The Quebec City cruise port has two terminals: Wharf 21/22 in the heart of the city center and Terminal 30 just north on the other side of the basin. Larger cruise ships usually dock at the latter. Easy access to Quebec's charming cobblestone streets, local shops and Quebecois restaurants make the port a favorite among cruisers.
Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Quebec, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Quebec City cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Quebec City cruise port.
Ross Gaudreault Cruise Terminal 84 Dalhousie Street Quebec City, QC G1K 4C4
The cruise ship port in Quebec City has the following cruise lines: Norwegian Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Cunard Line, Holland America Line, Explora Journeys, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.
As mentioned earlier, larger cruise ships tend to dock at Terminal 30 more often than Wharf 21/22. However, Wharf 21/22 are the most popular locations for cruise ships to dock at the Port of Quebec.
Below are driving directions to the Port of Quebec.
From the North:
Take QC-175 S to Boulevard Charest E in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Follow Charest, which will become Rue Saint-Paul, and then Rue Dalhousie, where the cruise terminal is located.
From the South:
Take Route 73 N and follow signs for 73 "nord." Note that a passport is needed for the border crossing. Take Exit 132 to merge onto Boulevard Champlain/QC-136 E. Follow 136 until it becomes Rue Dalhousie, where the cruise terminal is located.
From the West:
Follow Route 40 E to Route Charest in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Take Boulevard Charest O (O for "ouest," which means "west"). Turn slightly left on Boulevard Charest E. The road will turn into Rue Saint-Paul then 136 O (Quai Saint-Andre).
Use any lane to turn right onto Rue Dalhousie, where the cruise terminal is located.
From the North:
Take QC-175 S to Boulevard Charest E in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Charest will turn into Rue Saint-Paul/136. Follow Rue Saint-Paul and turn left onto Rue Abraham Martin immediately after the Jean Pelletier Square.
Turn left onto Corridor du Littoral until you reach Terminal 30.
From the South:
Take Route 73 N and follow signs for 73 "nord." (Note that a passport is needed for the border crossing.) Take Exit 132 to merge onto Boulevard Champlain/QC-136 E. Follow 136 (it will become Rue Dalhousie) and turn left onto Rue Abraham Martin. Then follow the directions above.
From the West:
Follow Route 40 E to Route Charest in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Take Boulevard Charest O (O stands for "ouest," which means "west"). Turn slightly left on Boulevard Charest E. The road will turn into Rue Saint-Paul/136. Follow the directions above.
There are several parking lots in the area around the cruise ship port in Quebec City. You can book a parking space online in advance. Note that some lots only accept payment via the Flowbird app.
Passengers departing from Terminal 30 can also park their car in the Old City and take the free shuttle service provided by the Quebec City cruise port.
Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport is about a 25-minute drive from the Quebec City cruise port. Limousines as well as rideshare services such as Uber and Eva operate at the airport.
Car rentals are also available at the airport. A Hertz car rental facility is located inside of the cruise terminal. Avis, Budget, Enterprise and National/Alamo are also nearby.
No one bus will take you directly from the airport to the cruise terminal. To utilize the RTC public bus system involves taking the 80 bus to Caron and transferring to the 1 bus, which stops right at the Wharf 21/22 Terminal. The ride usually takes over an hour.
Taxis are readily available outside the terminal and charge a flat rate to the Quebec City cruise ship terminal. The drive takes about 25 minutes.
Eating and shopping streets can be found within a few minutes' walk of the cruise port. There is an eatery with views of the Saint Lawrence River located within the Wharf 21/22 cruise terminal. It's about an eight-minute walk to one of the most popular shopping streets in all of Canada: the Quartier Petit Champlain.
A seasonal market is scheduled to take place right in front of the cruise terminal. In the summer months, an outdoor beer garden and even a nightly circus are present right next to the cruise terminal.
The Saint-Lambert station (329 Avenue St-Denis) in Quebec City is served by Amtrak's Adirondack line. While the train is certainly a scenic way to reach the city limits, the station is about a three-hour drive south from the Quebec City cruise ship terminal.
Passengers traveling by train from Montreal, Ottawa or Toronto to Quebec City will arrive at Gare du Palais, which is about a 10-minute walk from either of the terminals at Quebec City cruise port.
A few wheelchairs are available at the Quebec City cruise port, but it is always best practice to arrange mobility assistance through your cruise line.
Porters are available on embark and debark days at the cruise ship port in Quebec City.
Public restrooms are available at both cruise ship terminals.
Free Wi-Fi is available at both cruise ship terminals.
Ample seating is arranged throughout the terminals on embarkation days.
Luggage storage: Baggage storage is available at the Quebec City cruise port for disembarking passengers only. Cash is not accepted.
Observation deck: The four-level car garage adjacent to the dock (disguised by a wall of wooden beams) doubles as a nifty observation deck.
Climb the steps to the top for a small green space, views of the park below, the skyline (including the famed Fairmont Chateau Frontenac) and the best place to take a photo with your ship in the background.
Bike rentals: Bicycles are available for rent in the Place des Canotiers park in front of the Wharf 21/22 terminal.