Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam

From room service all the way to the kitchen staff were phenomenal. Our room was cleaned by Ketut and Ade and they came sometimes more than once a day to make sure everything was to our satisfaction and that we didn't require anything further. We went on this cruise for my wife's birthday and the stateroom staff set up our room and gave us a custom cake all free of charge. They really made this ...