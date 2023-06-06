Quebec City Cruise Port Directions

Below are driving directions to the Port of Quebec.

Directions to the Wharf 21/22 Terminal

From the North:

Take QC-175 S to Boulevard Charest E in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Follow Charest, which will become Rue Saint-Paul, and then Rue Dalhousie, where the cruise terminal is located.

From the South:

Take Route 73 N and follow signs for 73 "nord." Note that a passport is needed for the border crossing. Take Exit 132 to merge onto Boulevard Champlain/QC-136 E. Follow 136 until it becomes Rue Dalhousie, where the cruise terminal is located.

From the West:

Follow Route 40 E to Route Charest in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Take Boulevard Charest O (O for "ouest," which means "west"). Turn slightly left on Boulevard Charest E. The road will turn into Rue Saint-Paul then 136 O (Quai Saint-Andre).

Use any lane to turn right onto Rue Dalhousie, where the cruise terminal is located.

Directions to Terminal 30

From the North:

Take QC-175 S to Boulevard Charest E in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Charest will turn into Rue Saint-Paul/136. Follow Rue Saint-Paul and turn left onto Rue Abraham Martin immediately after the Jean Pelletier Square.

Turn left onto Corridor du Littoral until you reach Terminal 30.

From the South:

Take Route 73 N and follow signs for 73 "nord." (Note that a passport is needed for the border crossing.) Take Exit 132 to merge onto Boulevard Champlain/QC-136 E. Follow 136 (it will become Rue Dalhousie) and turn left onto Rue Abraham Martin. Then follow the directions above.

From the West:

Follow Route 40 E to Route Charest in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Take Boulevard Charest O (O stands for "ouest," which means "west"). Turn slightly left on Boulevard Charest E. The road will turn into Rue Saint-Paul/136. Follow the directions above.