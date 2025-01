Review for a Alaska Cruise on Norwegian Encore

This is the worst cruise line I have even been on. This is our first cruise with NCL, and I am writing this review mid way through the cruise because it is that bad. I asked for an extension cord for my cpap which was not in my room. They finally brought me one just before bed but it didn’t work. The next day I had to make 4 calls to get it fixed. Then I had to ask them to take the cord so it ...