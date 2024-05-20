Celebrity Cruises

20,099 Reviews
Celebrity Beyond (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises’ iconic “X” is the mark of a fleet of 15 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; premium dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service.

We found you 545 cruises

Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

6 Night
6 Nt Coastal Vancouver To Los Angeles

2,496 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

11 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)

12 Night
Fiji & New Zealand Cruise

750 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

750 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Tahitian Treasures Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

2,496 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Holiday

1,743 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas Cruise

1,997 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Best Of Mediterranean

2,322 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Italy, France & Spain Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Southbound Glacier

2,496 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Celebrity cruise ships?

Celebrity draws a broad range of travelers, most attracted by the cuisine, unusual entertainment and creative itineraries. Passenger ages typically average in the 50s, with family groups more visible in the summer and during school vacations. The longer and more exotic cruises usually host an older demographic, and the passenger mix varies with the port of embarkation but most are from North America, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

Find more info on the history and vision of Celebrity Cruise Line from our industry experts.

Do I have to dress up on a Celebrity cruise?

Yes and no. The norm on most Celebrity sailings is smart-casual, but in the Galapagos, attire is casual. Despite the daytime casual vibe, you won't find T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, bare feet, tank tops, baseball caps or swimwear in the main restaurant or specialty restaurants at any time.

Formal nights (held once on cruises six nights or shorter, twice on longer itineraries) have been replaced by Evening Chic, where anything from cocktail attire to formal wear is appropriate. The dress code on a Celebrity cruise also extends to the theater on those evenings.

Is everything free on Celebrity cruises?

No. The cruise fare for a Celebrity cruise covers dining in several complimentary venues, including the Main Dining Room, Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant, Spa Cafe, Mast Grill (on most ships) and Seaside Grill. Room service is also complimentary, except for the period between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Passengers staying at certain suite levels have additional complimentary dining privileges, and those staying in AquaClass rooms can dine in the Blu restaurant without charge.

Water, basic coffee and tea, and certain juices are provided free of charge, but unless you're booked in certain suite categories, you'll have to pay extra for soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

The extensive entertainment from Broadway-style theater to circus shows, comedy, magic, dance and live music is all available without charge. The kids' program is also free, though you'll pay extra for babysitting.

Shore excursions are not covered by cruise fares, nor are gratuities, spa and salon services and some fitness classes. There is also a fee for Wi-Fi and laundry services.

What are Celebrity’s most popular activities?

On ships with the Lawn Club, hanging out on the grass, whether playing bocce or just relaxing and reading, is one of the most popular activities for Celebrity cruisers. Other popular things to do on these ships is lounge in the adults-only Solarium, hit the spa or participate in wine tasting. Some ships also offer hot glassmaking demonstrations and classes; sign up early for the classes because they fill up fast. On ships without a Lawn Club, relaxing by the pool or in the Solarium is popular, as are the once- or twice-per-cruise Rooftop film and dinner events. At night, Celebrity showcases everything from Vegas-style production shows to comedians and cabaret, drawing a crowd each time.

The ships have a robust program for kids, a lot of it centered on edutainment. Many of the activities are offered courtesy of partners like Anturus, Xbox, Fat Brain Toys and Budsies.

Why go with Celebrity?

  • Beautifully decorated ships have a modern but comfortable vibe
  • Completely LGBTQ-friendly
  • There's a VIP lounge and restaurant for suite passengers

Best for: Modern types who prefer a whimsical approach to onboard dining, drinking, decor and entertainment

Not for: Anyone scared off by being trendy; boisterous families; cruisers who want dining variety without paying extra

Celebrity Cruises Cruiser Reviews

First Celebrity Cruise- Excellent!

Our 6 year old son spent time here and really enjoyed it.Overall fantastic time!Read More
User Avatar
Kolico

few6-10 Cruises

Age 37s

FABULOUS SHIP - AVERAGE FOOD AND SERVICE

Despite celebrity being a premium cruiseline, i didn't notice any difference in the quality of service or food from the msc main dining room.So I have never used the main dining room on a celebrity Ship.Read More
User Avatar
Acton Cruiser

many10+ Cruises

Age 56s

Came Home Reluctantly

We had dinner one night at the buffet and again simple, but good.We had room service one morning and the water for the tea was cold – not a good start to my morning!Read More
User Avatar
SheWhoTravelsEverywhere

many10+ Cruises

Age 59s

Great Alaskan cruise...highly recommend

Accessibility: My husband has limited mobility but was able to easily get around with arm crutches, and the elevators were never crowded, except for debarkation day and one other day when we got off the ship on the early end of the port time.While the age skewed older, and while there weren't any new 'gadgets', no one was bored, especially with the port-heavy itinerary.Read More
User Avatar
thumpersmom

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 55s

