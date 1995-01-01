Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Find a Cruise
Alaska Cruises
Ships to Alaska
Compare Alaska Ships Side by Side
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
We found you
53 ships
Sort: Popularity
Sort
Popularity
Price
Rating
A to Z
Z to A
Date Launched
Royal Caribbean International
Radiance Of The Seas
1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,112
Crew:
894
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston
FEATURES:
Next Cruise
Adventure Beach
Park Café
Conference Center
Concierge Club
Pool Area
Windjammer Café Veranda
Shore Excursions
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Solstice
2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,850
Crew:
1,250
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Live Music
Michael's Club
Restrooms
Grand Epernay Restaurant
Fitness Center
Hair Salon
ShipMates
Murano
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Zuiderdam
1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
800
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam
FEATURES:
Half Moon
Sea View Pool
Observation Deck
BBC Earth Onboard Features
Lincoln Center Stage
Lido Market
Art and Craft Classes
Fitness Classes
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Eurodam
1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,104
Crew:
876
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.40:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego
FEATURES:
Greenhouse Spa & Salon
Guest Services
Pinnacle Grill
Live Nightly Music
Onboard Lectures
Photo Gallery
Sea View Pool
New York Pizza
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Westerdam
1,066 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,964
Crew:
800
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Barcelona, Venice, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Singapore, Hong Kong, Yokohama, Seattle, Sydney, Auckland
FEATURES:
Art and Craft Classes
Ocean Bar
Feature Movie Matinees
Digital Workshop Computer Classes
Pinnacle Bar
Art Gallery
Basketball Court
Stuyvesant
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Noordam
789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,972
Crew:
811
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Billboard Onboard
Explorations Central Port Lectures
The Atrium
BBC Earth Onboard Features
Atrium
Pinnacle Grill
Hudson
Live Nightly Music
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Quantum Of The Seas
492 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4,180
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2014
Ratio:
2.79:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Brisbane, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Concierge Club
American Icon Grill
Gaming Area
Rock Climbing Wall
Prince & Greene
SeaPlex
The Living Room
Fuel Teen Disco
Hide Details
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,593
Crew:
1,024
Launched:
2000
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego
FEATURES:
Cosmos Lounge
Shore Excursions
Video Arcade
Jogging Track
Celebrity Theater
Metropolitan Restaurant
Shops
Wine Cellar
Hide Details
Holland America Line
Koningsdam
785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$51
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,650
Crew:
1,036
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, San Diego
FEATURES:
Pools
Martini Tasting
World Stage
Explorations Central Port Lectures
Disabled Restroom - Women
Jogging Track
New York Pizza & Deli
Pinnacle Grill
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle
FEATURES:
Shore Excursions
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Band Stand
Vista Lounge
Nightly DJ
Churchill's
Trident Grill
Allegro Dining Room
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Serenade Of The Seas
1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,146
Crew:
884
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami
FEATURES:
Shore Excursions
Pools
Reflections Dining Room
Pool
Business Services
Video Arcade
Rita's Cantina
Pool Area
Hide Details
Royal Caribbean International
Ovation Of The Seas
695 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$54
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)
Crew:
1,500
Launched:
2016
Ratio:
27869.94:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu
FEATURES:
Conference Center
Fuel Teen Disco
Kung Fu Panda
Trunk Show
The Studio
Trivia
Chef's Table
Running Track
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle
FEATURES:
Calypso Reef & Pool
ADA lift
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Da Vinci Dining Room
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Fitness Center
Escapes Travel Café
Captain's Circle
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess
1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,594
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Al Fresco's Bar
Calypso Reef & Pool
The Shops of Princess
Sauna
Leaves Tea Lounge & Library
The Conservatory
Steam Rooms
Wheelhouse Bar
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Discovery Princess
42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
1
2
3
4
Take our survey