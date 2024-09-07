"The one good thing about Ketchikan was the delicious seaside crab house which we had time to grab some lunch at before going back aboard.We had one not-so-great breakfast (second day) where we waited over an hour for our food, but that was a fluke as the other days were relatively quick and delicious...."Read More
PNWHappyHippie
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 40s
Filters
1-10 of 1,226 Holland America Line Eurodam Cruise Reviews
I don’t know if HAL is trying to cut costs or if it is just Eurodam but we go every January on a Caribbean HAL ship and this has been the worst overall yet. They seem to be cutting back on food and drinks everywhere. The LIdo food is more like cafeteria food and the amount you get is a struggle constantly. They don’t allow anyone to get their own drinks anymore, so getting tea or coffee involves ...
My cruise reviews are generally a collection of random thoughts. DH and I are 55 and we have an 18-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son.
My full cruise history is in my signature. This was our 2nd cruise with HAL and 2nd cruise on Eurodam. We last sailed HAL in 2011. We really enjoyed our 2011 cruise and thought dining and service was exceptional. My kids who were 4 and 5 at the time, ...
I was the Eurodam Dec 8-18 2024 sailing to Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Cabo Rojo & Half Moon Cay. First time on the Eurodam, but have sailed on her sister ship the NA a few times. Thought the ship was in very good condition for her age. Saw a few areas of things that needed repair but that is to be expected. Still love the wide promenade on this class of ship. Makes for a nice way to use up ...
2nd time on Eurodam and just as wonderful as I remember! I really felt the loss of BB Kings. The Rolling Stone Lounge just isn’t the same. The food? Outstanding! MDR and the specialty restaurants were exceptional. Service was even better than I remember! We had a signature suite and it was roomy, lots of storage, great balcony with comfy chairs! The afternoon teas were a real ...
If you enjoy premium food, dropping your kids off at the pool, quality time on your phone, playing cards or board games….then this cruise line is for you. Read no further.
Now for others :
*The crew is top notch.
*Happy hour is quite reasonable.
*Well organized embarkation and debark.
*Ships cards work perfect; unlike Princess’s bulky Medallion dog collar.
*Food is premium but ...
HAL remains great on pricing and service; but there have been strategic changes. There were major expense reductions on entertainment, such as elimination of Lincoln Center, the excellent song & dance show was sent home after one performance, and music is directed toward recruiting a younger audience. There was a focus on less expensive activities, such as trivia, bingo, and gambling. Room ...
Our recent cruise on Eurodam was a very pleasant surprise, we had previously cruised on Rotterdam and thought that maybe Eurodam would be a let down, but it was not.
Our veranda cabin was quiet and comfortable, the room stewards were great and the overall service staff were great. We ate mostly in the MDR and every experience was very good, thanks to the servers and hostess. The music venues ...
This is the cruise from Hell. Our cabin is the worst cabin we have ever had in 32 cruises. There is a post in the middle of the cabin! There is a pull out sofa that is put in such a small place it cannot be pulled out. When we arrived at the cabin the refrigerator did not work. It took a day to get a replacement. This is an accessible cabin and the only way you can open the cabin door and ...
I lowered my standards for this 1-night cruise for the sake of convenience as it departed my home city, knowing that Holland America served a more senior and less educated cruising crowd. It was indeed less polished than my previous cruise experiences but not as horrible as I expected. Eurodam is known as the best budget Alaska cruise departing Seattle. The ship is showing signs of age all ...
This was my first Holland America cruise. I feel like I’ve finally found my “go to” cruise line. I love the ship, the crew, the experience, and the itinerary.
I have cruised all the other major cruise lines (MSC, Norwegian, Carnival, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and even Cunard). This cruise replaced Princess as my favorite.
If this is a one off experience, I’ll find out soon enough as I ...