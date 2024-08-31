Review for a Alaska Cruise on Sapphire Princess

OK let me start by saying this was my 1st cruise with Princess. We have taken other cruises on either Royal Caribbean or Celebrity that were great.. The Princess Cruise Line is definitely at the low end of Cruises. We were beyond disappointed. First, I want to start with the good. The food was good everywhere on the ship (not great). I have always been able to get food somewhere on the ship all ...