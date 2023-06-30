One of Royal Caribbean's Freedom class of ships, Liberty of the Seas is a large ship that can feel crowded, but is ideal for families and offers peace and quiet if you know where to find it.

The ship's heart is in the central Royal Promenade. With glass staircases and bridges that cross from port to starboard lit in cool purple and blue tones, this area, which soars four decks high, comes alive with daily deal seekers and character parades. You’ll also find several bars here, perfect if you like lingering over a pre-dinner aperitif while people watching.

The Liberty of the Seas Deck Plan Includes Tons of Family-Friendly Amenities

There’s a lot to like about the Liberty of the Seas deck plans. Cabins are spread across eight decks, three of which do not share space with public areas and are sandwiched between room-only decks, allowing for quieter nights. There’s been an effort to place cabins located on the same level as public spaces away from the busiest areas, but cabins on Deck 3 are an unfortunate exception – they’re right between the Main Dining Room, On Air Club, and Studio B. These staterooms, along with a few on Deck 2 midship, are the only Liberty of the Seas rooms to avoid if you want a good night’s sleep.

Despite launching in 2007, Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas feels new and contemporary throughout most of the public areas (though the rooms are a bit worn). Cruisers on Liberty can dine in style in a rich mahogany three-story dining room, each level named in honor of an Italian Renaissance painter, with sparkling chandeliers and romantic sunset views. And there are optional specialty restaurants, as well, making for an easy date night.

The most recent Liberty of the Seas refurbishment took place in 2016 (plans to update it in 2021 were delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic), but even the most demanding passengers find the range of Liberty of the Seas activities varied enough for a week-long cruise.

When it comes to outdoor fun, Liberty's got it all with three distinct pool spaces plus an area for thrill-seekers who can't help but scream on the gut-grinding water attraction, Tidal Wave, or The Perfect Storm water slides. There’s also a Flowrider, an ice rink, a rock-climbing wall, and the Liberty Dunes mini golf course on Deck 13. Just don’t expect sleek, spacious cabins – Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas room sizes are just average, and furnishings are a tad worn.

There are no two ways about it though: This is a large ship that regularly hauls over 4,000 passengers, and it can sometimes feel crowded, particularly when you're waiting for an elevator or trying to angle for a slice of pizza in the Windjammer buffet. But while some areas of the ship feel cramped, others do not and once you get a feel for the flow of traffic and part ways with your at-home stress levels, you'll find the quieter, less traveled areas -- if that's what you want.

It’s worth considering Enchantment of the Seas vs. Liberty of the Seas if you'd like an even more easy-going, quieter experience. Enchantment is much smaller at 2,700 passengers and offers great food and fewer extra-fee venues.

Still, the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship is ideal for families, especially given the quality of the onboard programming for kids. You won't find a ton of bells and whistles, technologically speaking, in Adventure Ocean (the kids' club) or the nursery, but children always have a full slate of age-appropriate programming, and without fail, ours asked every day to go back. That leaves plenty of time for parents to relax at the Liberty of the Seas adults-only pool, in the casino or at the spa.

Royal Caribbean COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Liberty of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean. You can also use Cruise Critic's guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.