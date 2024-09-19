"- Entertainment: most reviews of this ship were great; a few were not so we didn't quite know what to expect.- great food, entertainment, service, solarium, activities (see specific review of each below)
- Excursions: Cozumel and Grand Cayman (Mexico)...."Read More
1st and foremost, we did enjoy our cruise and are still fans of Celebrity. We felt safe and did not have any major concerns while sailing. However, this was not Celebrity's best showing, and I'm not sure I'll book a trip on an older ship again. The Summit is definitely showing her age. Fabrics are worn, rooms feel cramped, buffet food is cold, and service in the main dining area was subpar. The ...
The ports were great, especially St. Lucia and Dominica were great. The others were typical tourist stops. The food on the ship was great, and our room, while small, was perfect, except for a hard to open balcony door. The issue I had was that it seemed like there were two cruises, one for Spanish speakers and another for the rest. There wasn’t much interaction between the groups and the ...
The good:
Excellent magician/comic.
Great cabin staff.
Fine cabin A/C.
Interior of ship is very good condition.
Cabin interior is better than expected shape for the age of the Summit.
Not so good:
Some our transportation vehicles, like the one in Dominica for a 4.5 hour tour had seen its better days long ago. Advertised as "air conditioned motor coach" finally asked everyone ...
Awful! I abandoned the ship at the first port of call. The food was spoiled, the AC in the cabin never worked, and the cabin was full of dust. The carpet was disgusting, the drapes were all broken, and the tile in the shower was falling apart, so I had to use slippers in the shower to avoid the glue attaching to my feet. Most importantly, it was infested with bed bugs, and I had to see a doctor at ...
This was my first experience on Celebrity Cruises. My fare included a beverage package, specialty restaurant access and basic internet. In addition, I booked into an Aqua Class Verandah Stateroom which provided some extra amenities, access to the spa's Persian Garden and access to the Blu dining room. Keep in mind if you receive specialty restaurant access in your fare package, you will not be ...
Celebrity Summit, LA to Ft Lauderdale via Panama Canal (full transit).
Celebrity did a good job on this 15 day cruise.
Activities included the normal line dancing and trivia but, due to the length and number of sea days, it included three enrichment speakers. Unfortunately I only appreciated one of them, the naturalist. There was a speaker on the Panama Canal, who was, in my opinion, ...
Celebrity has two trans-Panama Canal cruises per year as they move one ship from the Caribbean season to the Alaska season run and back again in April and September. As TAs, my sister and I had toured Summit when she was stopped in San Francisco in April on her way to Vancouver, BC, and we liked the ship as we had sailed on sister ship Millennium in 2022 to Alaska. We started looking at the return ...
Overall it was a good Cruise on an older ship that has been refurbished or renovated. I had an interior room which was very comfortable and quiet. I usually ate at the Ocean View cafe/buffet. The food there was pretty good with a nice variety over the two-week cruise. The only specialty dining I did was at sushi on 5 and yes it was a little pricey but it still tasted very good.
The crew was ...
Celebrity screwed up our reservations from the begining (made orally by phone in Jan.) by not giving us two rooms together and not giving us good views form the balconies. Instead they gave us two consective rooms by number 8006 and 8007. But even rooms were on the other side of the boat from the odd!! The rooms each had a steel flange outside along the balconies that blocked the entire view ...
Very little about this trip met reasonable expectations. The boat is really aging badly, rusty shower and bathroom, broken doors and trim pulling away from the walls all over the boat. The food was a bit better than a cafeteria but not by much. Some of the food was downright disgusting especially the scrambled eggs which looked like powdered or frozen product and was runny/watery. The staff ...