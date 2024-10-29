Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

This was 17 days including a transit through the Panama Canal. The trip itself was great and this was our third time on the Jewel. We had regular cabin on the 10th Fl, Aft on the port side. The Jewel is one of the smaller ships and thus fit through the old canal. It does not have all the new fancy equipment and options the newer bigger ships have but, with a smaller guest count it is less crowded ...