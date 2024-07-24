"As a frequent customer my wife and I are saddened that staff service has greatly shrunk, so long waiting for juice, coffee and drinks.Service and food are the core of any rating, and although the limited staff were outstanding, there were much less of them and food quality was reduced...."Read More
Outside of the cabin Stewart, the service is atrocious. Clearly the captain of this ship does not prioritize passengers, customer service or cleanliness. From being seated at dirty tables in the dining room to food being of such poor quality that we were concerned about it being safe to eat. If you find yourself on a holland America ship, do yourself a favor and skip the dining room altogether ...
Zaandam was in very good shape with new furniture in all venues. Lido area was nicely decorated in a South Pacific theme. Dining - food and service - was very good also. Wasn’t fond of the new Pinnacle Grill menu. Why pay the big bucks for a dinner when the lunch menu was almost the same. As far as the “regional” specials, they really didn’t seem that special. Our biggest gripe for the whole ...
We recently went on cruise to Alaska with a group of 10, it was an unforgettable experience! Although it rained during our trip, the exceptional service we received on the cruise made sure that the weather didn’t affected us how much we loved the trip. The food was absolutely phenomenal- fresh seafood, top quality steak, tasty desserts and a variety of delicious dishes every day. We had a ...
Shrinkflation has arrived with Holland America. As a frequent customer my wife and I are saddened that staff service has greatly shrunk, so long waiting for juice, coffee and drinks. Dining no longer serves lobster night and is now an extra charge. Say good bye to chicken breast meat too, and enjoy the thigh meat in 90% of the dishes. No more Asian stir fry, no Dutch bakery either.
Perhaps ...
Wonderful trip on the Zaandam. We lucked out and had beautiful weather 6 out of seven days. Sailing through Glacier Bay was beautiful. We spent an hour by Marjorie Glacier. They have recliners with soft pads and blankets which were so comfy and warm. They also served pea soup and coffee and hot cocoa up there. The bow was also open for easy viewing.
Sailing the inside passage we saw ...
We were thoroughly impressed with the Zaandam. Being one of the oldest ships in the HAL fleet we expected her to show her age but she was just pristine! Everything about her was clean and immaculately cared for. Staff was as usual, just wonderful, so friendly and accomodating. Food has definately gone downhill and we were surprised to find that even on dressy night in the dining room tshirts ...
If you are considering a cruise, Alaska is a great choice! My Pros/OKs/Cons:
Pros:
Room service was efficient. Problems like clogged drain are dealt with right away. Note: left bath tap controls pressure while right tap controls temp.
Food & Service in Pinnacle & Dining Room were great!
Bartenders were awesome (thanks for everything Raymond!).
Cruising the inside passage was ...
I recently took a cruise to Alaska, and overall, it was an amazing experience. The service was outstanding, with every staff member—from the restaurant servers to the chefs, cleaners, and all other personnel—being incredibly polite and respectful. The food was excellent, and the cleanliness of the ship was top-notch. The cabin was a bit small, but the ocean view made up for it, offering a ...
It was great experience overall! We loved each moment on the cruise ship. The view of inside passage was great! We spent most of time outside
We were able to see northern lights and it was so beautiful experience overall. My 7 year old enjoyed each part of cruise there are board games, sports games and many other games which kept him entertained. Great service and on last day they had carnival ...
I did a lot of research beforehand on CC and other sites before booking my vacation. For this Alaska cruise, I chose the HAL inside passage on Zaandam because I don't like overcrowded places and our family is pretty sedate. We're not big on production shows or amusement-park activities, and we hate lines. All I wanted from this vacation was to be able to see Alaska and not to have to think about ...