the same day the cruise departs. Pre-booking is available through your cruise line.
Flat rate and metered taxi services are readily available from SEA, along with rideshare services including Uber and Lyft. For taxis and most rideshare services, guests are picked up on the third floor of the airport parking garage. Some premium ride services offer curbside pickup on the baggage claim level.
Passengers heading to the Smith Cove Terminal at Pier 91 should shop for necessities downtown prior to arrival. This terminal is about a 15-minute drive from the downtown waterfront and lacks services in the way of food, shopping and more.
Near the Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66, however, shopping and dining abounds with the downtown waterfront peppered by independent cafes and quick-serve restaurants. There are plenty of souvenir shops, top attractions and convenient stores within walking distance, too.
Amtrak trains arrive and depart Seattle at the downtown King Street Station. The station is a 10-minute drive to the Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 and a 20-minute drive to the Smith Cove Terminal at Pier 91.
Taxis meet arriving trains. Be sure to allow ample travel time for heavy traffic due to downtown construction, sporting events and weekday business commute times.
Cruise lines have wheelchairs and attendants at the ready in the terminals for passengers needing temporary assistance getting through the terminal and to the ship. Contact your cruise line directly if you require a wheelchair rental throughout your sailing.
Porters are available at both terminals to assist with luggage.
Restrooms are located both before and after security, in the ticket halls and in the disembarkation areas inside both terminals.
Neither terminal has complimentary Wi-Fi, but cell phone reception is generally sufficient.
Both cruise terminals provide seating for passengers in the embarkation halls. The Bell St. Terminal at Pier 66 has about 250 chairs, while the Smith Cove Terminal at Pier 91 provides seating for about 500 people. A VIP area for suite passengers is available at the Bell St. Terminal.
Luggage Valet Service: The Port of Seattle offers a free luggage valet service so guests may explore downtown hands-free. The complimentary luggage service delivers baggage to the SEA airport and offers guests airline boarding passes in advance of their airport arrival.