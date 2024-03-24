Seabourn Cruises

794 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn

About Seabourn Cruises

Seabourn is at the top of the luxury cruise game with intuitive service, superb cuisine, relatively inclusive extras (no charge for cocktails or coffees), and an atmosphere that is elegant but unpretentious. All cabins are suites, and they are well equipped.

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

129 Night
129-day Ring Of Fire: Hidden Gems

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

22 Night
Pacific Passage & Jewels Of Japan

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

20 Night
Allure Of Aloha Holiday

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

7 Night
Alaska Inside Passage & Glacier Bay

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

10 Night
Autumn Atlantic Migration

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Scotland & Iceland's South Coast

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
12 Night
Canadian Autumn

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
8 Night
Antilles Overture

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
18 Night
World Cruise: Hawaii & French Polynesia

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
39 Night
World Cruise: Circumnavigation & Sapphire Seas

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
14 Night
Amazon Delta & Coast Of Brazil

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
21 Night
Aegean, Ephesus, Turquoise Coast & Greek Isles

142 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
14 Night
Morocco & The Canary Islands

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
32 Night
Hawaii & South Pacific Discovery

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Seabourn Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Seabourn cruise ships?

The age of most Seabourn passengers averages around 60 -- generally ranging up from 45. It's also not uncommon to have 30-plus nationalities onboard during a sailing, mostly from the U.S. and Canada, and then from the UK, Australia and Continental Europe. All are likely to be well-off and well-traveled. Although there are occasionally older children on board in summer, Seabourn is not really a family-oriented line.

Do I have to dress up on a Seabourn cruise?

Yes, though not during the day and never totally formal. During the daytime, casual, resort-style attire, including shorts and jeans, is fine throughout the ship. After 6 p.m. you'll find varying levels of dress, including resort casual -- slacks and a sweater or shirt for men, sundress, skirt or slacks with a sweater or blouse for women. No jeans are ever permitted in The Restaurant.

There's at least one Formal Optional evening for passengers who want to dress up in The Restaurant or The Grill by Thomas Keller. It should be noted that on Seabourn formal means a jacket and buttoned shirt. Some men wear a tie or even a tuxedo, but it's not a requirement, in line with Seabourn's more relaxed form of luxury travel. However, on Formal Optional evenings, the line requests no jeans in any of the lounges or dining venues.

Is everything free on Seabourn cruises?

No, but a lot is. You won't have to pay to dine in any of the onboard restaurants, or pay for gratuities (even in the spa), most wines and spirits, soda, water, coffees, cocktails or fitness classes. There is an extra charge for shore excursions, internet, dry cleaning, laundry and valet services, salon and spa treatments, and transfers. Past Seabourn cruisers may receive some of these amenities complimentarily as a perk of being a past passenger.

What are Seabourn’s most popular activities?

When they can tear themselves away from the variety of onboard activities -- movies with fresh popcorn, open bridge play in the Card Room, teatime, live music -- passengers are lured into ports of call that mix famous and unusual destinations that Seabourn's smaller ships can access, taking advantage of the rich choice of shore excursions.

Onboard the ship, the Seabourn Conversations program, which brings lectures from big-name experts is enormously popular, as is a once-per-cruise evening show highlighting the works of Sir Tim Rice (with video appearances by the lyricist himself). Passengers also flock to the spa and wellness program developed in partnership with Dr. Andrew Weil.

Why go with Seabourn?

  • Travel with other well-heeled, experienced travelers.
  • Outstanding reputation for service.
  • Features all-suite ships sailing to a mix of on-the-beaten-path and exotic itineraries.

Best for: Couples and friends who enjoy the Champagne and caviar lifestyle, along with excellent service and a relaxed, country club vibe

Not for: Penny pinchers who care little for fine food and drink, loud family groups

Seabourn Cruise Line Cruiser Reviews

Great Cruise on Seabourn Quest

The ship was beautiful, the cabin spacious, the food excellent and the staff very friendly and helpful.We really enjoyed being on a small cruise ship.Read More
User Avatar
SeattleDA

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 58s

Gratified that service levels restored.

Similarly, in The Restaurant, the dinner might progress well until dessert at which time we were abandoned and had to hail several services to order.Service at The Patio restaurant still a bit confused.Read More
User Avatar
ara.Senna

few6-10 Cruises

Age 124s

Amazing cruise on Seabourn Encore

Earth and Ocean - the al fresco, by-the-pool restaurant - was a really nice place to enjoy the sunset with some great food and wine.Although one of the larger ships in the fleet, the Encore has a wonderful small-ship feel, more of a yacht than a cruise ship.Read More
User Avatar
kpcg1

many10+ Cruises

Age 66s

Very good, but not quite 6 star

They anticipated our needs.Portion sizes were smaller than anticipated, and the flavors were somewhat bland.Read More
User Avatar
tedsto

many10+ Cruises

Age 72s

