Compare Alaska Ships Side by Side

We found you 53 ships

Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean International

Radiance Of The Seas

1,202 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,112

Crew: 894

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Seward, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Galveston

FEATURES:

Next Cruise
Adventure Beach
Park Café
Conference Center
Concierge Club
Pool Area
Windjammer Café Veranda
Shore Excursions
Hide Details
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Solstice

2,132 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$42

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,850

Crew: 1,250

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Vancouver, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Live Music
Michael's Club
Restrooms
Grand Epernay Restaurant
Fitness Center
Hair Salon
ShipMates
Murano
Hide Details
Zuiderdam

Holland America Line

Zuiderdam

1,004 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 800

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, San Francisco, Cape Town, Singapore, Dubai, Rotterdam, Boston, Quebec City, Sydney, Honolulu, Tokyo, Amsterdam

FEATURES:

Half Moon
Sea View Pool
Observation Deck
BBC Earth Onboard Features
Lincoln Center Stage
Lido Market
Art and Craft Classes
Fitness Classes
Hide Details
Eurodam

Holland America Line

Eurodam

1,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,104

Crew: 876

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.40:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego

FEATURES:

Greenhouse Spa & Salon
Guest Services
Pinnacle Grill
Live Nightly Music
Onboard Lectures
Photo Gallery
Sea View Pool
New York Pizza
Hide Details

Holland America Line

Westerdam

1,066 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$45

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 1,964

Crew: 800

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Barcelona, Venice, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Singapore, Hong Kong, Yokohama, Seattle, Sydney, Auckland

FEATURES:

Art and Craft Classes
Ocean Bar
Feature Movie Matinees
Digital Workshop Computer Classes
Pinnacle Bar
Art Gallery
Basketball Court
Stuyvesant
Hide Details

Holland America Line

Noordam

789 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$46

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 1,972

Crew: 811

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, San Diego, Fremantle, Auckland, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Billboard Onboard
Explorations Central Port Lectures
The Atrium
BBC Earth Onboard Features
Atrium
Pinnacle Grill
Hudson
Live Nightly Music
Hide Details

Royal Caribbean International

Quantum Of The Seas

492 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 4,180

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2014

Ratio: 2.79:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Brisbane, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Concierge Club
American Icon Grill
Gaming Area
Rock Climbing Wall
Prince & Greene
SeaPlex
The Living Room
Fuel Teen Disco
Hide Details

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Millennium

1,679 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,593

Crew: 1,024

Launched: 2000

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seward, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Juan, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Mumbai, Yokohama, San Diego

FEATURES:

Cosmos Lounge
Shore Excursions
Video Arcade
Jogging Track
Celebrity Theater
Metropolitan Restaurant
Shops
Wine Cellar
Hide Details

Holland America Line

Koningsdam

785 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$51

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,650

Crew: 1,036

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, San Diego

FEATURES:

Pools
Martini Tasting
World Stage
Explorations Central Port Lectures
Disabled Restroom - Women
Jogging Track
New York Pizza & Deli
Pinnacle Grill
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle

FEATURES:

Shore Excursions
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Band Stand
Vista Lounge
Nightly DJ
Churchill's
Trident Grill
Allegro Dining Room
Hide Details

Royal Caribbean International

Serenade Of The Seas

1,626 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,146

Crew: 884

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Vancouver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Barcelona, Boston, Miami

FEATURES:

Shore Excursions
Pools
Reflections Dining Room
Pool
Business Services
Video Arcade
Rita's Cantina
Pool Area
Hide Details

Royal Caribbean International

Ovation Of The Seas

695 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$54

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 4,180 (maximum capacity 4,905)

Crew: 1,500

Launched: 2016

Ratio: 27869.94:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Sydney, Seattle, Vancouver, Honolulu

FEATURES:

Conference Center
Fuel Teen Disco
Kung Fu Panda
Trunk Show
The Studio
Trivia
Chef's Table
Running Track
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle

FEATURES:

Calypso Reef & Pool
ADA lift
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Da Vinci Dining Room
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Fitness Center
Escapes Travel Café
Captain's Circle
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Grand Princess

1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$56

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,594

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Al Fresco's Bar
Calypso Reef & Pool
The Shops of Princess
Sauna
Leaves Tea Lounge & Library
The Conservatory
Steam Rooms
Wheelhouse Bar
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess

42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
