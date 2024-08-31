"It was great to have such good experiences in the MDR because on our last 3 cruises, the service was downright terrible (short staffed) and the food was so-so.Overall service on the ship was probably the best we’ve ever had on any Princess cruise – it’s no wonder this ship wins so many service awards!..."Read More
Auntiejo
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
This Antarctic cruise far exceeded our expectations.
We prefer small luxury ships but didn't want the expense or exertion of an expedition cruise. We also had concerns about going through the Drake passage
So we opted for the Sapphire Princess, and are so glad we did.
.Our captain, Tim McBain, was world class--highly experienced in Antarctica, and wonderful about keeping us up to date ...
Embarkation was a piece of cake. Mini suite was ready and it was as expected. The crew was friendly but the ship was understaffed. The APP is terrible. The food was for the most part the same every day. Slots were crazy tight and the customer service was poor.
We have been on 32 cruises so we are seasoned cruisers and we were disappointed in the responses we and our traveling companions were ...
One day prior to this cruise we drove to Holiday Inn Express in Boca Raton. The room was fine and the included breakfast is available in an area with plenty of space and seating.
Prior to leaving we had received a message from Princess that because of the International Boat Show the port entrance would be busy. As the show didn’t begin until 10 a.m. we arrived at the port at 9 a.m., found a ...
November 03 – 13
Sapphire Princess
Ports: St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts, and Tortola
We flew into Ft. Lauderdale on 02 NOV. Stayed at the Comfort Inn Suites Airport and Cruise port. Used the free airport shuttle to the hotel. The next day we paid $15 per person for a shuttle to the cruise port.
We arrived at the port around 12:30 pm. We had the green lane and once ...
Cruise was great. Attendants were awesome. If you are looking for the new style of cruising, a giant boat with more activities than you can count, waterslides, constant partying then this cruise is not for you. If you want to relax, enjoy a smaller boat, be able to find lots of quiet spots, enjoy great drinks, delicious ice cream, some luxurious foods you don't typically get, then this is the ...
This ship is Old & Tired. There was nothing that got a "WOW". The food was nothing special. Some of the wait staff were abrupt in the Savoy dining room. The Churrascaria Grille was a HUGE disappointment. This specialty dining venue was in the buffet area with Brazilian flags hung up. We had to go to the buffet area and get some of our food. Not served at the table. No intimate feel, no ...
Highly recommend Sapphire Princess, the staff were friendly and the service level very good. We had aft suite and it was perfect for Alaska with beautiful views either entering or departing ports, and Hubbard glacier and Endicott with Dawes glacier just spectacular from your own balcony. Sabatini’s for breakfast was so enjoyable, Janos ,Kevin,Jay plus all the Ryan’s were so much fun. In the ...
Another beautiful Alaskan cruise. We took the Alaskan railroad from Anchorage to Whittier. we got off the train and walked right onto the ship. Embarkation is the best in Whittier, so simple love boarding a ship here. We were upgraded to a balcony cabin from an oceanview, that was a nice surprise. The cabin was a good size and for the first time the hairdryer in the cabin was better tan the one I ...
The Sapphire is known for its friendly, cohesive crew and we're so happy we were able to experience it again this year.
✔Fantastic, well-organized, efficient embarkation and disembarkation at YVR
✔Friendly, efficient, seemingly invisible room steward
✔Great Piazza team and baristas
✔One of the best dining experiences; fixed seating International Dining Room with Sadudee and Ernest; ...
OK let me start by saying this was my 1st cruise with Princess. We have taken other cruises on either Royal Caribbean or Celebrity that were great.. The Princess Cruise Line is definitely at the low end of Cruises. We were beyond disappointed. First, I want to start with the good. The food was good everywhere on the ship (not great). I have always been able to get food somewhere on the ship all ...