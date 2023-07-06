  • Write a Review
Eurodam Review

4.5 / 5.0
1,176 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall

Eurodam, which debuted in 2008, is a classic example of Holland America's attention to architecture, design, dining, enrichment and entertainment. And although some of the ship's public spaces are starting to look a bit outdated, the feel of the ship is still as relevant today as it was on its inaugural voyage. It's elegant, understated and mature.

Much of Eurodam's decor is a nod to the line's Dutch heritage and the traditions of sailing from years gone by. The artwork throughout the ship is filled with masterpieces of Rembrandt and other Dutch artists, as well as maps of the world, and classic black and white photos depicting cruising on Holland America Line through the years. The 360-degree Promenade Deck features traditional teak chaise lounges and plaid blankets that are reminders of the romance of sailing from eras gone by.

But there are plenty of modern-day amenities and spaces that blend in perfectly including the rockin' Memphis-and-Motown band in the B.B. King Blues Club, the classical music of Lincoln Center Stage and cooking demonstrations and classes in America's Test Kitchen.

Speaking of the entertainment onboard Eurodam, it's top-notch and stays true to the quality Holland America has committed to.

Aside from Eurodam's musical and culinary demo venues, there are Broadway-style productions, concerts, comedians and magicians and full sensory BBC Earth Experiences in The Mainstage plus contemporary movies in the Screening Room.

Enrichment programs go on throughout the day including computer workshops and classes, cooking classes, fitness seminars and wine tastings. Service on Eurodam is consistently stellar. From the cabin stewards to the waiters, affable bar staff and friendly entertainment and cast members, the service is attentive and friendly. The ship generally feels uncrowded, except for breakfast and lunches in the Lido Market at high-volume times. But there are so many dining options for all meals, that it's easy to escape the din.

Pros

Midsized ship with great dining, entertainment and enrichment options, and good service

Cons

Busy Lido Market and spa reception; tired Club HAL spaces for kids; challenging internet

Bottom Line

Perfect combination of modern amenities and entertainment with traditional ship ambiance

About

Passengers: 2104
Crew: 876
Passenger to Crew: 2.4:1
Launched: 2008
Shore Excursions: 708

Sails To

Eastern Caribbean, Southern Caribbean, Panama Canal & Central America, Western Caribbean, Alaska, Caribbean

Sails From

Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego

Fellow Passengers

Passengers on Eurodam follow suit with the majority of Holland America's passengers -- 60-plus, middle-to-upper income, well-traveled and open to new adventures. Beyond that, passengers vary, depending on the ship's itinerary and the time of year. Holidays, summers and the Caribbean and Alaska seasons tend to bring more families. Our Alaskan itinerary had 221 children, which is about average for a summer sailing in the region. European and Alaska itineraries may bring a few more Europeans and Australians to Holland America, but, for the most part, the majority of passengers are from the United States.

Holland America Eurodam Dress Code

Daytime: The overall dress on Eurodam is resort casual. Daytime wear is quite casual with bathing suits around the pool and shorts and jeans around the ship being de rigueur.

Evening: Evenings were a notch above with men typically wearing khaki-style slacks and button-down shirts and women wearing slacks and skirts (or sundresses on warmer itineraries). Formal nights on Holland America are called Gala Nights, which seems to be a better representation. Many passengers use Gala Nights as an excuse to pull the tuxedo and gown out of the closet and strut their stuff. Others simply go with a more traditional suit and cocktail dress. Both are equally appropriate and expected. There are typically two Gala Nights on a seven- to 13-night cruise, with three or four on longer sailings.

Not permitted: Swimsuits and other pool wear, men's tank tops, shorts and distressed jeans are not allowed in any of the restaurants during the evening hours.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Holland America Line.

More about Holland America Eurodam

Where does Holland America Eurodam sail from?

Holland America Eurodam departs from Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Vancouver, Seattle, and San Diego

Where does Holland America Eurodam sail to?

Holland America Eurodam cruises to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, Half Moon Cay, Vancouver, Seattle, Amber Cove (Puerto Plata), Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba, Cartagena (Colombia), Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Corinto, Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta, San Diego, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Cozumel, Juneau, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait, Sitka, Ketchikan, Victoria, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Montego Bay, Belize City, Key West, Roatan, Bimini, Falmouth, Catalina Island (California), and Nassau

How much does it cost to go on Holland America Eurodam?

Cruises on Holland America Eurodam start from $89 per person.

Is Holland America Eurodam a good ship to cruise on?

Holland America Eurodam won 9 awards over the years.
Holland America Eurodam Cruiser Reviews

Dream trip to Alaska

I would very highly recommend taking this cruise with Holland America aboard the Eurodam. We brough home so many wonderful memories of this exceptional trip.Read More
TOFO1

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Amazing Despite the Cons!!!

Pro's: - Service on the Eurodam is a very big deal to them, and thus my rating of 12 out of 10! Great Captain and wonderful officers with him as well as staff.Read More
Jaxom0926

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Really great ship for Alaska

One of the best things about the Eurodam is the old school promenade deck on level 3. This promenade is fabulous for viewing the beauty of Alaska.Read More
creativewanderers

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Eurodam has still got it

We were on Eurodam 10 years ago and she is still in great shape, her last drydock the carpet was replaced in the main spaces, dining rooms, and some cabins. the furniture was also replaced in the commonRead More
CATandSQUID

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

