"The truth is that the crew and Captain could care less and set up a culture of disinterest in the passengers.There were some silly issues with the crew, which the Captain, who was very young, seemed to facilitate a culture of incompetence...."Read More
We had bedbugs in our room. Thought we we were getting insect bites on excursions. Husband bitten so bad he went to clinic. They checked our room and found the bugs. NCL gave him steroid injection and cream. Cleaned ALL our stuff and changed the room. Had to fight with them for compensation for the hassle. My husband had 20 bites. I had 8. Itching was terrible for him. Food in dining room was ...
I am currently on a two week NCL cruise to the Panama Canel, and it's the worst cruise experience I've ever had. We did an NCL cruise several years ago and it was great. They have gone downhill very dramatically. You can just tell everything provided is the cheapest they can possibly find, from the food, the bath soap, the drinks, the coffee, the toilet paper, to the entertainment. The towels are ...
This was a family vacation over Christmas and New Years and was a wonderfully-sized boat. Didn’t need to walk very far to get everywhere. First time with a balcony and it sure made a difference from an inside room. A large-windowed ocean view might do but I loved having the sea breeze streaming in. Didn’t have to lounge around the pool (with that constant bass sound music ) to enjoy the ...
I had been on the NCL Jewel about 10 years ago on a Panama Canal cruise. This cruise was to the Southern Carib. The balcony cabin was okay, not great. The room appeared dark. The sink in the bathroom was strange and hard to use. The room steward was great. We had to request a lamp because of the dark room. The food in the specialty restaurants was very good. The food in the main dining ...
Nice cruise out of Tampa on this recently refurbished ship. Embarkation was a bit of a challenge as Tampa port is downtown and space is limited to get in/out. Check in was chaotic as the passenger area is rather small. Disembarkation was better, but getting to my Uber was difficult as they have one location and was pretty crowded. Now sure we'll sail out of Tampa again. Overall, this was a nice ...
We has an 11-night southern Caribbean cruise with some relatives. Our inside cabin was a reasonable price for an 11 night cruise.
Food: The quality of the food was better that the last time we went on an NCL cruise. The buffet was usually overcrowded (even at 2 pm) but there was a good variety. On embarkation day, the main dining room (MDR)opens at noon which was much better than battling ...
Overall the cruise was average. We liked the bars and the personel. The buffet restaurant offered good quality as well as the main restaurant with compliments to waiter Michael. The ports of call in the Dutch antilles were really nice as we booked our shore excursions. We think Grand Cayman was not worth the stop. The entertainement needs some improvement and feels dated Staterooms are fine with ...
Did this cruise as the 2nd part of a back to back cruise. Easiest change over on a B2B that was had ever done.
1 Activities--poor. NCL has really cut back or our cruise director was just that bad. Little to no actives compared to other NCL cruises we have done.
2. Service--one of the best group of cruise members we have ever had. From our room attendant who was always in the hallway to ...
This was 17 days including a transit through the Panama Canal. The trip itself was great and this was our third time on the Jewel. We had regular cabin on the 10th Fl, Aft on the port side. The Jewel is one of the smaller ships and thus fit through the old canal. It does not have all the new fancy equipment and options the newer bigger ships have but, with a smaller guest count it is less crowded ...
Embarkation in Vancouver was quick and easy. It is a super easy port to go out of. Experienced some of the worst weather we ever had--for safety reasons Captain shut down the show one night and all outdoor spaces. He announced we could expect up 20-40 swells and I think we did lasting about 36-48 hours. I think the Captains exact announcement was "if you like rough weather then your gonna love ...