The 3,998-passenger Norwegian Encore is a modern and sophisticated ship, with decor and public spaces that could rival a more luxury-oriented cruise line. It's a ship that aims to give everyone vacation choices, with multiple bars and restaurants, indoor and outdoor activities and plenty of evening entertainment.

Norwegian Encore Deck Plans Offer Adult-Only Relaxation and Family-Friendly Fun

In many ways, this is the "big city" of cruising. Norwegian Encore’s 20-plus restaurants let passengers dine in a different venue every night (though not without a cost) and its Deck 8 indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar area makes an evening out feel more like a night on the town. The live entertainment on the Norwegian Encore cruise ship is some of the best we've ever seen at sea -- with Broadway-caliber performers in "Kinky Boots" and "Choir of Man" -- and the bars mix it up with signature cocktails and unique vibes. Encore cabins range from compact solo studios to huge family suites that can sleep up to six.

Thrilling activities run the gamut from freefall waterslides to go-karts (known as the Norwegian Encore Speedway), laser tag, and the Norwegian Encore Galaxy Pavilion, which is virtual-reality play space with family-friendly arcade games and more. Those looking to avoid the crowds can escape to Mandara Spa or the adults-only Vibe Beach Club, or cozy up with a book in the breathtaking Observation Lounge with two-deck high windows at the front of the ship. (This space is particularly popular during the Norwegian Encore Alaska itineraries.) And passengers who want the utmost in tranquility can book into the Norwegian Encore Haven suite complex, where they can luxuriate in exclusive enclaves including a pool, sun deck, restaurant and lounge.

However, while Norwegian Encore is big enough to offer something for everyone, it clearly caters more to some people than others. Sun worshippers might be disappointed in the compressed pool and complimentary sun deck spaces, with outdoor thrill rides and extra-fee sun decks spanning a huge chunk of the ship's top decks. Families with young children are stuck with the Norwegian Encore Splash Academy, a windowless space in the bowels of the ship; a small water play area, and restaurants and shows that are very much geared toward adults.

Travelers on a budget will find, even with promotional booking freebies, that there are a lot of surprise fees and pay-to-play areas; you definitely don't get the full wow factor of this ship by keeping your onboard bill to a minimum.

Overall, Norwegian Encore is a sophisticated ship, there's tons of things to do, and you'll be wowed by the quality -- and quantity -- of the dining and entertainment. Yet because of this, a vacation here can cost more than on other "small-town" ships, and even if you do pony up for the fun, you simply won't have enough time to do everything. Make sure you budget accordingly, and be prepared to book another cruise to experience everything you missed.

Norwegian Bliss vs. Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Encore are virtually carbon copies of each other. They’re both part of Norwegian’s Breakaway Plus class, offer very similar itineraries in Alaska and the Caribbean, and were built one year apart (2018 and 2019, respectively). However, Bliss has a smaller racetrack and a smaller laser tag area, which are two of the biggest hits on Encore. Encore, though, lacks the very popular Spice H2O outdoor adult-only bar area.

These two ships are so similar that it’s hard to pick one over the other – unless you’re a serious foodie and want to shell out some extra cash for Onda by Scarpetta. Hands down the best restaurant on Norwegian Encore, Onda is a huge draw and what ultimately tips the scale for many cruisers when trying to decide between Encore and Bliss.

Norwegian Encore COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Norwegian Encore, please refer to Norwegian’s Health and Safety protocols. You can also use Cruise Critic's guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.