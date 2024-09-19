Dominica. We went to Mero Beach; did not enjoy our stay. Lots of stray dogs and some were clearly unwell. Beach is gorgeous black sand but the whole excursion was a tourist trap for money.
Photo Credit: DCLDreamer
Sunset Bar could feel cramped and tired. We would need to go up to the bar to get service; the wait staff was rare and non-existent most of the time.
Photo Credit: DCLDreamer
The theater was basic. But the 'love seats' were a nice touch for couples to sit together. The entertainment was awful most nights with rare gems (the aerialist) here and there.
Photo Credit: DCLDreamer
Photo Credit: DCLDreamer
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2,524 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Summit Exceeded Our Expectations
"- Entertainment: most reviews of this ship were great; a few were not so we didn't quite know what to expect.- great food, entertainment, service, solarium, activities (see specific review of each below) - Excursions: Cozumel and Grand Cayman (Mexico)...."Read More
seagrams82 avatar

seagrams82

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 2,525 Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews

Happy to be cruising but AVERAGE at best

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
DCLDreamer
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

1st and foremost, we did enjoy our cruise and are still fans of Celebrity. We felt safe and did not have any major concerns while sailing. However, this was not Celebrity's best showing, and I'm not sure I'll book a trip on an older ship again. The Summit is definitely showing her age. Fabrics are worn, rooms feel cramped, buffet food is cold, and service in the main dining area was subpar. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Southern Caribbean Cruise 11/30 Celebrity Summit

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
DaveD24
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ports were great, especially St. Lucia and Dominica were great. The others were typical tourist stops. The food on the ship was great, and our room, while small, was perfect, except for a hard to open balcony door. The issue I had was that it seemed like there were two cruises, one for Spanish speakers and another for the rest. There wasn’t much interaction between the groups and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Nice way to see remote eastern carib. islands.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
Barefoot2355
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The good: Excellent magician/comic. Great cabin staff. Fine cabin A/C. Interior of ship is very good condition. Cabin interior is better than expected shape for the age of the Summit. Not so good: Some our transportation vehicles, like the one in Dominica for a 4.5 hour tour had seen its better days long ago. Advertised as "air conditioned motor coach" finally asked everyone ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Awful! Stay away.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
RRG123
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Awful! I abandoned the ship at the first port of call. The food was spoiled, the AC in the cabin never worked, and the cabin was full of dust. The carpet was disgusting, the drapes were all broken, and the tile in the shower was falling apart, so I had to use slippers in the shower to avoid the glue attaching to my feet. Most importantly, it was infested with bed bugs, and I had to see a doctor at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Pleasant Experience with Great Itinerary

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
neilmarkley
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my first experience on Celebrity Cruises. My fare included a beverage package, specialty restaurant access and basic internet. In addition, I booked into an Aqua Class Verandah Stateroom which provided some extra amenities, access to the spa's Persian Garden and access to the Blu dining room. Keep in mind if you receive specialty restaurant access in your fare package, you will not be ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Panama Canal cruise - a lot to see!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
camster06
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Celebrity Summit, LA to Ft Lauderdale via Panama Canal (full transit). Celebrity did a good job on this 15 day cruise. Activities included the normal line dancing and trivia but, due to the length and number of sea days, it included three enrichment speakers. Unfortunately I only appreciated one of them, the naturalist. There was a speaker on the Panama Canal, who was, in my opinion, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Celebrity Summit Panama Canal

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
Miss Vogue
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Celebrity has two trans-Panama Canal cruises per year as they move one ship from the Caribbean season to the Alaska season run and back again in April and September. As TAs, my sister and I had toured Summit when she was stopped in San Francisco in April on her way to Vancouver, BC, and we liked the ship as we had sailed on sister ship Millennium in 2022 to Alaska. We started looking at the return ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Two weeks on the Summit

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
MrAdenture
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall it was a good Cruise on an older ship that has been refurbished or renovated. I had an interior room which was very comfortable and quiet. I usually ate at the Ocean View cafe/buffet. The food there was pretty good with a nice variety over the two-week cruise. The only specialty dining I did was at sushi on 5 and yes it was a little pricey but it still tasted very good. The crew was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Terrible accomodations

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
Ron Mac
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Celebrity screwed up our reservations from the begining (made orally by phone in Jan.) by not giving us two rooms together and not giving us good views form the balconies. Instead they gave us two consective rooms by number 8006 and 8007. But even rooms were on the other side of the boat from the odd!! The rooms each had a steel flange outside along the balconies that blocked the entire view ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Charge for everything except breathing.

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
Mr. BILL0505
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Very little about this trip met reasonable expectations. The boat is really aging badly, rusty shower and bathroom, broken doors and trim pulling away from the walls all over the boat. The food was a bit better than a cafeteria but not by much. Some of the food was downright disgusting especially the scrambled eggs which looked like powdered or frozen product and was runny/watery. The staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Find a Celebrity Summit Cruise from $539

Any Month
Other Celebrity Ship Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Solstice Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Equinox Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Edge Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.