Is everything free on Celebrity cruises?

No. The cruise fare for a Celebrity cruise covers dining in several complimentary venues, including the Main Dining Room, Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant, Spa Cafe, Mast Grill (on most ships) and Seaside Grill. Room service is also complimentary, except for the period between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Passengers staying at certain suite levels have additional complimentary dining privileges, and those staying in AquaClass rooms can dine in the Blu restaurant without charge.

Water, basic coffee and tea, and certain juices are provided free of charge, but unless you're booked in certain suite categories, you'll have to pay extra for soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

The extensive entertainment from Broadway-style theater to circus shows, comedy, magic, dance and live music is all available without charge. The kids' program is also free, though you'll pay extra for babysitting.

Shore excursions are not covered by cruise fares, nor are gratuities, spa and salon services and some fitness classes. There is also a fee for Wi-Fi and laundry services.