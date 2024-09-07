Cabo Rojo pool
Featured Review
I really love Holland, but I wish a few things were better!
"The one good thing about Ketchikan was the delicious seaside crab house which we had time to grab some lunch at before going back aboard.We had one not-so-great breakfast (second day) where we waited over an hour for our food, but that was a fluke as the other days were relatively quick and delicious...."Read More
PNWHappyHippie avatar

PNWHappyHippie

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Not as good as previous HAL cruise ships

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
peachytraveler370
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I don’t know if HAL is trying to cut costs or if it is just Eurodam but we go every January on a Caribbean HAL ship and this has been the worst overall yet. They seem to be cutting back on food and drinks everywhere. The LIdo food is more like cafeteria food and the amount you get is a struggle constantly. They don’t allow anyone to get their own drinks anymore, so getting tea or coffee involves ...
Sail Date: January 2025

Eurodam Holiday Sailing with 2 Teens

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
Queen of Oakville
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My cruise reviews are generally a collection of random thoughts. DH and I are 55 and we have an 18-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son. My full cruise history is in my signature. This was our 2nd cruise with HAL and 2nd cruise on Eurodam. We last sailed HAL in 2011. We really enjoyed our 2011 cruise and thought dining and service was exceptional. My kids who were 4 and 5 at the time, ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

ABC Cabo Rojo cruise on the Eurodam

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
Sun&Sand52
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I was the Eurodam Dec 8-18 2024 sailing to Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Cabo Rojo & Half Moon Cay. First time on the Eurodam, but have sailed on her sister ship the NA a few times. Thought the ship was in very good condition for her age. Saw a few areas of things that needed repair but that is to be expected. Still love the wide promenade on this class of ship. Makes for a nice way to use up ...
Sail Date: December 2024

HAL is still my favorite

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
Ukiegirl123
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

2nd time on Eurodam and just as wonderful as I remember! I really felt the loss of BB Kings. The Rolling Stone Lounge just isn’t the same. The food? Outstanding! MDR and the specialty restaurants were exceptional. Service was even better than I remember! We had a signature suite and it was roomy, lots of storage, great balcony with comfy chairs! The afternoon teas were a real ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Better Think About It

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
marinelife2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

If you enjoy premium food, dropping your kids off at the pool, quality time on your phone, playing cards or board games….then this cruise line is for you. Read no further. Now for others : *The crew is top notch. *Happy hour is quite reasonable. *Well organized embarkation and debark. *Ships cards work perfect; unlike Princess’s bulky Medallion dog collar. *Food is premium but ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Changing Strategies at Holland America (HAL)

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
evonlef
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

HAL remains great on pricing and service; but there have been strategic changes. There were major expense reductions on entertainment, such as elimination of Lincoln Center, the excellent song & dance show was sent home after one performance, and music is directed toward recruiting a younger audience. There was a focus on less expensive activities, such as trivia, bingo, and gambling. Room ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Eurodam, a Pleasant Surprise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
Duane S.
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our recent cruise on Eurodam was a very pleasant surprise, we had previously cruised on Rotterdam and thought that maybe Eurodam would be a let down, but it was not. Our veranda cabin was quiet and comfortable, the room stewards were great and the overall service staff were great. We ate mostly in the MDR and every experience was very good, thanks to the servers and hostess. The music venues ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Poor Ship and Terrible Cabin

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
garda19
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is the cruise from Hell. Our cabin is the worst cabin we have ever had in 32 cruises. There is a post in the middle of the cabin! There is a pull out sofa that is put in such a small place it cannot be pulled out. When we arrived at the cabin the refrigerator did not work. It took a day to get a replacement. This is an accessible cabin and the only way you can open the cabin door and ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Eurodam is aging quickly like an unpleasant sunset

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
jsocha
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I lowered my standards for this 1-night cruise for the sake of convenience as it departed my home city, knowing that Holland America served a more senior and less educated cruising crowd. It was indeed less polished than my previous cruise experiences but not as horrible as I expected. Eurodam is known as the best budget Alaska cruise departing Seattle. The ship is showing signs of age all ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Amazing experience

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
Enjoying the Ride 8
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my first Holland America cruise. I feel like I’ve finally found my “go to” cruise line. I love the ship, the crew, the experience, and the itinerary. I have cruised all the other major cruise lines (MSC, Norwegian, Carnival, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and even Cunard). This cruise replaced Princess as my favorite. If this is a one off experience, I’ll find out soon enough as I ...
Sail Date: September 2024

