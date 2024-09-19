Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

Awful! I abandoned the ship at the first port of call. The food was spoiled, the AC in the cabin never worked, and the cabin was full of dust. The carpet was disgusting, the drapes were all broken, and the tile in the shower was falling apart, so I had to use slippers in the shower to avoid the glue attaching to my feet. Most importantly, it was infested with bed bugs, and I had to see a doctor at ...