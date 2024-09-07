Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Eurodam

This is the cruise from Hell. Our cabin is the worst cabin we have ever had in 32 cruises. There is a post in the middle of the cabin! There is a pull out sofa that is put in such a small place it cannot be pulled out. When we arrived at the cabin the refrigerator did not work. It took a day to get a replacement. This is an accessible cabin and the only way you can open the cabin door and ...