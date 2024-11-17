"Took us just a few minutes to get used to the e-Bike and off we went (you don't even need to peddle and the battery last 3 hours, no problem.Of course, Jersey Boys is a " not to miss show" even if you've seen it before, one of the best Broadway shows at sea!..."Read More
7th cruise here. First of all, good luck on this cruise if you are a late night snacker, or eat during unconventional times. They claim to have a "24/7" sitdown eatery but they will reject you service if you don't come during specific times. And at 2 am, they refused to seat us because they were "full". There is no cafe or anything, either you wait an eternity for sit down service or wait even ...
Extremely Disappointed with NCL – Not What It Used to Be
After 8 cruises with Norwegian Cruise Line, I am absolutely devastated to say that I will never sail with them again. The quality of the service, food, and overall experience has plummeted to an unacceptable level.
First, the food was a huge disappointment. My husband got food poisoning from the Savor restaurant's breakfast – something ...
For context, this was my 4th cruise - the first 3 were Princess (x2) and Celebrity. The last 3 cruises were in the last 3 years after we decided we enjoyed cruising more than all-inclusive style vacations due to the expected better quality in food.
In a cruise experience, I generally prioritize food quality and diversity, cleanliness, and events on the boat (shows, games, etc).
Overall, ...
If not at specialty restaurants Savor and Taste not if u are hungry
Beds uncomfortable..stateroom small
Guest services lines long
Pools minimal
Spa service..pricey wait for 3rd day cheaper.
After expensive spa treatment on 2nd day..you have to sit thru expensive sell for products used..like time share and then asked for thirty percent gratuity $299.00 plus tax 58.00 plus gratuity ...
Ship has totally inadequate top deck space. Laser tag and car race track destroy the ocean outdoor ambience. No outdoor viewing looking forward unless you pay Haven prices, at which point common sense says you move to a premium line. Food is variable and menus bland over 16 days. Bad design with way too much unsellable, hard sell and auction even over the PA. shore excursions were mostly very ...
ROOM...Club balcony room was great and we appreciated the larger bathroom. Our room steward was very attentive and almost immediately knew both of our names and greeted us when he saw us in the hallways. Appreciated the extra USB connections on the bedlights (small things but they matter!). The elevators were a bit on the slow side but I've always found that true on different ships. Our room was ...
The cruise itself was very good and as always the staff throughout were just amazing. Our room steward Jhoesel was spectacular. He immediately greeted us at our room when it became available. He wanted our names and always greeted us with a smile and our names no matter how many times we met up with him. Our room was always spotless, neat and well maintained. Even when we didn’t require room ...
To start with we had 18 family going on this cruise. It was the first cruise for half of us.
We were very lucky that we had a couple of the family who had good suggestions.
First we were all on deck 14 and 15 which meant we only had to use the elevators a times That was probably the worst thing about the cruise waiting for the elevators.
We were close to the buffet and on the same level ...
I had an ok time- it could have been better, if the ship was not over crowded. Someone said that there were 4800 passenger souls on board- and 3000 (63%) were under 18. I would estimate they have room in "kid" areas (pool, race cars, golf, laser tag, kids club) for no more than half of that. Parents were busy drinking- having a vacation from their kids, while the rest of us suffer them. My own ...
7 day cruise to Mexico from Los Angeles on Norwegian Bliss.
Boarding: on a scale of 1 to 10: ZERO. An absolute nightmare. To the point we decided not to cruise again for a while. Arrived on time, to a line going all the way down the street, but you cant get in the line. Because first you have to get luggage tags. From another line, which is not accessible because its inside a building which is ...