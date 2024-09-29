"We picked this cruise so that we could add two days in Denali park and we were very pleased with the way HAL integrates the land package with the cruise.Denali was partly cloudy with some light snow and beautiful Fall colors...."Read More
jmbirch
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 80s
Filters
1-10 of 998 Holland America Line Nieuw Amsterdam Cruise Reviews
From room service all the way to the kitchen staff were phenomenal. Our room was cleaned by Ketut and Ade and they came sometimes more than once a day to make sure everything was to our satisfaction and that we didn't require anything further. We went on this cruise for my wife's birthday and the stateroom staff set up our room and gave us a custom cake all free of charge. They really made this ...
I loved cruising during the holiday season in the Caribbean. The itinerary included beautiful ports, but the service and cleanliness on board were lacking. My experience may have differed from that of most people because I am hearing impaired, which makes me unaware of any announcements made. I cannot hear safety instructions or updates about ports or delays. Unfortunately, the ship's crew did not ...
My first cruise on Holland America overall a good experience, especially considering the price!
Compared to the other 4 Celebrity Cruises I have been on I prefer Celebrity.
Here are some areas I thought HAL was better at:
The cabins and ship layout.
-- Cabins seem larger than Celebrity they are definitely better arranged.
-- This is true for the layout of the ship, venues ...
Our seven-day tropical Caribbean cruise on Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam was absolutely amazing!
We booked two cabins, one an accessible category SA Neptune suite on the Rotterdam deck and the other a category VB standard veranda state room on the veranda deck.
When we arrived at Port Everglades on Sunday, check-in was a breeze. We just went through security and used facial recognition ...
This is my 6th Malt Shop Memories, & sure had pros & cons! I go for the music headliners, & being w/former cruisers I met with Jim & Steve Hitmakers Cruises. Jim & Steve were wonderful as always, they're great travel agents & also do the Trivia & Family Feud events. But the blaringly loud volume in Mainstage ruins it, & the singers are screamingly loud too. Red alert, don't wear a hearing aid, I ...
First of all, We would like to thank Meri, Angelo, Siddhi, Santi, Ivan and Sally for the EXCELLENT service. As good as they were, WE WILL NOT BE SAILING ON HOLLAND AMERICA EVER AGAIN!!! The information you are given is consistently incorrect. We were told you had to buy the Wifi package so we could print our return tickets. The main dining room attendant told us that it opened at six. Hours for ...
Embarkation at 1:30PM for a 3PM sailing was a dream come true. Only one’s at the entry gate. We were in our stateroom in minutes. Room and balcony were spotlessly clean. Cabin stewards were friendly and very responsive. We ate each dinner in the dining room at a table for two. Each meal was delicious and filling. Our wait staff was always ready to please. No long waits for food delivery. If ...
Enjoyable short sailing on the Nieuw Amsterdam - Vancouver to San Diego. Have sailed HAL’s newest ship (Rotterdam) and their oldest ship (Volendam). Nieuw Amsterdam was a good middle of the road experience. Said I’d never sail from Vancouver again (never say never), however this embarkation was one of the easiest & most efficient ever. Cabins were ready at boarding…about 12:30pm. I quickly ...
It was my first time cruising and my hubby’s umpteenth time (he used to work for a company that services the motors) but his first as a paying pax. It was just what the doctor ordered. I really needed to relax, and cruising did not disappoint.
We ended up adding on the have all package on board which caused some confusion and needed to have some adjustments done, but it got sorted out in the ...
I apologize if this comes off as being very negative. We cruise a lot, almost exclusively on HAL.
We had just completed 21 days on the Noordam - which docked across the pier in Vancouver. There were quite a few people trans-shipping from Noordam to Nieuw Amsterdam. The crews of the two ships were wonderful in guiding us thru the process of disembarking and embarking ahead of the start ...