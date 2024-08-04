We recently holidayed on the Brilliance of the Seas, and while there were definitely some positive aspects to the experience, there were a few disappointments that left us questioning whether it was worth the cost.
Ship and Accommodations
The Brilliance of the Seas is certainly showing its age. The décor throughout the ship is outdated, and there is visible wear and tear in many areas. The ...
My family of 5 loves to explore and chose Royal Caribean International, Brilliance of the Sea to do it. We received nothing but pure dedicated love on our trip. Mr. Di Li, Front Desk Manager and the rest of the crew ensured our time witOur family of five set out with hearts full of excitement, ready to explore with Royal Caribbean International aboard the Brilliance of the Seas. While the crew ...
Staff do their best to be friendly and put a smile on but execution is mediocre. The food is best for bland palates -- I am white but I am not that type of white person. Certain foods were not tender well and not even remotely seasoned. I cannot even enjoy a soda without putchasing some ridiculous overpriced package. Everything is nickle and dimed and grossly overpriced. Very over crowded and ...
I am giving this cruise 5 stars -- with a few "despites," so let me get all of that out of the way now. Despite the fact that my family caught COVID on the ship, despite the fact that the ship is a bit worn down (smashed window in the main dining room, chairs needing new upholstery, rust on the ship's exterior, broken curtain hooks in our cabin, and a sewage smell on the lower decks), the ...
My kids were assaulted, harassed, called racial slurs, and bullied. I reported the incidents to the security team and they did nothing to protect our kids from further incidents. To make matters worst, security took body cam videos during the reporting incident, wanted me to write a statement, even though there was "video surveillance" in the area where the incidents occurred. I contacted RC a ...
This was probably our worst cruise ever. Stateroom: A/C broke, toilet broke, and customer service was NOT helpful. Leak in ceiling outside of stateroom left carpet soaking wet. Crew set buckets out to catch water. The buckets remained for 6 days being emptied several times per day. Main Theater shows, terrible. One comedian quit 20 min. in and actually walked off stage saying RCL had not ...
I love Radiance class ships. I love to see the ocean when I'm sailing and some of the larger ships don't offer that from a lot of lounges. Embarkation in Vancouver takes a while because of clearing US Customs first but it wasn't too bad. Maybe 40 minutes to get on once we had arrived. I have sailed on all four multiple times. We had a wonderful MDR table on deck 5 so the views were stunning. I ...
This vacation was far from a vacation. It was very disappointing. They kept changing our stops and everyone in my party broke out in a rash. We bought Benadryl which helped a little, but we were so miserable. Also, the toilet backed up for 3 days and they put a blower on the floor which we had to walked through every time we needed to go to our stateroom. We kept breathing in all the poop smell ...
Embarkation: we got the 1030 to 11am slot to board, it wasn't too busy. Watched the lifeboat drill video on the app and went to the muster stations to check in and complete the demo. This is still much more preferable than having to do the drill on deck with the whole ship which some cruise lines have re-introduced.
Cabins: a little dated and and wear marks on the drawers etc. The charger ...
Very relaxing cruise. Loved to live shows in the theatre.
The food was amazing and the times they offered breakfast, lunch and supper were excellent.
The crew was very friendly with the exception of a couple of bartenders.
Boarding and exiting the ship was very quick with no wait times.
I’d like to go on a bigger ship next time with 5000+ passengers because the bigger the ship the ...