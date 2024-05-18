Holland America Line Cruises

Caters to the 50+ set who enjoy fine dining, live music and a more subdued vibe -- no whiz-bang attractions here, though partnerships with Lincoln Center and Billboard raise the bar on entertainment; sails globally with ships ranging in size from 835 to 2,650 passengers.

Holland America Line Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Holland America Line cruise ships?

Holland America Line cruisers usually run 50 or older and are evenly split between being retired and employed -- the longer the cruise, the older the demographic and the more retired passengers there are. HAL passengers prioritize travel, and most are experienced cruisers. They tend to be foodies and music-lovers (two things for which HAL prides itself), and most are from the U.S. and Canada, though about 20 percent of the passengers are international, with the U.K. and Australia at the top of the list.

During the summer and holiday periods, the average age onboard comes down as families, particularly multigenerational groups that include the grandparents and grandkids, take to the ships. This is particularly true of the line's Alaska and Canada/New England itineraries.

Do I have to dress up on a Holland America Line cruise?

Not during the day, but most Holland America Line evenings are designated as smart-casual, so swimsuits, flip-flops, shorts and tank tops are not permitted in any of the restaurants. The line does have more formal evenings (how many depends on how long a sailing you're on) called Gala Nights calling for gala attire. Men usually show up in suits and ties (or jackets and no ties, especially in the Caribbean); women usually opt for cocktail dresses or gowns, or dress slacks with fancy blouses.

Is everything free on Holland America Line cruises?

No. Your cruise fare includes meals in the main dining room, Lido buffet restaurant, the outdoor Terrace Grill and 24-hour room service (except for some for-charge items); the extensive youth program, Club HAL, is complimentary until 10 p.m. every day. Additionally, access to the fitness center, and most culinary lessons and enrichment lectures, movies, performances and live music are complimentary.

What will cost you extra is all drinks beyond water, tea, basic coffee and some juices; all specialty restaurants; most fitness classes; spa and salon services; shore excursions; gratuities; laundry and purchases from any of the onboard shops.

Passengers cruising in suites get a host of extra privileges and might find that some of the extra-fee options are provided complimentarily.

What are Holland America Line’s most popular activities?

Passengers onboard Holland America Line's ships love the line's dedication to traditional cruise activities, including afternoon tea and ballroom dancing, but they also flock to the line's newer options. In particular, the line's live music offerings, including BB King's Blues Club, Billboard Onboard, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Lincoln Center Stage, draw a crowd most nights, while the line's culinary demonstrations are usually standing room only. Culinary classes (including some specifically for kids), wine tastings and blendings (on select ships only), and complimentary computer classes fill quickly.

Just as popular for many Holland America Line passengers is relaxing in the line's top-deck Crow's Nest. You'll often find people up there reading a book, putting together a jigsaw puzzle or playing cards or board games.

Why go with Holland America Line?

  • Traditional cruising experience with modern touches
  • Impressive, immersive itinerary options, particularly in Alaska
  • Extensive dining options and enrichment programs

Best for: Laid-back but curious travelers who explore by day and relish culinary experiences and live music by night

Not for: Thrill-seekers who crave a variety of onboard attractions and endless nightlife

Holland America Line Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Thoughts on HAL cruise to Alaska

the food overall was good, but the ship was constantly running out of or did not have available for serving at various times; bacon, ranch dressing, coffee, coffee cups, syrup, waffles, cones for ice cream.Getting on and off the ship was very efficient and took the least amount of time of any of the multiple cruises we have been on.Read More
User Avatar
Mr McCruiser

few6-10 Cruises

Age 76s

Disappointing Alaska Cruise on Westerdam

Because of the limited options and lack of enough seating and food, this felt like a very crowded cruise.The food options are very limited and crowded.Read More
User Avatar
RG Vashon

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 63s

Impressed with Rotterdam

Great service and well prepared food.First time on a Pinnacle class ship and the Rotterdam did not disappoint.Read More
User Avatar
cobalt206

many10+ Cruises

Age 25s

Friendly Crew Make up for Difficult Service Issues

Let me begin by saying we had a marvelous cruise despite glaring problems with food /beverage service and the ship’s new nickel and dime policy of charging for things that used to come free on board.The first two nights were so good, we went back a third time.Read More
User Avatar
TV Dad

many10+ Cruises

Age 66s

