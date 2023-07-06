Much of Eurodam's decor is a nod to the line's Dutch heritage and the traditions of sailing from years gone by. The artwork throughout the ship is filled with masterpieces of Rembrandt and other Dutch artists, as well as maps of the world, and classic black and white photos depicting cruising on Holland America Line through the years. The 360-degree Promenade Deck features traditional teak chaise lounges and plaid blankets that are reminders of the romance of sailing from eras gone by.

But there are plenty of modern-day amenities and spaces that blend in perfectly including the rockin' Memphis-and-Motown band in the B.B. King Blues Club, the classical music of Lincoln Center Stage and cooking demonstrations and classes in America's Test Kitchen.

Speaking of the entertainment onboard Eurodam, it's top-notch and stays true to the quality Holland America has committed to.

Aside from Eurodam's musical and culinary demo venues, there are Broadway-style productions, concerts, comedians and magicians and full sensory BBC Earth Experiences in The Mainstage plus contemporary movies in the Screening Room.

Enrichment programs go on throughout the day including computer workshops and classes, cooking classes, fitness seminars and wine tastings. Service on Eurodam is consistently stellar. From the cabin stewards to the waiters, affable bar staff and friendly entertainment and cast members, the service is attentive and friendly. The ship generally feels uncrowded, except for breakfast and lunches in the Lido Market at high-volume times. But there are so many dining options for all meals, that it's easy to escape the din.